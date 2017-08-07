Halyard Health: As Shares Surge To 52-Week Highs, Transformation Will Continue

Halyard Health's (NYSE:HYH) shares surged several percent on the day of its latest earnings report as its earnings exceeded estimates while its revenue fell short of expectations. The company's results and investors' reaction to such results leads us to believe that its transformative efforts are beginning to take hold. Our readers may remember that HYH has been investing to drive growth through its product pipeline to shift its portfolio to higher margin faster growing medical devices. In 2017, for example, HYH plans to launch more than a dozen medical device products as part of its transformative efforts. The company is also on track to meet its goal of doubling its research and development investments over its first four years. Pain management is the fastest growing part of the HYH's medical devices product portfolio and is a focal point for its spending for future growth. As such, the company is working to drive growth in its pain management business through internal research and development and acquisitions. HYH investors should look for the company to announce another medical device related acquisition some time prior to the end of 2017 as part of its growth strategy. With an overview of HYH's transformative growth strategy in mind, let us look briefly at the company's latest earnings report.

HYH's net sales were $390 million while its adjusted diluted earnings were $0.51 per share. The company's performance was driven by the accelerated growth of its medical devices business, manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency exchange rates. The medical devices business' sales increased 5 percent due HYH's Corpak acquisition and strong demand across all of its product categories. The surgical and infection prevention ("S&IP") business recorded an increased demand for its exam gloves and lower volume for its facial protection products, but overall such volume growth was offset by lower prices thereby resulting in a 4 percent decrease in sales for the business. HYH noted that while it pursues an organic growth strategy through internal research and development, mergers and acquisitions remain an important part of its transformation. As such, the company reiterated that it plans on executing an acquisition in 2017. HYH has also noted it was disappointed with an adverse jury verdict earlier in 2017 in regard to its medical gowns, but reiterated its belief that such verdict would not materially hinder its long-term strategy and its ability to pursue mergers/acquisitions. The company intends to challenge such verdict with the post-trial motions/an appeal. (See this article for more details in regard to the litigation against HYH.)

Although HYH does not provide quarterly guidance, the company raised its adjusted earnings estimates for 2017. In particular, the company said it expects its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings to be $1.85 to $2.05 per share. Finally, HYH maintained its commitment to transform into a leading medical devices company. With this in mind, we note that earlier in 2017 news reports highlighted what could be the company's most transformative move to date, a potential transaction that would likely accelerate shareholder rewards for years to come. In mid June 2017, the media reported that HYH is exploring the sale of its struggling S&IP business for $600 million or more. A divestiture of such business would allow the company to fully transform away from commoditized hospital products such as sterilization wrap, surgical drapes and gowns. Post divestiture HYH would then be able to focus on its medical devices business that mainly targets post-operative pain management. In addition, any proceeds from the sale of the S&IP business could be used to fund additional medical device related acquisitions to continue driving revenue/earnings growth.

HYH's potential divestiture of its S&IP business would be the next logical step for it to achieve its goal of becoming a higher growth higher margin medical devices company. While the S&IP division is HYH's largest business with about $1 billion in sales in 2016, such business faces adverse pricing and input cost pressure. A transformation towards medical devices would mitigate such adversities over time. To date, HYH has shown progress in shifting its businesses towards medical devices. Not only has HYH increased its medical device sales, but it has also shifted its operating profit to a majority from medical devices. The company intends to advance its product portfolio shift further towards medical devices through continued research and development investment, increased market adoption of non-opioid pain therapies and mergers and acquisitions. HYH's transformation would be significantly accelerated if it was able to divest its S&IP business at a fairly valued price and it then was able to reinvest proceeds from the divestiture in value-oriented purchases of medical device businesses and/or companies that would enhance its expanding medical device product portfolio. If the company were able to divest the S&IP business and acquire medical device businesses in a cost effective manner, we see an acceleration of shareholder rewards from improved revenue/earnings growth.

HYH also continues to focus on its cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and tax rate. Cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and HYH's tax rate are important areas for the company to increase cash flow and enhance its profits. To date, the company has made incremental progress in decreasing its information technology spending as a percent of its sales, but has plans to reduce such spending even further. The company has also recognized benefits from its enhanced supply chain abilities, which helped it deliver an improvement in primary working capital. With such efforts in mind, HYH will continue to seek out further areas to drive efficiencies. The company will also remain focused on long-range tax planning to improve its adjusted effective tax rate. We believe that HYH's strategy of expanding its medical devices division through acquisitions and new product offerings will be a successful strategy to move it towards the higher margin and growth-oriented medical devices market. Investors apparently agree as HYH's shares trade near 52-week highs. As such, investors should consider the company's shares on any overall market sell-off to benefit from the company's transformation.

Our view

As noted above, HYH's shares surged to 52-week highs in the days after its latest earnings report. The next significant events for shareholders are a likely divestiture of the company's S&IP business followed with an expected medical device business acquisition. Given that HYH continues to battle adverse circumstances concerning its S&IP business that include ongoing pricing and input cost pressures, the sale of such business is highly likely. A divestiture of the S&IP business would not only relieve the company of a business that is a drag on its overall growth, but such divestiture would also allow the company to fund internal product innovations and acquisitions in the medical device area to drive revenue/earnings growth. HYH has a clear strategy to become a medical devices company and improve the overall company's performance through the pursuit of operational efficiencies. Until the company announces a divestiture of its S&IP business, it will work to stabilize and improve the profitability of its S&IP business.

HYH's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 21.75 based on earnings estimates of $1.96 for 2017 and 20.10 based on earnings estimates of $2.12 for 2018. We should note that estimates for both years were revised upwards since its latest earnings report. Over the long term, HYH's focus on the higher margin higher growth medical devices will drive revenue and earnings growth as it will be selling into healthcare markets with aging populations around the world. The company will also continue its efforts to improve the performance of its price sensitive S&IP division, but is likely to divest itself of such division to fund medical device business growth. (As HYH transforms into a medical devices company we believe it will become a takeover target.) We believe that HYH's transformation to focus on the higher margin growth-oriented medical devices market is the appropriate strategy to reward shareholders with revenue/earnings growth. With this in mind, we believe that investors consider purchasing HYH's shares on any overall market weakness given that it is a leader in the markets it participates in and that global human population that uses its medical devices is aging and will require more of the company's products. HYH is likely to accelerate its medical device transformation through a significant medical device acquisition before the end of 2017.

