HCP – A Stock for Investors Young and Old

As a young investor, time is on your side with years of compounding potential ahead of you. When you are retired, you look ahead to spending your time on your terms while spending money your retirement portfolio provides for you. Typically each investor seeks out in differing stocks, but what if I told you (HCP) can be a benefit to each of these investors? In this article I aim to make that point that HCP can provide income for retirees as well as an excellent dividend growth opportunity for younger investors who could see significant long term returns further multiplied be reinvesting growing dividends

HCP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which invests specifically in healthcare real estate. Now, we are all aware of baby boomers and the “silver tsunami” as it has been dubbed heading our way. It’s quite obvious that seniors require more healthcare and therefore spend more on healthcare than younger individuals. This trend obviously favors many REITs focusing on senior housing such as HCP and its peers such as Senior Housing Properties (SNH) and Welltower (HCN). With that being said, why not invest in SNH or HCN? Why HCP? The answer: a diversified, 95% private-pay portfolio, and a strong balance sheet with improvements expected.

As seen below HCP’s portfolio consists of varying types of healthcare real estate with senior housing accounting for 45% when combing SHOP (Senior Housing Opportunity Partnerships) and NNN (triple net lease) segments followed by medical office buildings, life sciences, and then other.

SOURCE

Senior Housing

As one would expect, HCP’s senior housing portfolio also is geographically diversified with 290 properties spread across much of the United States with 55% of NOI coming from NNN properties and 45% from SHOP assets. Additionally, these properties are positioned in areas where the median income within a 5 mile radius where income and net worth are above national averages.

SOURCE

Medical Office Buildings

The second largest segment of HCP at 22% this asset class includes 239 properties across the United States with approximately over 90% occupation rates and 80% of tenants being retained for the past 5 years. HCP consistently is a leader in tenant satisfaction and to make things even better, 82% of these properties are on medical campuses – and in real estate it’s “location, location, location”.

SOURCE

SOURCE

Life Sciences

While Senior housing nearly makes up half of the company’s portfolio – Life Sciences is another major segment comprising 21% of the portfolio and includes over 7 million square feet leased to companies such as Google, Amgen, and Duke University.

SOURCE

Other Assets

Lastly we move to the “Other” segment of HCP totaling 12% of the company’s portfolio. This segment is made up of hospitals and international properties. On the international side the company has properties with 93% occupancy rates and have triple net leases with 1.5-2.5% annual rent escalators in place with operators such as HC-One and Maria Mallaband. Hospital properties in the United States are leased by HealthSouth (HLS), HCA (HCA), and Hoag.

SOURCE

Company Financials

Now that we have gotten a good look at the portfolio – we must also see what management has been doing to set up HCP for success. In regards to financials I want to examine the leverage and debt – as REITs typically rely on debt or equity raisings to acquire assets to grow the company. HCP is currently rated at Baa2 from Moody’s and BBB from both Fitch and S&P. Investment grade rating from 3 agencies is always a nice characteristic, but we should still take a look to see how these ratings have been earned.

We can see that HCP has a $2 billion revolver that is available along with over 97% of its assets unencumbered as only 1.7% of its debt is secured. Additionally, HCP’s debt maturity schedule is favorable with a weighted average maturity of 6.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% we see that there is a sizable amount of financial flexibility for the company.

SOURCE

Examining the leverage further, we see that management has been prudent in achieving more favorable terms over the past 7 years and has managed to increase the weighted average maturity and percentage of fixed rate debt, while lowering the weighted average interest rate. By doing all of these things, management is able to increase ROI and IRR on projects as the hurdles are lowered.

SOURCE

The Dividend

Now that we have examined operations and financials, we’ll look at the dividend as it’s a key part of this thesis (especially for those seeking income in retirement). HCP currently yields 4.93% at the time of this writing, which is not exactly “large” given other healthcare REITs such as OHI (8.27%) and SNH (8.31%). But unlike HCP, SNH’s property mix is largely senior housing and medical office buildings and lacks much of any further diversification.

SOURCE

OHI focuses also mainly on skilled nursing, along with others such as Sabra (SBRA). Again – these companies simply do not have the diversification that HCP has. While that may not concern everyone, I value it as a priority when comparing HCP to peers. HCP had an outstanding dividend history and was a part of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index as it had raised its dividend for more than 25 years in a row, but the recent (and needed) spinoff of transaction of its assets leased to Brookdale Senior Living put an end to the impressive streak. History being an indicator, dividend increases were and I believe still will be a part of this company’s legacy for its investors. We have seen that management is taking prudent steps to strengthen the company and set it up for future success, so I would not be surprised at all if regular dividend increases resume in short order and continue for another 25 years.

Conclusion

With its diverse and high-quality portfolio and generous dividend that it backs, HCP is an investment that can be held for the long haul and provide meaningful growth and income for its shareholders. With a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and favorable demographic trends, the company is setup for success and is worthy of consideration for any investor’s retirement portfolio. If it is yield you are after, OHI would be my choice of the alternatives mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.