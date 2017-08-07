What To Do With GoPro (Part 2)

In my last article on GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) (see What To Do With GoPro) I made a call that GoPro showed a favorable risk/reward at its current valuation based on management’s initiatives. Following the huge Q2 beat, I’d like to revisit my investment thesis and see how GoPro can continue to provide value to shareholders.

Profitability

When I first looked into GoPro, I was most interested by the fact that CEO Nick Woodman was aiming for non-GAAP profitability in 2017. At that time, I did some analysis to see what it would take in terms of revenue to reach that goal (at a pre-tax income level)– the charts are below.

(all charts in millions)

What I saw was that GoPro would either need to A) increase revenue by at least 30% YoY or B) get increasingly better at cutting expenses (by the way, they’ve done both). Well time has passed and we now have revenue and operating expense numbers for half the year, so I thought I’d update the chart to reflect Q1 and Q2 results, and Q3 guidance.

(all charts in millions)

Nice! Management may just be right -- GoPro is well on its way to becoming non-GAAP profitable (at least on a pre-tax income level). There are a few assumptions here, however:

Q3 revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses will come in at the midpoint guided by management Revenue will come in at the average of the YoY increase exhibited in Q1, Q2, and Q3 guidance (19%, 34%, and guiding for 24% in Q3 which puts an average at 26% YoY increase in Q4) Gross margin will be 36% in Q4 (it should be higher so this is conservative) Management will reach the 2017 guidance set for non-GAAP operating expenses at $495 million

In short, what the analysis means is GoPro is getting serious about being profitable. Investors took very favorably to GoPro announcing at the beginning of the year that non-GAAP operating expenses were being guided at $600 million for the year. Since then, they’ve cut that number down to $495 million. GoPro’s headcount has decreased from 1,552 at the end of 2017 to 1,247 at the end of Q2 2017– a 20% decrease in half a year. If you don’t believe that GoPro is serious in their cost-cutting initiatives then you’re just not following the narrative.

GoPro and the smartphone

If you’ve ever listed to a conference call on GoPro, you’ll hear the management team placing a large emphasis on making GoPro central to the smartphone. And, as a GoPro user, I believe that is the single most important aspect of retaining their existing customer base and building out a new base. In Q2, GoPro announced QuikStories which may very well be their best effort in GoPro/smartphone ease of use. It’s the first highlight in the press release also, so GoPro must also think it’s important.

“QuikStories launched on July 27. The new GoPro app feature automatically pulls footage from a HERO5 camera and creates ready-to-share videos on your phone. QuikStories are polished, shareable videos featuring customizable music, filters, and effects. "We believe QuikStories is a game changer - it represents our biggest leap forward in ease-of-use since the invention of the GoPro, itself," said Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman”

As a user, imagine going from taking a video on a GoPro then having to going home and all the aches of processing the footage and saving it on a computer just so you can post it on your phone. Now think about going directly to posting it on your phone straight from your GoPro wherever you are. Game changer indeed.

Consistent revenues

Management is starting to sound smart. What do I mean by this? I’d like to take an excerpt from the conference call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha) to explain.

Paul Coster - JPMorgan Securities LLC Yes. Thank you. And well done. Good job on turning this around. Moving forward, though, with the full year guidance and the fourth quarter commentary, Brian or Nick, it points to – it sounds like you're throttling back intentionally the sales in the fourth quarter, so you avoid some of the seasonality you've had in the past. Am I interpreting that correctly? And am I also correct in assuming that the product launches actually occur within the third quarter, not in the fourth quarter? Thank you. Nicholas Woodman - GoPro, Inc. Thanks very much, Paul. You're spot on. You're seeing the results of our shift to run GoPro in a more predictable manner. We are on track to launch our new products on time this year. And this is allowing us to shift more of our second half revenue into Q3 than we have in the last couple of years. And we're also building inventory to achieve a specific revenue target that results, we hope, in double-digit revenue growth and profitability for the year. And this approach also ensures that we'll exit 2017 with appropriate inventory levels that set us up well for the start of the year. And I want to be very clear that we are building specific inventory levels to achieve low double-digit revenue growth and profitability. And if there is demand that exceeds this, we won't be able to realize it, but that's okay. This is how we ran GoPro for many years before going public. It's a very responsible approach that allows us to be more predictable and manage our growth, and as you noted, importantly, exit the year with appropriate inventory levels. And to your point about the timing of a launch, we're not sharing specifics around the timing, but we generally will sell in product – ship product to customers in advance of a launch and we realize those revenues at that point. So that is why we are able to realize revenue from new product shipments in the third quarter.

Now compare that with anything Evan Spiegel says on Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) conference call and you’ll have a feel for what I mean. While the IPO in 2014 hyped GoPro to levels it could never achieve, the subsequent downfall has really brought some humility to management to operate in a smart, focused, and most importantly, sustainable way moving forward.

As it pertains to running GoPro in a more predictable manner, I think that’s something shareholders and the street want to see. Nobody really cares about a blowout quarter if it’s not sustainable, and nobody is interested in a company that realizes all its revenue in a holiday quarter. GoPro is making a shift to become a much less seasonal and much more predictable company.

A similar company that handles this well is Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN). Below is a quarterly revenue chart of both companies since 2013.

Data from Ycharts.

As you can see, although Garmin’s revenues are seasonal, they do well in controlling the range of seasonality and it's very predictable. They exhibit lower revenues in Q1, then higher in Q2, lower in Q3, and highest in Q4 – that’s the seasonality. But what’s important is the range. They are almost always within about 15% of the midpoint of revenues. Compare this to GoPro which shows swings of almost 50% of the midpoint and you’ll see GoPro has room to improve here.

Valuation

GoPro’s shares at Friday’s close trade at $9.79 per share indicative of a $1.41 billion valuation (near the lowest in the company’s public history). In my last article, one of the metrics I used is the Price to Sales Ratio. At the time of writing, GoPro traded at a P/S of 1.11. Today it trades at near the same P/S at 1.13. This means that GoPro is valued similarly today than it was at the beginning of the year, even given that shares have increased 20% and the initiatives management has planned are well underway. I find this to be an opportunity.

Since I talked about Garmin earlier, the chart below shows the Price to Sales ratio of GoPro and Garmin.

Garmin trades at nearly 3x the TTM P/S that GoPro does. If GoPro traded at this multiple, its shares would be worth around $30 today. But wait, you say. Garmin has a great track record of profitability and is extremely profitable. You’re right. But, as I outlined above, GoPro is making huge moves to become profitable once again and run the business with that model. Oh, and while that happens, GoPro also plans to grow revenue at double digit figures. While the bears may believe this is optimistic, 2016 was truly a horrible year for GoPro. I don’t find it overly optimistic to think that this can’t happen, considering where they’re starting from. Where shareholders gain to profit is that they’re starting from an equally atrocious valuation as well -- 1x revenues.

Looking forward I believe GoPro will reach its goals of becoming non-GAAP profitable in 2017. I believe they will also look to run the business in a much more sustainable manner in 2018 and beyond, and continue to be profitable from that point. GoPro, as a profitable company and with double digit revenue growth, can easily trade at 2x revenues. On this premise alone, I believe shares of GoPro can easily double by the end of 2018. Let’s call that $20 a share.