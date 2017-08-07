Super Micro Computer - Stronger Revenue Growth Is The Key

I have previously written about Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on May 20th, 2016 entitled "Super Micro - Ten Years of Growth" and on April 24th, 2017 called "Super Micro Looks Good Under $25." Based on the results reported recently for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2017 (FY 2017) and the conference call remarks, I believe that Super Micro is poised to outperform going forward.

Earnings Pre-Announcement

Super Micro stock price is always volatile around earnings reports and Q4 of fiscal 2017 was no exception. The company pre-announced results on July 20th, 2017 which stated that revenues would be stronger and earnings per share would be weaker than previously forecast. The next day the shares dropped sharply to as low as $24.85 on news of the lower profits, from a recent high of $27.60. The share price volatility shows investors are concerned with lower profits although quarterly revenues are growing more strongly.

Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO, stated in the July 20th press release:

"While Supermicro exceeded revenue expectations with record high revenues due to growth in our Asia business as well as new storage customers, earnings were lower than forecast. We were negatively impacted by DRAM and SSD price increases under a number of expiring fixed priced long-term customer agreements. Operating expenses were also higher due to urgent new project R & D expense with major partners for development of programs such as AI and autonomous driving." "Notwithstanding these transitory operational impacts, Supermicro continues to expand its customer base and grow market share. With over 100 SKU's launched for Skylake and NVMe Storage solutions, Supermicro is prepared for strong growth in the upcoming technology cycle. At this time, with the Company's strong pipeline of business exiting the fourth quarter, we expect that the September quarter will exceed the seasonally adjusted revenue that we typically expect."

Stronger Revenue Growth is the Key

After a difficult fiscal 2016 when revenues were consistently below forecasts, Super Micro ended fiscal 2017 on a strong note. Total revenue for FY 2017 was $2.53 billion, up 14% from FY 2016 revenue of $2.22 billion. My own estimate for FY 2018 is $3 billion, 19% up from FY 2017. The company has remained solidly profitable even though margins have been pressured by higher expenses and lower gross margins. My estimate for GAAP fully diluted EPS is $2.00 for FY 2018 based on $3 billion of revenues and a gross margin of 14.5%. Revenues have grown each year but quarterly results were particularly weak in Q4 FY 2016 and at that time it was not clear if growth would continue.

Reported revenue for Q4 FY2017 was $718 million, up 14% from Q3 FY 2017 and up 37% from the weak results in Q4 FY 2016. Although profits were weaker than originally projected by management for the 4th quarter, revenues came in above expectations. Also management guidance for Q1 of FY 2018 indicates that stronger growth in quarterly revenues will continue, helped by stronger demand from the Asia region and by adding new enterprise customers. Revenues for calendar 2017 have shown good growth over calendar 2016 and FY 2018 looks to be even better.

Super Micro Computer Annual Results Fiscal Year ends June 30 8-3-17 Actual Estimate 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Net Sales 1,014 1,163 1,467 1,991 2,216 2530 3000 Cost of Sales 848 1,003 1,242 1,671 1,884 2171 2565 Gross Profit 165 160 226 320 332 359 435 R & D Expense 64 75 84 100 124 141 151 Sales and Marketing 33 34 38 49 63 70 77 General and Admin. 22 24 23 24 38 45 50 Total Operating Expense 119 133 145 174 225 262 278 Income from Operations 46 27 80 147 107 102 157 Interest Expense, Net -1 -1 -1 -1 (1) -2 -2 Income before Taxes 45 27 80 146 105 100 155 Income Tax Provision 15 5 25 44 33 30 51 Net Income 30 21 54 102 72 69 104 GAAP Basic EPS $0.72 $0.50 $1.24 $2.19 $1.50 $1.43 $2.08 GAAP Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.48 $1.16 $2.03 $1.39 $1.34 $2.00 Basic Shares 41 42 44 46 48 48 50 Diluted Shares 44 44 47 50 52 52 52

Supermicro 3.0

Supermicro 3.0 is showing the evolution of the company from its inception in 1993 (Supermicro 1.0) to going public in 2007 (Supermicro 2.0) to now being able to offer a more complete solution to a large enterprise customer. This would involve selling hardware and software and services - a "total solution" rather than just "bare-bones" subsystems. Three years of investments and hiring hundreds of engineers have made this possible. See slide from August 2017 conference call below:

"Supermicro has built a strong foundation for sustained high growth while improving profitability. During the last couple of years we have made significant investments in global production capacity, engineering, quality, global services, and systems and datacenter management software. It is these investments that will power the new Supermicro 3.0," said Charles Liang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Supermicro 3.0 positions us as the only Tier 1 IT Infrastructure Provider capable of both first to market product innovation and global scale, quality, services and support to engage our rapidly growing enterprise customer base deeply in their business requirements. The record high revenue and strong 27.6% second half growth over last year is a direct result of these Supermicro 3.0 investments. With the major investments in place and the new Skylake product portfolio shipping, future investment and expenses will begin to flatten driving improved profitability moving forward."

Share Price has Been Volatile

The stock price has risen from a low of $24 to $27 in the last month driven by the stronger revenue results and the outlook for Q1 FY 2018, in my opinion. The stock price moved upwards starting on July 12th when the shares rose sharply above the $25 price point. This was before the Q4 FY 2017 results were pre-announced, which may be evidence that the news of stronger revenue growth leaked out. Another possibility is that on July 11th, 2017, Super Micro announced the new family of products featuring the "Skylake" processors from Intel:

"Supermicro Launches New X11 Family of Server and Storage Solutions Combining Breakthrough NVMe Performance with Full Support for New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors"

Either way since the start of July 2017 the shares have been volatile but mostly up over $25 and now that Q4 2017 results have been released and the conference call is over, the shares are still higher than they were before the "breakout." The 6 month daily chart is shows the price action below:

Conference Call Highlights

The conference call held on August 3rd 2017 was mostly positive about future growth prospects. The headwind from higher prices for memory and SSDs are expected to abate by the end of calendar 2017. There is an ongoing technology transition from older Intel processors (like Grantley) to the new Intel Skylake part and this transition will help drive demand and raise profit margins going forward. Also 15 new enterprise customers were added during FY 2017 and it is projected that 20 to 30 new enterprise customers can be added during FY 2018.

CFO Howard Hideshima stated the following:

"As we enter the first of fiscal 2018 we see strong growth opportunities from a technology refresh cycle which is just started. We continue to see strong traction for our leading solutions in our growing customer base especially in large enterprise. Lead factors coupled with the investments we’ve made in our future, during the past few years gave us strong momentum to accelerate our growth in the many market verticals we serve as exhibited by last quarter’s result. Therefore the company currently expect net sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 in the range of $625 million to $685 million. We continue to expect to reach the $3 billion run rate by the end of the calendar year. This year, we plan to tighten our headcount and expense control with the goal of continuing to leverage the investments we have already made and drive improved profitability."

CEO Liang added this statement to summarize his prepared remarks:

"Thank you, Howard. We finished the fiscal year 2017 with record revenue and a strong momentum. Supermicro 3.0 provides the foundation and product to take advantage of this cycle of technology transition. We believe that fiscal 2018, will be one of the strongest year in Super Micro’s history."

Closing Remarks

Super Micro has seen a disappointing FY 2016, and the improved results in FY 2017 and the outlook for FY 2018 seems to be very positive, in my opinion. The share price has been volatile since the shares hit a peak price of $42 in early 2015. Also results have been disappointing at times, as I have already documented in previous articles. But now it appears that Super Micro has a positive outlook and the stock price is around $27. I believe that upside exists and that Super Micro will achieve stronger growth to justify a higher valuation. Here is a 5 year chart to put everything in perspective:

The 200 week moving average is shown on the chart as $26.09. The shares recently broke above that key level and now appear poised for further gains. The PPO indicator shown above the chart has recently crossed the zero line at 0.87 which is also positive. The shares have been in decline for two years since reaching $42 in early 2015. My expectation is that the shares have seen their lows and that the break above the 200 week moving average is just the beginning of gains for the stock price.

The improved revenue growth that has been reported and the expectations for a stronger FY 2018 plus the "Supermicro 3.0" plan both combine to give this company a positive outlook. Profit margins should rise beginning in calendar 2018 based on more enterprise level sales and reduced prices for memory and SSDs. My initial price target is $32 (16 times FY 2018 earnings) and eventually a return to the $40 level as long as stronger growth is delivered going forward.