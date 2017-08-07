Netflix: Negative Cash Flows Are Here To Stay

The company has been trying to borrow its way into growth, but any mismanagement of its ongoing debt situation, including failing to secure credit access, would lead to operational disruptions.

NFLX Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a chronic problem of negative or negligible operating cash flows. As the company continues to grow by expanding into new markets and obtaining more content, operating cash outflows are bound to exceed the amount of cash it's able to bring in when user additions may catch up over time to intensified, earlier market and content spending. But it's a sign that Netflix is making good on its growth promise. On the other hand, deficiency in operating cash flows puts the company in a protracted debt-laden situation that, when mismanaged, could cause a potential cash crunch. One business solution may be to diversify from its subscriptions as the sole revenue source and into third-party content sales.

No one can argue that Netflix is not taking the right course of action to increase subscriptions. By adding markets and licensing and producing more content, the company is sure to see an increased number of subscribers along the way. But initial subscription fees may not be enough to pay for aggressive market expansions and content acquisitions, and without a substantial amount of its own capital, debt or equity, the pace of Netflix's growth would have been much slower. From 2012 to 2016, revenue grew a total 145%, or an average annual growth rate of over 30%, exceeding both its peers and the industry average. The total number of Netflix users from international markets has recently surpassed its U.S. subscriptions - direct evidence that the company is continuously marching on in full force.

Having achieved such a rate of revenue growth or continued increases in user subscriptions, Netflix's spending in operations and outlay for investments show no sign of slowing down during the above-mentioned period. Net cash effect from operating and investing activities was all negative in each of the five years since 2012, with the combined net cash outflows reaching as high as $1.4 billion in 2016. Without the cash inflows from financing, the company would have seen a much weakened cash position to a point where it might not be able to keep its operations going and make all the desirable investments. In other words, continued borrowing is helping it stay out of a potential cash crunch. While the company has presented well on the business front, financial debt management in the background is what can really make or break it for Netflix.

Netflix's total outstanding long-term debt has quietly climbed from $400 million at the end of 2012 to $3.4 billion at the end of 2016. The company hasn't seen net long-term debt reductions in the last four years. New debt issuance was $1 billion and $1.5 billion in 2016 and 2015, respectively. As of June 30, 2017, it ramped up another $1.4 billion in long-term debt so far for the year. The sustained growth in its long-term debt has elevated Netflix's debt level to nearly 60% above the amount of its total shareholders' equity, using data from its most recent quarter. In comparison, debt levels for its peers and the industry average were about 40% lower relative to equity. A rising debt/equity ratio serves as a warning sign of weakened financial strength.

Given the business nature of Netflix's persistent spending needs for new markets and more content, and how subscription growth tends to occur after the company has first invested heavily to lay out the ground work, uninterrupted access to outside capital holds the key to sustaining its ongoing operations. The hope is that one day, fees collected from subscriptions may be enough to provide for all essential cash needs. It was reported earlier that Netflix had lined up a possible $750 million revolving credit facility from several banks, in addition to $1.4 billion it already borrowed via senior notes this year. This definitely fits the company's business mold of financing its market and content developments through borrowing. But any mismanagement of its ongoing debt situations can be consequential to Netflix's eventual well-being.

If any business alternative to borrowing its way to prosperity exists for the company, pulling in additional revenue beyond subscriber fees would be one logical proposition. Aspiring to become an equal player in the world of Hollywood, Netflix has to act like a Hollywood studio powerhouse when it comes to distributing its own productions, which may call for using other sales channels beyond its wheelhouse of streaming. Leaving out the advertising market has probably left a lot of money on the table by Netflix, considering advertisers have a deeper pocket than users/subscribers. A Netflix-branded TV channel playing reruns of originals could well please both content distributors and advertisers to funnel some money back to the company.

Until such changes in business dynamics have given it extra streams of revenue, investors may have to hold their breath and hope that future subscriber growth can justify and, more importantly, earn back all the market and content spending in the end. Besides, potential peak subscription usage may become a reality at some future times, which is getting close in the U.S. The risk of investing in NFLX stock may have just gotten higher now as the company, more than ever, must pull out a perfectly engineered financial plan for a road map of continued growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.