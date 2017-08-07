Whitestone: The Resilient REIT

Whitestone Is My Favorite REIT

Compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe.”

- Albert Einstein

I wasn't a REIT expert prior to owning Whitestone (WSR), nor do I proclaim to be one now. There are plenty of authors on SA alone who fit the bill. However, Whitestone is my oldest held REIT and my largest position, and I’ve been singing the praises of Whitestone privately for years now. Its steady dividend and low fluctuating stock price make it a fine income generating stock. With its stock price's recent tumble as well as the constant fear of "Retail-Ageddon" and Amazon (AMZN) ruling the world, both of which I’ve covered here and here, I thought I would go on the record and step up to the plate for Whitestone. In my opinion, it is the epitome of a stable income producing small cap REIT, and why anyone who considers themselves a DGI or value investor should consider owning Whitestone too.

Whitestone was down 4% pre-market this week based on updated guidance; however, bounced back to negligible losses at close. The full-year FFO guidance was cut $.05 to $1.29-1.34 from previously estimated $1.34-1.39. However, it’s important to note that there was a 6.4% rental rate increase and same-store NOI (Net Operating Income) increase of 4.5%.



Since its uncharacteristic step decline in mid-May, piercing under $11/share, it has made an impressive comeback up ~ 17%. The decline, in my opinion, was part market sentiment and fear of retail entering the cold dark night, coupled with Whitestone’s public offering at $13/share - well below what was the current stock valuation. The offering was meant to help finance pending property acquisitions (including the El Dorado Plaza) - some in the market saw as crazy, given the uncertainty of retail, others (myself included) saw as sound and a worthy investment into the future.





(Chart Source: Google Finance)



Anyways, let us not forget, we are in it for the dividends and to buy and hold and buy and hold some more.



The Small Cap “Monthly Dividend Company”

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.”

- Albert Einstein



Yes, I just referenced Einstein twice, but then again, that’s the theme of this piece... stable income producing companies are resilient to market forces, and the mark of pure genius. Whitestone has a ~ 9% dividend yield, which is more than four times the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index. With its IPO in 2010 at $12/share, Whitestone has remained steady and only periodically falling below its IPO price, while delivering an impressive dividend yield.



(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)



Realty Income (O) holds the title of the “Monthly Dividend Company” and for good reason; but Whitestone, in my opinion, is slowly becoming that for the Small-Cap Retail REITs. If you were lucky and forward thinking enough to buy Whitestone at IPO, you have made a hefty profit.



I ran some numbers to just show how profitable Whitestone has been to its shareholders for the past 7 years. The two tables below show how well a shareholder would have done, if they reinvested or simply cashed their dividend checks. I used the calculations based on owning 100 shares with no CAGR and no dividend increases.



(Table Source: buyupside.com)

The numbers are simply staggering. You would have made ~ $8.48/share or $798 from dividends over 7 years, and $1,065.06 if you reinvested the dividends from 100 shares. So if you reinvested your dividends, you almost doubled your initial investment of $1,200. Even if you just cashed in your dividends or allocated them to other investments, you still pulled in around 56% profit over 7 years.

Whitestone’s ability to continue to improve its dividend payout ratio, as shown in the chart below, bodes well for the safety and security of the impressive dividend yield (that fluctuates between 7.5% and 10% depending on share price). To me, this is the most important graph an investor should consider before purchasing Whitestone. As long as FFO continues to grow and surpass the dividend payout ratio, then this income producing machine will still chug along.

(Chart Source: Whitestone REIT Investor Presentation)



Oh, Wait - It Has Sound Fundamentals Too!

I have to admit that when I first discovered Whitestone I was bleary-eyed. The prospect of a high-yield, monthly-paying dividend with little fluctuation seemed too good to be true. So of course, I was initially skeptical. After doing some thorough research of the company and REITs, in general, I had a eureka moment. Unfortunately, my personal cash flow is still not impressive enough to own properties outright (oh, how did I love monopoly), so the idea of owning a portion of a diversified retail and/or real estate trust was the next best thing. I could live my fantasy like “Rich Uncle Pennybags” without actually being... well, rich.









Whitestone has continued to deliver YoY growth that would be commendable among any industry. Key metrics like Rental Revenue, Total Revenue, and FFO have all increased YoY since its initial public offering. Retail headwinds and Amazon taking huge bites out of the space may put a damper on this consistent growth trajectory; but I’ll stick with Whitestone until proven otherwise.



(Chart Source: S&P Global)



Whitestone Executives Know How To Execute

Whitestone mostly owns properties in the Midwest, concentrated in densely populated areas like Austin, Chicago, Houston, and others. Currently with 69 properties, Whitestone has dedicated its core philosophy to cultivate “e-commerce resistant” properties that function as destinations and not just as an aggregate of retail stores. The company also looks to establish properties around high-income neighborhoods. Whitestone currently employs over 100 people and an award winning CEO. CEO Jim Mastandrea was awarded the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Gulf Coast Texas Region in the Transformational CEO category. Now, I’m not going to say I know this award or its level of prestige, but apparently it’s a big deal. The award has been bestowed on entrepreneurs across the world among various industries for 31 years. Jim Mastandrea had this to say:



I am deeply honored to accept this award, and proud to be recognized for the entrepreneurial spirit that Whitestone brings to our local communities. Whitestone is focused on developing and operating neighborhood and community shopping centers in fast growing cities in business-friendly states to create value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Consistent with our E-commerce resistant business model, we remain committed to leasing our properties to entrepreneurs in order to provide unique retail and local service offerings, drive growth for local businesses, and meet the day-to-day needs of families."

If this award is any indication of Jim and Whitestone's operational ability and company’s performance, then the future's looking bright.



All Things Considered

Every investment and sector bear risk, and none as much as REITs in recent memory due to a paradigm shift seemingly taking place. Retailers and property owners have found themselves running to the hills at the first sight of Amazon coming to town.



(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)



The chart above does show a possible recovery starting in mid-July, but it may be too early to tell how well REITs in general could fare. The market sentiment is neutral on REITs as the dust has yet settled over the ramifications Amazon and how e-commerce will play on the rest of the industry. Will the closure and bankruptcy of some retailers and stores cauterize the wound and make the rest of the sector stronger?

That, coupled with lingering fears of rate hikes which often cause REITs to decline, has certain investors nervous. Not to mention there're still new properties being built, adding to the existing retail glut many analysts are predicting to be a real problem in the future.



However, Whitestone currently has a 2.86 rating from 5 analysts, which is in between the buy/hold variety, and a $14.80/share price target. I’d argue a safer estimate would be $14/share by year’s end. I’m not too concerned with the debt, and the $278 million in maturities come 2020. If the continued YoY FFO growth continues, the debt should not be a problem.



A Penny For Your Thoughts

(Image Source: Simple.com)

Whitestone has been publicly traded for less than a decade, but with an impressive track record of growth and consistently paying dividend, it’s hard to find any glaring flaws. Do not buy this stock with continued growth in mind, but understand that unlocking the true value of this equity would be to hold it for the next decade or more. While it’s anyone’s guess how well REITs or Whitestone will fare in an Amazon world, I invest in companies with good track records, good properties/assets, and if they have a great executive running the ship - well even better. I hope to be collecting a lot more pennies from Whitestone in the months and years to come and I hope you do too.



Disclosure: I am/we are long WSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.