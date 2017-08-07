Do You Care About This?

However, manufacturing sentiment and new orders keep the economy growing while pushing money into finance stocks

Services sentiment had its second biggest drop since the recession while finance & insurance sentiment entered serious weakness

If you don't follow the stock market, you are missing some amazing drama. - Mark Cuban

Long finance is one of my biggest trades at the moment. I am both long European and US based banks. My US trade is being long Bank of America (BAC) which I consider to be the best trading tool since it outperforms most peers in bull markets while maintaining a very high correlation to macro fundamentals.

That being said, the goal of this article is to show you an interesting fundamental change that got many finance bulls taking about whether they should keep their stocks or not.

I am talking about leading sentiment in the finance and insurance industry. This is part of the leading ISM non-manufacturing report. The ISM non-manufacturing report (NMI for short) is the leading indicator of all service industries in the US. A value above 50 indicates growth while a number below 50 warns us about contraction. The leading factor means that this predicts the performance of companies in this industry for the next 1-3 months. The same goes for the ISM index and industrial production for example.

The latest NMI index for the month of July came in at 53.9 which is the lowest number since August of 2016. Even though it still indicates growth, it is important to note that we saw the second biggest monthly decline since the recession of 2008. The July drop of 3.5 points is just 0.6 points stronger than the 4.1 points drop of August of 2016.





Everything I discussed so far is a broad indication of the services industry and does not say much about a particular industry like the finance and insurance business. However, it does not stop there. The finance and insurance industry is the slowest growing industry according the the ISM's July report. In other words, overall sentiment dropped and finance is the weakest of all of them.

The graph below displays this sentiment. A value close to 100% means that the industry is the biggest grower while a value close to -100% indicates the very opposite.

There are 5 periods of weakness since January of 2018. The first two showed serious contraction while the other three indicated weakness.

The periods of weakness happened during the following quarters.

Q1/2013 -> three months of below average growth

Q3/2014 -> a minor slow down and one month of contraction

Q2/2014/currently ->5 months of weakness with two consecutive months close to zero

Now, it is important to compare this to the NMI performance. Is it really bad if finance has a bad month when overall growth is high?

Below, you see the three months average of the finance & insurance (let's call it F&I) industry and the NMI index.

The one thing that strikes is that the first two slow downs have been fake. The first quarter of 2013 had solid services growth without the sign of a downtrend while the third quarter slow down of 2014 even saw a sentiment rally. This time could be different according to this chart. What if this NMI drop is for real?

To understand this, I like to look at a very important coincident indicator: the yield curve. I added the ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds and long term government bonds to add some reliability to this picture.

The first thing that comes to mind is that F&I sentiment has been fooling around in the first quarter of 2013. Not only did service sentiment very well, we also saw a yield curve steepening from 1.4 points to roughly 2.7 points at the start of 2014.

The third quarter of 2014 happened during a downtrend while we are currently seeing the same. The yield curve has stopped going up. That's why it is important to look further and find out why this happened and what it could mean for the current environment.

Q3 of 2014 is interesting because it marked the start of a manufacturing slow down as you can see in the graph below. I combined the graphs of the ISM manufacturing index and the yield curve. Both have the same time frame.

The fourth quarter not only crushed cyclical stocks and commodities, it also put a roof above the Bank of America stock. Even though services performed well, there was no way investors could enjoy their long positions. Especially since services got dragged down in 2015.



Anyhow, looking at the ISM manufacturing index, we see that growth is not slowing. Both the index and the new orders subindex are at above average after seeing a minor decline in July. We are not seeing a confirmation of the services index at this point.

Even better, Bank of America saw a 2.5% gain on Friday after the jobs report pushed bond yields lower and supported a further cash flow into the F&I industry.

We got a very solid picture in my opinion. The breakout out in June was followed by a retest of the downtrend and a further rally. I believe that the 2016 will be broken this week to be followed by an extended uptrend.

Conclusion

It is absolutely key to keep an eye on the fundamental story. Regardless of the size of ones position. In this article, I showed you something that got me worried shortly after the release of the data. The service industry saw its second biggest sentiment decline since the recession while F&I came in at the weakest growing industry. However, we are once again looking at fake weakness as far as I am concerned. Services are still doing well and the even more important manufacturing index is still at above-average levels. Add to that the bottoming yield curve and the rush into finance stocks after coincident indicators confirm strong leading indicators (jobs for example).

The trend is clearly up and the fundamental picture is supporting it. I am happily long Bank of America and will add to the position as the rally continues.

When am I wrong?

I will start worrying once we get more confirmation of real weakness. In order for this to happen we need to see a lower NMI index supported by falling manufacturing activities. This will likely push the yield curve down and turn positive F&I growth sentiment into contraction. Until this happens, I will stay the course.

