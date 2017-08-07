Pacific Drilling - Q2 2017 Results... Here Comes The Time To Worry About The Shareholders' Fate

As a trader, I like this situation and believe it will create a lot of volatility in the next several weeks or months.

The risk of bankruptcy is now very high after the creditors rejected the recent company proposal.

Image: The drillship Pacific Bora.

Note: Quantum Pacific LLP is PACD's majority shareholder and is represented on its board of directors by three board members (~70%).

Investment thesis

Pacific Drilling is a pure Ultra-deepwater play, with a fleet composed of State-of-the-Art drillships built between 2011 to 2014. This is the offshore drilling sector that has suffered the most during this terrible downturn. Oil majors cut exploration CapEx at an unprecedented rate and the result for companies such as Pacific drilling, Seadrill (SDRL) or Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) was easy to imagine unfortunately.

The tendering activity in the Ultra-deep water is hard to turn around, as we speak, and a more normal tendering may only start to appear by mid H1 2018. Short term contracts for one to five wells will be awarded first, and costly long-term contracts will slowly follow. However, day rates will stay low until 2019 at the least.

The above statement is the fundamental reason Pacific drilling is now contemplating a debt restructuring either using an out of court deal or more likely a pre-packaged bankruptcy agreement.

I recommend to avoid investing in Pacific drilling now. However, trading PACD may offer some opportunities.

Fleet Status and Backlog

To access the full fleet status July 2017, please click here.

N Name Year Built Specification UDW Contract End Day Rate K $/d Client Location 1 Pacific Bora 2011 Samsung 10000 design End of August? 195 [ERIN] Nigeria 2 Pacific Mistral 2012 Samsung 10000 design Smart stacked - Aruba 3 Pacific Scirocco 2011 Samsung 10000 design 1 well Starting July 2017? (60+ days) Note: On standby per infieldRigs? 225 [Hyperdynamics] Republic of Guinea And 3 option wells 4 Pacific Santa Ana 2012 Samsung 10000 design Ready Stacked US Gulf of Mexico 5 Pacific Khamsin 2013 Samsung 12000 design Ready Stacked - Limassol Cyprus 6 Pacific Sharav 2014 Samsung 12000 design 8/19 551 (605) [Chevron] US Gulf of Mexico 7 Pacific Meltem 2014 Samsung 12000 design Smart stacked - Aruba

The total estimated backlog as of August 5, 2017, is ~$470 million.



On July 5, 2017, market intelligence group Clarksons wrote:

The Sharav is operating with Chevron in the US GoM at USD 551k per day through Q3-19. Other than this, PACD has the Bora and Scirocco on short-term contracts at tight margins while the four remaining drillships are warm stacked. PACD is therefore more or less dependent on only one rig’s cash flow to service its debt...

Q2 2017 Financial Snapshot (7 consecutive quarters).

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Revenues In $ million 67.07 105.51 177.96 182.43 203.71 205.38 267.60 Contract drilling expenses - OpeX In $ million 64.99 60.45 66.55 68.53 75.99 78.97 104.90 Net income In $ million (138.1) (99.85) (43.04) 0.156 8.234 (2.511) (13.6) Earning per share In $/sh (6.48) (4.69) (2.03) 0.01 0.39 (0.01) (0.12) (0.06) Adjusted EBITDA In $ million (17.57) 21.87 92.92 98.12 109.71 112.91 149.76 Cash flow from op. In $ million (73.52) 28.71 40.73 93.69 27.99 86.70 59.67 Capital expenditures In $ million 3.30 10.13 9.82 1.13 13.09 28.59 38.13 Cash and cash equivalent Cash + restricted cash In $ million 407.06 415.6 498.89 507.40 585.98 626.17 363.30 445.32 - 371.08 - 407.27 - 116.03 G&A In $ million 20.15 22.46 18.91 15.150 14.195 15.126 12.6 Interest Expense In $ million 50.39 50.01 14.16 45.89 46.12 45.49 50.06 Outstanding long-term debt Net debt $ billion Ratio Net debt/EBITDA 3.14 2.61 3.02 2.52 3.15 2.52 X 6.09 2.91 2.54 X 5.40 2.95 2.58 X 4.95 3.01 2.68 X 4.8 2.885 2.77 X 4.65 Shares outstanding In million 21.317 21.273 21.184 21.183 21.178 211.209 21.121 R/S 1:10 210.770

Commentary

Pacific Drilling released its 2Q'17 results in August 3, 2017. Revenues were $67.07 million, down about 37% quarter over quarter.

However, the balance sheet is not really the problem here. What is more important to analyze seriously is what happened recently.

First, on July 5, 2017, the company launched a private consent solicitation pursuant to which we solicited the consent of the holders of the 2017 Senior Secured Notes to an extension of the maturity date of the notes to June 1, 2018. The solicitation expired in accordance with its terms on August 2, 2017 without receiving sufficient consents to approve the maturity extension.

Second, Christian J. Beckett, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his positions as CEO and as a member of the Board effective August 1, 2017, to pursue other opportunities. This departure means that an announcement will be made soon.

If the Company is unable to complete a restructuring, or refinance or extend the maturity of the 2017 Senior Secured Notes prior to their maturity in December 2017, the Company may be unable to repay the Notes at maturity, which would trigger cross-default provisions in the Company’s other debt instruments. In addition, as previously disclosed, the Company expects that it will be in violation of the maximum leverage ratio covenant in its 2013 Revolving Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Credit Facility for the fiscal quarter ending on September 30, 2017. If the Company is unable to obtain waivers of such covenants or amendments to the debt agreements, such covenant default would entitle the lenders under such facilities to declare all outstanding amounts under such debt agreements to be immediately due and payable. Such acceleration would also trigger the cross-default provisions in the Company's other debt instruments. The Company is evaluating various alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure, which may include a private restructuring or a negotiated restructuring of its debt under the protection of Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

However, we have to wonder why the company did not accept the previous proposal made by the creditors (secured) in February 2017, which was quite generous, offering 2% and warrants:

The Creditors rejected the Company’s first proposal to extend maturities and, in response to the Company’s second proposal to fully equitize the Indebtedness, proposed that the Creditors receive approximately 98% of the post-reorganization equity of the Company and the current common shareholders retain approximately 2% of the post-reorganization equity and receive warrants to purchase approximately 20% of the equity of the Company at substantially higher strike prices than those proposed by the Company.

It is hard to speculate further on this issue, because we do not know what is going on behind the scene. But let's try for a minute.

Pacific Drilling owns a very valuable rig fleet of seven new drillships, and makes the case particularly interesting, because companies such as Transocean (RIG) or Diamond Offshore (DO) are probably highly interested in acquiring some of the Pacific Drilling drillships at a distressed price or eventually the entire company on an all-share swap basis.

In my opinion, I do not see Pacific drilling selling its drillships, one by one, at a distressed level, it would be a mistake and it is very unlikely. A simple look at a few other bankruptcies (Vantage drilling or Ocean Rig UDW) in this industry is very telling.

Pacific Drilling net debt is about $2.5 billion, and could be negotiated down between a potential acquirer, the company and Pacific drilling's creditors. This is what I see, a tripartite solution somehow.

The question of a paramount importance is who gets what in terms of equity?

If Transocean or Diamond offshore can come up with a good cash proposition, the creditors may eventually give more to shareholders and instead 2% could go to 3% or even more? Yes, it is not simple, but it is worth it.

The next issue is how to evaluate Pacific drilling in terms of share conversion?

As a trader, I like this situation and believe it will create a lot of volatility in the next several weeks or months.

