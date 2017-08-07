STMicroelectronics Looks Like A Buy

Overview

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is a Dutch chipmaker with its physical headquarters located in Geneva, Switzerland. Its CEO is Carlo Bozotti, who has been at his post since March 2005. The corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and it currently has a market capitalization of close to $15 billion.

The firm has analog, digital, mixed signal, discrete and standard product businesses. On the whole, its circuits could actually be more sophisticated than the products offered by Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). STM has multiple segments. They are Automotive and Discrete (ADG), Analog and MEMS (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital Integrated Circuits (MDG), and Others (Imaging Products Division).

Here is a graphic showing diversification of revenue and operating income at year-end 2016:

Obviously, the Others segment has been a drag. However, its losses are declining and could reverse. Further, per some accounts, it is a chief reason to invest in the stock. Let's return to it later.

Company-wide revenues can also be attributed to geographical areas. Similar to virtually all peers, shipments and activities are disproportionately concentrated in the Far East. The graphic below shows figures for the previous year. As of the second quarter, which concluded on July 1st, the strongest growth has been in the Asia Pacific region:

Segment Prospects

The company's ADG segment emphasizes Advanced Driver Awareness Systems (ADAS), a field that should have long-term horizons not only because it facilitates driver safety but also because it improves the marketability of new cars and trucks. There are several competitors, including NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF). Still, STM anticipates 10% growth, which separates it from much of the competition. The firm's Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) are a reason.

Also, the company has recently gained a Near Field Communication (NFC) controller design win "with a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)." It could be a system such as a vehicle's keyless entry or ignition. While there may not be an imminent impact to reported results, there should be in the future. Also, during the second quarter, the firm...

Started production of our latest high-performance NFC controller, targeting consumer and mobile security applications. We launched a new STPay dual-interface banking solution...

Analysts are excited about 3D sensing products that lie within the Imaging Products division. This should continue to drive improvement in the Others category. STMicroelectronics supplies the sensing module (but not the required digital chip that is needed to embed the software). Management claims continuous design wins while delivering high volumes of STM's FlightSense proximity and ranging sensors to multiple smartphone OEMs. The technology is now present in more than 80 smartphone models from 15 different OEMs.

STM's Internet of Things (IoT) products comprise integrated circuits (ICs). The technology enables contemporary consumer devices, including smart homes, utility metering, and robotics. Several other firms vie here as well.

Cause for Excitement?

However, there is reason to believe that a new power product, which is categorized under IoT and results from one of the company's partnerships, can drive results in the near future. Further, this substantial catalyst for the stock appears that it could be overlooked by some of the biggest banking firms that cover it - and by extension, their clients.

The company has substantial business with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), including an analog touch controller. NXP has been developing its wireless charging technology and supplying varied technologies to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) through several device iterations now. However, amidst an acquisition offer by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which has deteriorating relations with Apple, it could well be the case that competitors are gaining content at NXP's expense.

Apple is rumored to be implementing wireless charging, and a recent leak description buttresses suspicions. If it has not won a key new feature in the iPhone, STM probably has a wireless charging chip in future Samsung products because it reports that during the past quarter the AMG segment saw a "major design win for fast, wireless-charging ICs in mobile phones."

In June 2014, when NXP guided its Portable & Computing segment to 40% higher revenues, it turned out that Apple was launching a Plus version of its handsets that made use of NXP's microcontroller. The added revenue to NXP was roughly $59 million. Ahead of Apple's next launch, STM has guided to a 9% sequential increase in overall revenue, amounting to approximately $173 million. It could be consistent when considering simultaneous growth in Automotive and Imaging.

Brokers that follow the stock have not been emphasizing wireless charging. As an example, the description of a recent upgrade follows:

JPMorgan upgraded STMicroelectronics from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Sandeep Deshpande sees upgrades coming for the underperforming name when H2 2017 rolls around thanks to 3D sensing in at Apple and Silicon Carbide win at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)...

Other big banks probably will follow suit in the future. Wireless charging actually could be the most exciting prospect.

STM and WiTricity

According to ComputerWorld, STM has partnered with WiTricity to develop integrated circuits for wireless power transfer. Dubbed "Wireless Charging 2.0," the semiconductor solutions are built with the magnetic resonance technology and will also have unique advantages over current technology, including being able to efficiently charge metal-body smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

WiTricity uses a resonant approach: it specifically tunes the transmitter at precisely the receiver resonant frequency. It's intended to support devices placed farther away.

Going further into detail, STM's semiconductor offerings would include designs that comply with the AirFuel magnetic resonance specification, as well as multi-mode solutions that incorporate both resonant and inductive charging (contact charging).

Further information has been made available in a piece by WiTricity's vice president of project management on magnetic resonance charging.

Wireless charging traditionally require(s) a source that sends the power to the device. That source is often realized as a flat, two-dimensional surface referred to as a charging pad. Magnetic resonance doesn’t limit the charging pad to that form factor.

Risks

There is a much-talked about issue in semiconductors known as double ordering. I am not sure it is as much of a concern as in the past. However, in the recent conference call, the company CEO related double ordering to the backlog:

Well, I think there is more than double ordering... We know, of course, very well that, on certain family, the book-to-bill ratio that we are experiencing is not sustainable. But, I think what we see is an effort to make sure that there is a good coverage in the backlog of our customers, not just for Q3 or as part of Q4, but on a longer frame of time.

Though recent data and headlines from Europe have been positive, there are important votes to be held in the future. STM expects the benefit of public funding, mainly from French, Italian and European Union governmental entities. A negative electoral outcome would be a substantial risk to global markets and all risk assets, whereas a separate withdrawal of funding could affect the company specifically.

The Asia Pacific geographical concentration also could be a cause for concern if there is any sort of localized problem.

Exchange rates have effects, though the company actively hedges. Generally speaking, a strong dollar is better for the firm. However, it is not being pursued by the government.

Capital Returns

STMicroelectronics has been actively repurchasing its stock and has authorization remaining to continue. Keeping in mind that the shares pay a dividend, some future financial flexibility can be obtained by eliminating distribution when stock is bought back. Various ratios also should improve because of the lower share count.

Valuation and Price Target

Even if there is no wireless charging design win with Apple or Samsung, other drivers are in place to potentially limit the downside. However, if continued prospects are evident, an investor can potentially own shares for the long term. Particularly fast growth is already being forecast by the analyst community, however.

Also, the stock is just off its 52-week high. It would be nice if it comes down some. A 5% pullback could provide an opportunity at $16.57.

In the meantime, the shares can be directly compared to peers that also pay dividends. A valuation table that uses PEGY follows:

If the share price reaches the current average, the stock would trade at $24.76, or 45% higher.

Conclusion

Apple is widely anticipated to implement wireless charging in its newest devices. There is reason to suspect that STM has won the slot. If not, it probably has gained content with Samsung. Not only that, but the Others segment is revitalized, and there is relatively strong growth in automotive. Despite these things, the stock trades at a discount. Risks include foreign activities and exchange rates.

Overall, STM appears to be worth consideration as a potential long-term investment that can outperform, particularly if it is available near $16.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position in ADI over the next 72 hours.