Speculators Jump Into Gold And Silver - Here's What We Think Happens Next

Fed Meeting and Largest short cover in over a decade

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed another large rise in speculative longs and a large decline in speculative shorts for the second straight week. Silver speculators also followed in the same steps as their gold cousins as they increased their own long exposure and decreased their shorts to bring them well over 20,000 net long contracts.

After a strong start to the week, gold ended up falling for the week because of a large drop on Friday, which ended up making our BEARISH call right and most of our survey respondents wrong – though they were right for most of the week.

This week’s survey can be done here:

Weekly Gold Survey (8/6-8/7)

For those that fill out the survey they can see the results here:

Weekly Gold Survey (8/6-8/7)

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by a large 24,124 contracts, while the short side closed positions by 23,601 contracts on the week which continued a massive 50,000+ short contracts closed over the past two weeks.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by a chunky 48,000 contracts to 123,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 14,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 23,000. We are now a long way off from the net-short speculative position we saw in silver just two weeks ago – though we do note silver fell as the week progressed after this COT data was published, so the current position is probably a bit less bullish than the most recent data.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

While gold dropped slightly last week, we are still very hesitant to initiate new speculative gold positions here despite some of the geopolitical “risk-off” issues. First, we are still very concerned about the number of speculators jumping on the short-USD trade as they take the short USD position to the largest since May 2016. If we have short-covering start in the USD then it will be a very strong headwind for the gold price especially if it comes about through short-covering rather than a major risk-off, geopolitical/financial event – and with the current number of USD bears that is certainly possible.

Another thing we don’t like to see is withdrawals from gold ETFs as this was a big reason why the gold price dropped so precipitously in 2013. It turns out that in July, $2.4 billion was pulled from SPDR Gold Shares, the biggest withdrawal since May 2013. While the gold gains in ETF’s have still been very positive over the last year, it is definitely something to note especially when Asian demand for gold has been relatively weak. If ETF’s start selling physical gold into the market we are concerned that it will take much lower prices to soak it all up.

Thus, we remain short-term bearish on the gold price and are waiting for better (cheaper) levels before getting in as our medium and long-term positions are still very bullish on gold. One thing to note is that platinum, one of our favorites, has held up extremely well compared to the rest of the precious metals complex and if you must be long a precious metal we like platinum much more currently than gold.

What this means for short-term traders is that it is time to continue to take profits on bullish positions and for others to wait for a better entry point. While its always tough to do this into strength, we think it’s the right more for short-term investors and it is time to lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.