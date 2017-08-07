GoPro: Becoming More Than Just A Products Company

I remain bullish on GPRO and suggest that readers continue to hold their shares, as there is more upside ahead.

GoPro (GPRO) announced earnings on Friday and blew away analyst estimates. On the top line, GPRO reported revenue growth of 34.3% y/y, with $296.53 million, beating estimates by $26.97 million. On the bottom line, GPRO beat estimates by $0.16 per share, reporting Q2 EPS of -$0.09 per share. Furthermore, GPRO reported adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million in the quarter, which represents an $82-million improvement on a y/y basis. The stock has reacted accordingly to this news and has jumped around 20%, but I believe there is further upside ahead.

Delving Further Into the Quarter

During the conference call, management gave further color on what drove the outperformance in the quarter. Specifically, revenue growth was principally driven by demand for its HERO5 Black camera and its Karma drone. GPRO shipped over 1 million cameras in the second quarter, which represents a sequential increase of 44% and y/y increase of 40%.

However, GPRO remains a bit reliant on single products for the majority of its revenue, as the HERO5 Black camera accounted for over 60% of its camera sales and over 70% of total second-quarter camera revenue. Moreover, during the Q&A portion of the conference call, management discussed that Karma is not yet a 10% contributor to revenue, further indicating how concentrated its sales are on one product.

However, management continues to iterate and offer updated products, which mitigates the risk of sales declining precipitously. Despite new product releases cannibalizing older units, these updated products can galvanize sales among its core market and result in repeat sales to prior customers. Therefore, it is a positive announcement that during the conference call, management discussed that its HERO6 is on track for launch later this year.

A corollary positive to this announcement is that management has been prudently managing its inventory and supply chain. GPRO reported that there was a 39% reduction in inventory on a q/q basis and forward weeks supply in the channel is down 25%. In total, second-quarter inventory decreased $81 million sequentially, to $127 million. This channel management positions the company well for new product releases and ensures it will not have to provide heavy discounting to clear old inventory.

Another notable positive is that management discussed that its plan to achieve operating expenses of below $495 million remains on track. Additionally, Q3 should see a boon based on sales from Amazon's Prime Day (July 11th). Management reported that "A HERO Session bundle sold more than ten-times the weekly run-rate; HERO5 Black was offered with no discount and moved the equivalent of a full week of normal sell-thru in just one day."

Furthermore, GPRO continues to see success in its ancillary applications. In the press release, management discussed its success with its Quik mobile video editing app:

The Quik mobile video editing app was installed 5.6 million times in the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of 84%. Second quarter monthly active users were up 112% year-over-year. China represents Quik's second largest user base globally. Capture App (now the GoPro App) total monthly shares in the second quarter were up over 30% year-over-year.

The quarter also showed its Karma drone gaining traction. According to the NPD Group's Retail Tracking Service, GoPro's Karma drone was the #2 selling drone brand in the U.S. in the second quarter. Management also announced that it recently launched Karma in several international markets, including the UK, Germany, France, Korea, and Japan.

Finally, management reported very positive guidance. In Q3, management expects revenue of $290 million - $310 million, and EPS between -$0.01 and -$0.11. This guidance is well above the prior consensus for Q3 of $278 million in revenue and -$0.12 EPS. It is exceptionally positive that management appears to have been able to right the ship and manage its cost structure in a way that allows it a path to return to profitability.

Becoming More Than a Device Company

During the conference call, CEO Nick Woodman discussed how GPRO is pivoting to become more than just a company selling products:

We believe that GoPro's biggest opportunity may be to serve as an untethered lens for the smartphone, helping users capture more immersive and engaging stories than they can with a smartphone alone. Central to this vision is the belief that GoPro is no longer just a camera, a standalone device. Now, with our seamless app experience, a GoPro is a powerful extension of the smartphone itself.

Also during the conference call, COO Charles Prober gave some color on how the mobile push is progressing so far:

Our mobile applications continue to perform as well. Sharing from our GoPro App is up over 30% on a year-over-year basis. Quick installs and monthly active users are up 84% and 112% year-over-year. QuikStories adds to this strong foundation, and if early feedback is any indication, we expect it to be a big hit with our consumers.

To explain how GoPro will generate revenue outside of the products category, here is a snippet from my prior article, entitled, "GoPro: Keep Calm and Stay Long":

GoPro Plus GoPro plus is a cloud subscription service that allows GoPro users to seamlessly upload their footage to the cloud. Once uploaded users can easily edit and display their content using their seamless, end-to-end platform. This offering costs just $4.99 per month and saves users from having to worry about using SD cards. More about this program can be found in my prior article here. This offering can be helpful to professional content creators that would like to participate in the pilot Fusion program and users of the Quik mobile video editing app. Licensing Revenue The Fusion 5.2 program will enable content creators to generate revenue from their content and GoPro will earn revenue from licensing out this content to global advertising brands. Furthermore, Quik mobile users can generate revenue through this licensing avenue as well. More about this program can be found in my prior article here. These two initiatives will lead to GPRO experiencing expanding margins, as these require just fixed costs to launch. After the revenue covers those fixed costs, all additional revenue flows straight to the bottom line. Moreover, this revenue source will allow GPRO to be less dependent on product sales and will diversify its revenue streams.

Value

At the current price of $9.85, GPRO has a $1.4-billion market capitalization, which appears to be cheap when considering its balance sheet and it being on the verge of profitability. GPRO has $722 million in total assets, with the majority ($401 million) being current assets. On the other side of the balance sheet, GPRO only has $409 million in total liabilities. With quarterly sales of nearly $300 million, a path to profitability, and other avenues to generate revenue, GPRO appears to be undervalued, even in light of the current stock price spike, after the earnings release.

Conclusion

GPRO announced another great quarter and is on a path to profitability. By focusing on managing its cost structure, while still innovating and launching new products and applications, management is prudently running this company. I believe that GPRO can become much more than just a products company and do not think that this potential is being adequately priced into the stock. Therefore, I reiterate my bullish stance and suggest readers add GPRO to their portfolios at this level.

