Universal Display Will Grow Into Its Valuation

And longer term, the company is not entirely without risk as it's not totally impossible that competing technology could eventually match it on some and exceed on other metrics.

But the shares are already reflecting most, if not all, of the near future growth.

A financially very sound market leader facing expanding markets which are in the first innings of development.

Universal Display (OLED) is another class leading growth stock enjoying a large run-up in its shares and a rich valuation. Much of this is on merit as the growth story is good; there is no doubt about it.

OLED screens are only in the first innings. They are conquering high-end TVs and high-end mobile phones on the back of superior image quality, viewing angles, contrast levels and energy consumption.

But they could conquer a lot more if the price is going to come down and that depends, apart from technological progress, on scale and hence on capex spending.

And that capex spending is underway:

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is going to build the world's largest OLED plant with a capacity (180,000-270,000 Gen-6 substrate starts per month) that is more than double that of its current capacity.

LG will invest $15B in OLED capacity through 2020.

Chinese players like BOE Technology have started operations and TCL has started construction of OLED plants.

In Japan, Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) and Japan Display (OTCPK:JNNDF) (OTCPK:JPDYY) are expanding.

Even Apple (AAPL) has bought a few CVD machines (most likely for contract manufacturers) and this holds the prospective of Apple being a new license holder for Universal Display.

With declining prices and increased capacity, OLED TV revenue is expected to increase 71% this year:

Within the $1,000 and higher market segment, OLED TV share has grown significantly during the past eight quarters, from 2.4 percent in first quarter 2015 to 13.8 percent in first quarter 2017. Looking forward, IHS Markit is forecasting OLED TV shipments to grow from 723k units in 2016, to 6.6 million units in 2021. However, due to the very high average selling price of OLED, the unit share of the $1,000-plus market will increase to a peak of 59 percent in 2019, before declining as 8K LCD TVs begin shipping with very high prices as well.

Then there is growth in mobile, and while still rare, OLED screens are also likely to start gaining traction in PC monitors and laptops. Apart from screens, there is also the lighting market:

UBI Research says that the OLED lighting market will grow rapidly in the near future (a CAGR of 66% in 2017-2025) to reach $1.6 billion in sales by 2020. LG Display will lead the market with a market share of 53% (in terms of revenue).

And, as management noted on the Q2 CC, OLED lighting is starting to turn up in many places, like the 2019 model of the Audi A8 in both its rear light and the interior display.

Other growth is coming from R&D where the company has the largest OLED phosphorescent development team in the world and they are continuously developing new materials or even new production methods (they are working on organic vapor jet printing of OLED panels, for instance). They are also on the hunt for the elusive blue emitter.

Acquisitions, like the BASF OLED IP portfolio and the Adesis acquisition, are adding new IP and capabilities.

Q2 results

Here are some of the more notable figures (over the prior year quarter):

Revenue rose from $64.4M to $102.5M.

Net income was $47.2M, or $0.99 per share, more than double the $21.8M ($0.46) of Q2 2016. It was also beating analyst expectations by quite some margin ($0.27).

Material sales (they are no longer distinguishing developmental and commercial sales as the two become indistinguishable) were $46.8M (up from $22.3M a year ago).

Royalty and licensing revenue came in at $53.7M, up 28% from $42M a year ago.

Operating expenses were $30.7M constituting 30% of revenues and up from $24.7M a year ago.

Revenue from China topped $5M already (rising from 3.6% in 2016), although still only coming from one customer which is not even in production mode yet.

Guidance

The company once again raised guidance; its 2017 revenue will now be between $285M-$300M, a 40%-50% growth over 2016. Management sees the scaling of revenue of their customers gaining momentum, although one has to keep in mind that orders are still lumpy and quarter-to-quarter figures can be rather variable.

Another thing to note is that despite the increased guidance, revenue will decline by some 15% in the second half versus the first half, because of some volume pricing discounts for one customer (which we take to be LG or more likely Samsung, in preparation for the upcoming Apple iPhone OLED screens).

Operational leverage

Quarter-to-quarter variation and lumpiness of orders means that we should not give much importance to one quarter variation but look at the trend:

We should also notice it's a little early for drawing firm conclusions as mass production really is quite recent. What is striking, though, is that operating margins are really excellent.

Below is another useful look at operational leverage, neither view yet includes Q2 figures.

It is no mystery why these margins are so good, even in these early stages of mass production, half of their sales consist of license and royalties income, which is of course pretty easy money.

Risks

High valuation and technical condition of the stock (see below)

Competing technologies

Samsung is developing a competing technology called quantum dots, according to Matts Chatsko:

They have a funny name, but quantum dots are metallic nanoparticles with semiconductor properties. In other words, they could be used as transistors, solar cells, and LEDs, among other applications. On paper, they could power incredibly high-quality displays while consuming less energy, enabling thinner screens, costing less to produce, and being easier to manufacture than OLEDs.

They aren't there yet, but QLED panels are a first step. There is no reason to worry just yet, from CNET:

In our side-by-side comparison reviews, OLED-based TVs are still the best we've ever tested, and all of them outperform the one QLED TV we've reviewed, Samsung's Q7, by a wide margin.

And this QLED TV is transmissive (the light comes from the LEDs, not the quantum dots), it's a LED TV with a layer of quantum dots added to it to boost color and brightness.

But Samsung is working on an emissive QLED panel as well, and that has the potential to compete with OLED panels where the latter shine (black levels and contrast) and outperform it on other parameters like color accuracy, brightness (important for HDR), power efficiency and they might be cheaper to manufacture.

So no immediate worry but definitely something to keep an eye on, given Samsung's size in OLED panels in mobile and the potential to match LG's OLED TV panels in quality and beat them on price.

Valuation

Some relevant metrics:

The company has $380M in cash.

It pays a cash dividend of $0.03 per share.

There is no way to sugarcoat this, these are steep valuation metrics, even if they are backward looking and GAAP figures:

Analysts expect $1.82 per share in profits this year rising to $2.55 in the next, which would still put the shares at a 46 multiple for next year. That isn't entirely in the stratosphere, but it does provide little margin for error.

There are of course reasons for a steep valuation; the company is a market leader with some 4,200 patents, they are in the first innings of what is likely to be substantial growth, through their (growing) license and royalty incomes they enjoy substantial margins, they have a solid balance with no debt and $380M in cash, and they even pay a (tiny) dividend.

The double top formation inspires little confidence, we have to say. It will be important whether the upward trend channel holds or not the support around $110. It was a pretty volatile trading day last Friday with the shares oscillating between $112 and $122.

Conclusion

We would hold off buying Universal Display shares for the moment. While the financial condition of the company is very sound and their growth perspective is even better, this is already reflected in the valuation of the stock and technically we will have to see how it develops first.

The company isn't entirely without longer-term risks either, especially due to the potential arrival of emissive versions of Samsung's QLED technology. While it's by no means a given that Samsung will pull this off, and OLED itself isn't a static target either (we especially expect further production cost reductions), it definitely does constitute a risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.