There Is A Bear Case For Applied Optoelectronics But We Can't See Much Of It

Even then the company is likely to stand out as a cost leader.

Perhaps the best short case is for the industry to overbuild capacity for 100G and beyond. While that scenario can't be totally excluded, so far this isn't happening and demand in 100G is booming.

More specifically, we don't see any reason for AAOI doing much worse in 100G as it is already doing very well in 100G at the moment.

When parsing the competing narratives, we see little in the Q3 softness for the shorts to rejoice.

Applied Optoelectronics is a battleground stock with the shorts getting a boost by a surprise softness in Q3 guidance from the company.

Optical networker Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had an absolutely terrific run-up in its shares on the back of a series of fantastic performances in its business which can be summarized:

A breathtaking growth level (100%+ in revenues, higher still for earnings).

Combined with the industry's best margins (40%+).

A series of beating guidance and increasing the latter.

All this has come to a grinding halt last Thursday after market close when the company did even handily beat its own guidance (which was increased just weeks before), but issued Q3 guidance that was uncharacteristically soft.

The company blames this on one issue only, a big customer, almost certainly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), speeding up its migration from 40G products to 100G products.

The Bear Case

The bears, who seem to be informed by a general mantra something like "if it looks too good to be true, it usually is," pounded on this issue and sent the shares 30%+ crashing on Friday. From what we can figure out, their arguments are some mix of the following:

Applied Opto is a one product (40G) wonder which can't compete or, at the minimum, will face much more competition in 100G.

The company is about to lose its biggest customer, Amazon, which has enlisted contract manufacturers like MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for CWDM transceivers.

Q3 also has some margin issues, coming in lower than Q2.

The industry could go through a bear phase with too much capacity being built for 100G.

The bear case was most succinctly written by Hamed Khorsand of BWS Financial:

Applied Optoelectronics is already losing some sales of its "40G" transceiver to Amazon, writes Hamed Khorsand of boutique research house BWS Financial, and it faces trouble in the next speed grade, 100G, as Amazon, its largest customer, buys parts directly from Fabrinet.

And you have to give it to him, his reading for clues turned out to have been on the mark:

Khorsand takes his cue from a close reading of last week’s press release, in which one single phrase stands out as more muted, from "We are pleased with our momentum,” to "We are pleased with our performance." They have "removed any wording to suggest business continuing to remain strong,” is how he interprets that.

But there is a much more important second part to Khorsand's thesis, and that is that Applied Opto hasn't yet mastered the lasers for 100G:

There are multitudes of companies making 100G transceivers and we do not believe AAOI would be able to compete when the time comes for crossover in the technology. Specifically, we believe the laser required for these higher end products is something AAOI does not make. Simple search of AAOI’s website for “eml” would show zero results versus the same search for “dml” would bring up the page related to the digital tab on AAOI’s website where there is a list of dml lasers. DML is for directly modulated laser and it is being used for 100G QSFP28 transceivers because of the short supply in electro- absorption modulated laser. This is more of a band-aid solution since EML has shown smaller chromatic dispersion and stable wavelength, which are mandatory for high throughput data centers.

What he is saying here is that Applied Opto doesn't have the lasers to handle 100G for the data-interconnect business, and the lasers it has suffer from chromatic dispersion over long distances (10kms or above).

The Bull Case

Here is why it's unlikely the bears are right:

The soft Q3 guidance isn't actually all that soft . Revenue will be $107M to $115M (consensus: $122.99M); non-GAAP gross margin 43% to 44.5%; and diluted EPS $1.30 to $1.43 (consensus: $1.30). The company is still likely to at least make, or probably exceed, Q3 EPS analyst consensus.

. Revenue will be $107M to $115M (consensus: $122.99M); non-GAAP gross margin 43% to 44.5%; and diluted EPS $1.30 to $1.43 (consensus: $1.30). The company is still likely to at least make, or probably exceed, Q3 EPS analyst consensus. The track record is real; the company must have been doing something right. Is all of that excellence suddenly evaporating with the change-over from 40G to 100G? That's not a credible argument and the company is already proving itself in 100G.

There is nothing strange about the migration from 40G to 100G, this is long expected and was already well underway.

Orders tend to be lumpy, especially for a small company with unusually big clients in hyperscale, like Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The occasional quarterly hiccup is to be expected with this kind of setup.

40G production was already down in Q2: data center revenue in total is up 25% sequentially but 100G is up 62% sequentially. So currently 40G was down pretty significantly. That is, the company already makes a lot of revenues from 100G .

. It takes time (some six weeks at least) to switch production lanes from the 10G lasers going into 40G, to 25G lasers going into 100G. The company was notified late in the quarter (after it issued its guidance update), so this shift will take much of the quarter, hampering it but the company still sells everything it can produce.

The company is rapidly expanding its 100G sales, including to its top three customers, including its biggest customer whose 40G demand is tapering off a little faster than anticipated.

It is expanding its customer base and has already one customer for 200G with several more trials ongoing and the company has 14 new active qualification efforts for its 100G and 200G technologies with customers outside of its core hyperscale customer base.

Amazon's contract with MACOM and Fabrinet are likely to be supplementary. It's pretty standard practice to use multiple sources.

We'll expand on some of these points. We start with the lasers for 100G. According to a rebuttal of the Khorsand article by Applied Opto's CFO, Stefan J. Murry (who happens to hold a Ph.D. in laser tech), Khorsand doesn't understand that Applied Opto doesn't serve the data-interconnect market (our emphasis):

For 100 Gbps data center interconnect applications, where distances are generally 10-km or longer, CD may, depending on the type of laser and the intended link distance, be a limiting factor. However, data center interconnect is not the market from which AOI derives our revenue. Our products are used in intra data center applications. This means fiber optic links within a data center. These links are much shorter than 10-km, typically 500 meters to 2-km long. At these distances, CD is not a limiting factor for performance. The BWS report completely ignores the market that we actually serve.

What's more, Applied Opto does make EML lasers so it could serve the data-interconnect market. Responding to another criticism, it also produces both types of CWDM-4 transceivers:

...the “lite” and “full-spec” versions of our CWDM-4 transceivers. The “lite” version is less expensive, and many customer like it because it’s the most cost effective solutions. Other customers need the additional performance of the “full-spec” version and they purchase those from us. It just depends on the customer’s needs. AOI makes both types and sells both types in significant quantities.

Raymond James' Simon Leopold doesn't see much threat from MACOM/Fabrinet replacing Applied Opto for serving 100G to Amazon (our emphasis):

We expect MACOM/Fabrinet to ship tens of thousands of units by year end and ramp but greatly lag Applied Optoelectronics that could be producing about 700,000 40/100G transceivers per quarter by 4Q17. Based on extrapolation from a Microsoft presentation and other analysis, we think the four big web scale operators could consume over 5 million 100G units in CY18, just based on server upgrades without accounting for new data centers.

Indeed, it's odd for a company that is supposed to have little capabilities in 100G to have greatly expanded these in Q2, according to the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Data center revenue in the second quarter grew 141% year-over-year to reach $99.3 million or 85% of Q2 revenue. In this quarter, 57% of our data center revenue was derived from our 40G data center products and 39% was from our 100G products which represents an increase of 62% in 100G sales from the prior quarter. As with last quarter, we saw particular strength in our 100G CWDM product line. Revenue from 100G CWDM products in Q2 increased by 72% compared to Q1, while 100G PCM product increased by 41% sequentially.

Take note of the fact that 100G production rose to 39% of datacom revenue, up from 30% in Q1. In fact the company argues it has a competitive advantage:

The cost leadership that we had in CWDM is due in part to AOI's ability to utilize uncooled directly modulated laser diodes to meet both full performance and light specifications for our 100G CWDM QSFP 28 transceivers. These directly modulated lasers are less expensive to produce than electro absorption modulated lasers that many other suppliers acquired in order to meet for spec performance. We currently have volume sales of full spec CWDM transceivers to multiple customers, including several hyperscale data center operators. As a result of these trends, along with our customers continued adoption of 100G technology, we expect 100G to continue to grow as a percent of our data center revenue and to exceed 40G sales in late Q3 or early Q4 of this year.

Late in Q3 or early Q4 is when the company predicts 100G will outsell 40G, which it predicted for some time. Now, this could all be bluff, but given that it is already in the midst of a rapid ramp in 100G and 40G is tapering off (a little faster than expected), there is nothing to suggest this is just bluff.

It's much more likely that the cross from 40G to 100G is just hitting a speed bump simply because it takes time (about six weeks) to change laser production lines. On the Q2CC, management confirmed that it would be done making this change by the end of Q3.

Indeed, management did argue it was going to be selling everything it can produce in this quarter, underlining this bottleneck issue. Management also said this during the Q2CC (our emphasis):

We expect to see strong growth from 2 out of the 3 large data center customers that we have and resumption of growth from our largest customer. In addition to that, yes, one of these are committed orders. There are some committed orders out there, not all of that expectation is committed at this point. But we do have a significant amount of committed orders and good forecast from all 3 of our customers... We're going to be selling everything we can produce in this quarter.

If the company has fears losing its largest customer, it manages to hide that pretty well. AAOI actually sold $55M of product to Amazon in Q2; that does not look like it is losing its business.

SA contributor Jay Deahna in a comment to his own excellent article took some info from the Arista (NYSE:ANET) CC pointing out a bottleneck in 100G production, which has now been cleared. According to Deahna:

Rapidly increasing chip supply for 100G probably driving AMZN to accelerate the flip to 100G from 40G, caught Applied Opto leaning towards the prior 40G heavy forecast in manufacturing. About two weeks for Applied Opto to flip the laser production to 25G (100G transceivers) from 10G (40G transceivers) and six weeks to get 100G transceivers fully built once lasers are available, so a total of about eight weeks to get the production mix re-calibrated to demand. Should be re-aligned for a nice 4Q surge.

That all makes perfect sense to us.

On top of 100G, the company has already received initial orders for 200G products for the intra-data market and is likely to be first to market with that, a curious feat for a company that is supposed to be a follower.

It is testing 200G with three other OEM customers and one hyperscale customer in Q3, and, per Q2CC:

In total, we have 14 new active qualification efforts for our 100G and 200G technologies with customers outside of our core hyperscale customer base.

Isn't that odd for a company that isn't supposed to be able to make the transition from 40G to 100G? There are more signs of management confidence:

AAOI has guided that higher margins (41-45%) are here to stay despite a dip in Q3 because of the faster tapering of 40G and some price cuts.

It argues that it is on track to produce a million lasers a month, up from 680,000 in June, again odd for a company which is supposedly struggling to make the transition with demand for 40G falling away.

When asked on the Q2CC about the MACON/Fabrinet threat, management argued "in the long term and in the short term, we don't see any cost advantage to this model." Now, it would say that, wouldn't it, but the company is also planning to integrate more by producing other optical components, extending its competitive advantage. Given its track record (with the highest margins in the business), this can't be dismissed out of hand.

In fact, the company might very well be back to its recent growth ways when it's aligned production capacity to where demand is as it will be getting a margin boost from both a shift from 40G to 100G, as well as from PSM to CWDM. When asked on the Q2CC, management confirmed this.

The only bear-case argument which we see as remotely credible is the possibility of the industry building too much capacity in 100G and beyond, leading to price and margin erosion.

There isn't much to substantiate that at the moment, but this is a scenario that could happen. But even then, given Applied Opto's track record, it's likely to be one of the market leaders as it is very cost competitive.

Buy?

Yes, read our conclusion below, and we think one should take advantage of the carnage. Be aware that this isn't a stock for the faint of heart though, volatility is rule rather than exception. There should be good support at $60.

Conclusion

Perhaps Applied Opto is just bluffing when it makes predictions about the Q3 softness being a one-time issue and growth and margins will return by the end of Q3 when it has been able to adapt its capacity to the changed demand and margins will benefit from a better mix and 100G will outsell 40G.

Even for those that think management is just bluffing, what is not bluff is what already happened, which is that 100G sales rose 62% in Q2 increasing its datacenter sales from 29% in Q1 to 39% in Q2.

Unless these figures are a fantasy, this doesn't suggest any problem with shifting from 40G to 100G or the company being faced with much tougher competition in 100G that it cannot handle.

You will have to believe the company is a total fraud if you believe it can't compete in 100G. It is already doing just that.

You don't even need company predictions (growth resuming in Q4, biggest customer resuming, 14 customers lining up for 100G/200G, long-run margin increase, integrating more to solidify competitive advantage and take more of the bill of materials, etc.), it is just based on what already happened, a large ongoing expansion in 100G is already taking place.

The soft Q3 guidance (which isn't even all that soft) is almost certainly just a little bump as everything points to Applied Opto already being proficient in 100G.

Unless you believe the company and its track record are a total fraud (which would be extraordinary unlikely as there are really big companies buying its products in large quantities), the maximum short case we can see is that the company's visibility is somewhat limited.

One could argue that if the company didn't see the Q3 blip coming, perhaps there is other stuff it is not seeing. Well, perhaps, but so far the company's guidance has been rather conservative, given its history of raise and beat, and raise again.

So it has a solid track record even in guiding, and what's more, it long predicted 100G will overtake 40G somewhere in Q3-Q4 and it has an eminently logical explanation for what is happening in Q3. If you are dependent on large customers, given order lumpiness, one can expect some quarter-to-quarter surprises.

And before we forget, its cable business is also pretty solid, growing at 51% a year, even if it's now just 15% of revenue (as datacom has grown much faster lately, at 141% in Q2 for instance).

All in all, we think the market selloff is overdone already even if, given the volatility of the stock, we can't exclude some more. One would be well advised taking advantage.

