Should You Change Your Starbucks Strategy After Q3 2017 Results?

Starbucks is trading at a good price for those looking to make an entry.

U.S. comparable store sales growth for the quarter is a strong indicator of Starbucks’ position in its core market.

The decision to buy the remaining 50% stake in Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corporation will help Starbucks’ China growth.

In my last Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) article, I said it will be a good idea to keep track of Starbucks' performance for any warning signs. I’m happy to find no warning signs in the company’s fiscal third-quarter results. Instead, I found some really encouraging signs of future growth.

First, the possible warning signs. Starbucks lowered its 2017 EPS guidance to $2.05-2.06 – nearly 2% lower from the mid-point of its previous guidance of $2.08–2.12. The stock closed 9% lower on the next day of the earnings release.

Here’s what Scott Harlan Maw, Starbucks’ CFO, said on the earnings call relating to the revision –

So, let's move on to 2017 targets. We said consistently that the back half of the year would show improvement compared to the front half. That continues to be our expectation, but we now expect results a bit lower than our previous guidance, given the choppiness we saw in Q3 and are seeing in early Q4. Specifically, we now expect revenue growth to come in at the low end of our previous guidance range of 8% to 10%, excluding one point of FX and two points of impact from the 53rd week in fiscal 2016. We are also projecting global comp growth for Q4 at 3% to 4%.”

He further said, (emphasis added)

At the time of our last earnings call, we were seeing significant positive momentum in our principal global retail markets, particularly the U.S. However, that momentum ebbed and flowed over the quarter. The actions we have put in place are beginning to gain traction, but stiff consumer and industry headwinds remain.”

Here are the impacts of headwinds that Maw referred to. According to the National Restaurant Association’s June report,

The recent trend of uneven same-store sales results continued in June, with restaurant operators reporting the first net increase since March. Fifty-four percent of restaurant operators reported a same-store sales increase between June 2016 and June 2017, up from fewer than four in 10 operators in both April and May.”

Source: National Restaurant Association

In the chart above, the highlighted months largely represent Starbucks’ fiscal 3Q17 period that ends on July 2. Relating to customer traffic, the report says,

June marked the 12th time in the last 14 months that restaurant operators reported a net decline in customer traffic.”

Moreover, restaurant industry’s outlook for economy has deteriorated,

Only 16 percent of restaurant operators said they expect economic conditions to improve in six months, down from 27 percent last month and the lowest level since October 2016. It also represented operators’ first net-negative outlook for the economy since October.”

Source: National Restaurant Association

The revision in Starbucks’ 2017 EPS guidance is more attributable to industry factors than to company-specific ones.

Now, on to the positive signs.

Comparable store sales growth

Starbucks’ comparable store sales growth for the quarter was 5% in the U.S. and Americas, 7% in China, and 4% globally. This was impressive and a good improvement from the previous softness, especially in the U.S.

Source: Starbucks reports

While the growth in the U.S. looks great, the flip side of it is that the entire comparable store sales growth came from an increase in tickets. The transaction growth for the quarter in the U.S. was 0%. The company is focused on improving this.

Maw noted during the call,

Reversing this trend and increasing transactions in the U.S. remains a key priority for us and we have several initiatives supporting this priority underway, including strengthening and leverage our digital and marketing capabilities, driving food and beverage innovation, and further improving our operations and in-store execution.”

China growth

China remains a key element of Starbucks’ future growth strategy. The good thing is that the company is taking the right steps for this important market. The purchase of the remaining 50% stake in the China JV will enable Starbucks’ growth in China in the long term. Starbucks’ China revenues have been consistently growing at a rate higher than 20%.

Kevin R. Johnson, Starbucks’ CEO, said in the company’s earnings call,

Starbucks' opportunity for growth in China is unparalleled and our purchase of the remaining 50% of our East China JV is a significant milestone, reflecting our long-term commitment to China and our unwavering optimism about our future in that key long-term growth market.”

Teavana

Starbucks’ decision to close its Teavana mall-based stores is a welcome move. The stores have been underperforming since long and the company’s efforts to turn around these were mostly not successful. The company will continue to offer Teavana in Starbucks stores and grocery channels.

Starbucks plans to discuss “any revisions” to its “long-range targets” in light of its recent strategic actions on its Q4 earnings call. That’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Valuation

Starbucks’ EPS grew at an average rate of 27% over the last ten-year period, excluding the impact of the 2013 fine to Kraft Foods. This is higher compared to McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM), with an average rate of 15% and 12%, respectively, over the same period. Dunkin' Brands (NYSE: DNKN), which became public in 2011, had an EPS growth of -7% since 2009. Only Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) grew EPS at a comparable rate of 26% over the same period.

Looking at the P/E multiples, DPZ is trading at a P/E of 39x compared to SBUX’s ~27.5x currently. MCD, YUM, and DNKN are trading at an average multiple of ~27x. So, SBUX with its higher growth rate looks better placed in terms of valuation. Though I do expect it to continue growing at above peer growth rate, even accounting for a slowdown in growth, it looks relatively better.

To conclude, Starbucks at its current levels offers a good entry point for long-term investors.

