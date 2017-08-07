Celgene Paves The Way For Rare AML Patients

Recently, Celgene (CELG) and its partner Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA has approved enasidenib (AG-221) for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This approval was good not only because the drug was approved, but also how quickly it was approved. The FDA had set a PDUFA to review the drug by the end of August. Instead, the FDA chose to cut to the chase and approve the drug much earlier than expected. In my opinion, that shows that the FDA wanted to get this treatment out to patients as quickly as possible. There is one stipulation though, and that is the drug will only treat those AML patients with a rare genetic mutation. That will account for 9% to 13% of the AML market. The AML drug will be marketed as Idhifa.

Phase 1/2 Study Data

This was a huge win for both companies, especially since the NDA submission was only based on a phase 1/2 study. Celgene and Agios announced on March 1, 2017 that the FDA had accepted their NDA for the approval of Idhifa. As noted before the PDUFA date was set for August 30, 2017. In my opinion it is incredible that the FDA accepted the NDA of the drug just based on a phase 1/2 study. Not only that, but the FDA also granted the drug accelerated approval. Accelerated approval moved the approval date down to 6 months of review time instead of 10 months. The reason for the accelerated approval was because the efficacy of the drug was superior over current therapies, and that it treats a life-threatening disease. The approval was based on the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML with the IDH2 genetic mutation. The trial recruited a total of 176 patients with relapsed or refractory AML with the genetic IDH2 mutation. The trial reported three good key positive results that led to FDA approval. For starters, the overall response rate reached 40% in the study. Secondly, there was a complete remission rate of 19%. Finally, the median duration of response rate was 5.8 months. All these objectives were reached, which is why the drug was approved so quickly.

Similar Space

The market opportunity will not be as enormous as the entire AML market, but it will still be good nonetheless. The AML market across the G7 markets: U.S, France, Germany, Spain, U.K, Italy, and Japan is expected to increase to $1.5 billion by 2026. If we say for example if the company was able to grab the low end of 9% of total AML market that would mean revenue eventually coming in around $135 million or higher. Although Celgene has expressed that including many other territories outside and including the G7 markets, the drug could reach peak sales of $500 million. By no means is that blockbuster status for this FDA approved drug but still good nonetheless. The list price of the drug will be around $24,872 for a month of treatment per patient. The average patient will be on the treatment for a median time of at least 4.3 months depending on the severity of their cancer. In order for patients to be detected with AML of the IDH2 genetic mutation they will have to undergo a test provided by Abbott Laboratories (ABT). I wouldn't say there is a risk right now, but Novartis just recently received approval for its AML drug Rydapt. The difference is that Novartis (NVS) treatment is only approved for newly diagnosed AML patients that carry another genetic mutation known as FLT3. That means that Novartis' drug will have no bearing on Idhifa on the market for the time being. Whether or not Rydapt can be adapted to other genetic mutations in AML remains to be seen. That is good news for Idhifa, because it will be the only drug to treat patients with AML that have the IDH2 genetic mutation.

Risks

A large risk with the stock is not based off competition in this instance, because it is the only approved therapy for this specific sub population of AML patients. The risk comes from the fact that the drug was slapped with a boxed warning. That warning is that patients that take the treatment can be affected with the risk of differentiation syndrome. If this is left untreated it could be fatal for the patient. Differentiation syndrome is a severe complication that occurs in AML patients. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome include:

Weight gain

Unexplained fever

hypotension

renal failure

dyspnea with pulmonary infiltrates

pleuropericardial effusion

In essence it causes multi-organ dysfunction, and needs to be treated immediately.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Celgene has cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 billion as of June 30, 2017. Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2017 increased to $1.6 billion for the quarter, compared to only an increase of $1 billion from the second quarter of 2016. The company even had enough cash to purchase its own shares for the quarter. It purchased approximately 4.2 million of its shares costing $507 million.

Conclusion

The positive phase 1/2 data in AML patients with IDH2 genetic mutation, paved the path for FDA approval. Considering that it is now the only approved drug to treat this indication it shouldn't see much competition. The downside is that the market opportunity is smaller compared to many of Celgene's other drugs in the pipeline. Still, it is nice to see the addition of this approval for the company as it continues to make progress to further help all AML patients. The risk of the black box warning won't be groundbreaking factor, but it is something that should be monitored closely.

