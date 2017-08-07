Sentiment Speaks: The Bears Are So Confused

There is no top

“Nothing will stop this market”

“With central banks pumping more money, the stock market will rally for the next decade”

These are common sentiments of the average investor that I have seen of late. Moreover, as I wrote back in April of 2017, we started to see former bears turning into bulls. In fact, since that time, I have seen this happen to a much greater degree.

Time to be cautious when bears turn to bulls

Back in April, I suggested to those who read my articles to begin to take note when former bears begin to turn very bullish:

Before the election in November of 2016, I was again preparing the members in our trading room at Elliottwavetrader for the next phase of the strong rally I was expecting, which would take us into 2017. And, since that time, it seems the rally has not only taken most market participants by surprise, many still remain within their mindset of disbelief.

However, recently, I am witnessing something quite notable in the stock market. I am starting to see some former bears beginning to embrace this stock market rally. In fact, someone who was fighting this rally tooth and nail for quite some time noted this past week that "the traditional causes of recessions . . . are nowhere on the horizon."

Those words were music to my ears. And, I am going to expect that more and more bears will be coming over to the dark side. Even Harry Dent, one of the biggest bears in the market for many years, turned bullish in early 2017. Yes, my friends, it seems the long-term topping process has begun. But, we still have a ways to go. . .

Remember, most people do not turn bullish at the lows, but rather, bullishness develops as the market rallies higher and higher, with the most extreme levels of bullishness being evident near major market tops. This is simply how human nature works within the herd, and being able to track market sentiment allows you to rise above it rather than become a part of it.

So, as we set up to head to 2500SPX to complete the 3rd wave in a few months, I certainly expect more bears will join the bullish party. By the time we have completed the 5th wave later this year, or early next year, the market will be proclaiming in unison that "the traditional causes of recessions . . . are nowhere on the horizon." And, until the majority of the market becomes convinced of the bull market, there will be no correction of which to speak. So, for now, you can keep ignoring all those "crash" calls.

Market will rally “forever”

Since that time, we have not only seen more and more people begin to turn bullish, we are now seeing some outlandish market calls being made. In fact, Jim Paulsen, the chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, actually said this past week that “the bull market could continue forever.” I can now add this to my list of quotes, like the one I cited last week by an analyst claiming that “markets are virtually risk free.” In fact, this same analyst has claimed that the stock market is now "easy money."

And while the bulls get even more bulled up as we continue higher, the bears are in a state of utter confusion. I have watched people continue to short the market from the 2100 region all the way up to the 2500 region for the last year. They “believe” that the markets are rigged, gamed, manipulated, etc., and they are so certain that we are going to wake up tomorrow to a massive market crash. Yes, according to some the crash was going to happen each and every day during a 40% melt-up in the market.

Princely Mathew, who runs The Smart Money service at Elliottwavetrader (and who also came in second place in the 2015 World Cup Championship of Futures Trading) sent me this picture which I think sums up quite well where we now stand in the market:





Now, for the first time during this entire rally, I am looking for a “top” of sorts to be struck quite soon in the 2500SPX region. While I do not believe it will be the top to the bull market, as I think we will be much higher in 2018, I do think we can see a healthy pullback (5-8%) before the next rally phase begins. I will speak to this in an article I am preparing for publication tomorrow.

Big Announcement

As many of you may know, I am the founder of Elliottwavetrader, a well-known trading room approaching its 6th anniversary.

For those looking for accurate insight into various markets, including VIX/VXX, FOREX, Dow Jones, etc., I also HIGHLY suggest you read Michael Golembesky’s work on Seeking Alpha.

