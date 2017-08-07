What Is Happening To Gun Stocks?

Despite recent negative news from gun manufacturers, the future for the industry remains bright.

Firearms industry bears were given new life over the past month after American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) disappointing guidance and Sturm, Ruger's (RGR) disappointing earnings report sent gun stocks plummeting. However, 2017 is clearly on track to be the second best gun sales year on record (despite the pulled forward sales in 2016), beating all of the Obama years except for 2016.

Source

2017 NICS checks are up 18.9% from 2015 (9% CAGR), reflecting the average annual growth trends during the "normal" Obama years (8.9% CAGR from end of 2008 through 2015; 10.15% CAGR including 2016). Some will point to the large promotional atmosphere as artificially propping up demand, which is true. However, as RGR management pointed out on their earnings call, a considerable amount of 2017's demand was pulled forward into 2016, offsetting promotional impacts.

The numbers indicate that, discounting 2016's politically-charged market, gun demand continues to grow, driven by favorable geopolitical, cultural, and demographic changes. Granted, there will still likely be cyclical movement in sales and pricing due to political events, but the long-term trend continues to be upward at a pretty healthy clip.

Profits are hurting right now, not because firearms enthusiasm is declining or the customer base is shrinking, but because there is too much supply currently flooding the market. Due to projections that a Hillary Clinton win would pump demand even higher from record 2016 levels, manufacturers over-produced last year. Now, stuck with excess inventory and wanting to bring new and improved products to market, companies are running major promotions, causing margins to shrink.

American Outdoor Brands projected in its latest earnings call that it will take another 4-5 months to work the excess inventory through, meaning that by the winter the company should be experiencing more normalized business patterns and long-term growth trends will continue. Sturm, Ruger is in a similar situation.

However, both companies are in excellent shape to weather this short-term storm - employing flexible manufacturing models to react to fluctuating demand and flush with cash from their record-setting 2016, deploying some of it to make timely share repurchases to help soften the blow of declining earnings during this tough stretch. RGR remains debt free, and AOBC enjoys a low-debt balance sheet with a sizable cash pile and untapped line of credit.

Both companies have successful business models and management teams that have proven themselves to be excellent allocators of capital, enjoying long-term average ROICs well above market averages. With non-unionized labor forces, strong brand power, loyal customer bases, and financially and operationally conservative management, these companies are well-positioned to weather the short-term challenges.

By using their extra cash to capitalize on reduced share prices, both companies are laying the groundwork for generating outsized long-term returns for shareholders as the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, growing and diversifying customer demographic, and increasingly violent cultural trends continue to drive demand growth. If investors have a long time horizon and the temperance to weather drastic short-term price movements, AOBC and RGR are great buy-and-hold forever investments.