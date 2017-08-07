Is This Gilead's Takeover Target?

Taking over United Therapeutics would likely be beneficial for Gilead, although this would not be the huge, transformative acquisition that some investors want to see.

Gilead (GILD) is rumored to be interested in United Therapeutics (UTHR), which sent United Therapeutics' shares higher on Friday. Let's take a look at whether this would be a good takeover target for cash rich Gilead.

On Friday shares of United Therapeutics jumped up by nearly ten percent, after rumors of a possible takeover bid by Gilead and/or GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) got around. The idea of Gilead taking over United Therapeutics is not completely new to me, as this was something I wrote about a little more than a year ago in this article. United Therapeutics was trading at roughly $110 back then, whereas the company's shares are currently trading at $137 now -- the acquisition would be more expensive now, but generally the rationale has not changed much.

United Therapeutics is a rather small biotech that is active in two indications: Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), for which the company sells four different drugs (Remodulin, Tyvaso, Adcirca and Orenitram) and neuroblastoma, for which the company offers one drug (Unituxin). With these drugs United Therapeutics keeps generating a growing top line, the company's recently announced quarterly results showed total revenues of $445 million (up eight percent year over year, and the highest quarterly revenue number the company has ever grossed).

Compared to Gilead's quarterly revenues that is just a pretty small number (United Therapeutics produces about six percent of Gilead's revenues), but the price Gilead would have to pay for the company is quite small relative to Gilead's market capitalization as well (about six percent, too).

From a price to sales perspective United Therapeutics and Gilead are roughly valued at the same level, with one key difference being that Gilead's revenues are declining (at least on a year over year basis), whereas United Therapeutics is producing a growing top line number. Taking over United Therapeutics could thus help Gilead stop its top line trends, which would likely be a key in increasing Gilead's valuation and thus also its share price in the future.

With non-GAAP earnings of $200 million a quarter United Therapeutics could provide a small, but still meaningful addition to Gilead's bottom line as well, and last but not least United Therapeutics is strong cash wise:

The company produced $700 million in cash flows over the last year, and holds $1.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet right now -- with no long term debt and that cash position the cash / debt adjusted takeover price would be more like $5 billion, which is just seven times the company's annual free cash flow.

Gilead has a PAH drug as well (Letairis), thus the company's management would not be new to the market United Therapeutics is primarily active in -- this could be a plus, as Gilead could likely lever United Therapeutics' drug portfolio via its bigger size and more global footprint, which should allow for continuing growth from United Therapeutics' drugs if the company gets acquired.

United Therapeutics' neuroblastoma drug is unfortunately not very successful, during the last quarter sales totaled just $16 million (down ten percent year over year). Due to the fact that Gilead has been seeking an entry into the oncology market, the unsuccessful Unituxin may be a reason to not buy United Therapeutics, but rather a company with a more promising oncology presence.

Unituxin is currently being evaluated for other indications as well, such as small cell lung cancer, which isn't a very big market though (compared to the multi-billion dollar market for non-small cell lung cancer drugs). United Therapeutics is researching other drugs as well (mainly for PAH), and is trying to find a way to manufacture lungs, but there are no big near term catalysts in the company's pipeline. A takeover of United Therapeutics would thus mainly bolster Gilead's position in the PAH market, which would not be bad at all due to the company's experience in this market (and due to the fact that two of Letairis' patents will expire next year).

Since Gilead has a very high cash amount on its balance sheet ($36 billion), and due to the fact that the company's net cash position is substantially larger than United Therapeutics would cost in a takeover, it would likely not be a bad idea for Gilead to go for this acquisition. As cash is piling up on Gilead's balance sheet (growing by at least $2 billion each quarter), a small acquisition that bolsters the company's revenues, earnings and cash flows at a low price would not be the worst thing Gilead's management could do with the cash it holds.

Takeaway

Gilead's results for the second quarter of 2017 were much better than expected (and better than the previous quarter's results), but on a year over year basis Gilead is still declining. Rumors about Gilead being interested in United Therapeutics do not seem farfetched, and such a takeover would be a wise use of a small portion of Gilead's cash pile.

Since Gilead already knows the PAH market and has a much bigger global presence than United Therapeutics, Gilead could likely accelerate the growth from United Therapeutics drug portfolio, although the takeover would still not give Gilead the strong oncology presence the company would like to have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.