Follow The 'Smart Money'? Leveraged Capital Flow Analysis Mitigates Cognitive Dissonance

As noted in our recent SA articles, Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Insight Into Market Extremes and Leveraged Capital Flow: A Key Clue To Oil’s July Rally, we explored the importance of so-called Managed Money positioning in identifying actionable market extremes. The extremes derive from the herding behavior of leveraged capital. What is also often observable in these price areas is the cognitive dissonance of highly publicized market participants. In this article, we will examine the first of three case studies: Charles T. Maxwell.

February 2011: Charles T. Maxwell Predicts $300 A Barrel Oil

This article from 14 February 2011 communicates Mr. Maxwell’s view at the time (with oil trading near $90) of $300 oil by 2020. This sentiment echoed Boone Pickens' prior view from 2008’s high of $200-300/barrel oil (with oil trading near $116/barrel). What informed these views specifically we cannot say, but as always, when the empirical, market generated data is analyzed, it reveals its truth. The Managed Money (MM) Commitment Of Traders (COT) in mid- to late February 2011 reflected a declining MM short posture between 44k-18k contracts (bottoming near 18k contracts, as WTI rose from $84s to $99s). Additionally, the MM COT Long:Short Ratio rose during this period from 5.18 To 17.44. This empirically verifiable data is evidence of the herding behavior of leveraged capital as a momentum high developed into $100 before the development of the price high around $112 late April 2011. The absence of short posture, coupled with the relative extreme of long positioning to short, informed astute observers that the asymmetric directional potential was to the downside.

Following the price high near $112 (concluding a 5 Wave Buyside phase) coinciding with record low MM short posture and record high Long:Short Ratio, WTI traded lower through the remainder of 2011 back toward $75.

Widening the aperture, one could argue that perhaps the $200-300 thesis simply needed more time to play out. Looking at WTI from February 2011 to January 2015, we see that rather than Mr. Maxwell’s probability path playing out, WTI resolved the B Wave of the corrective phase begun in 2008 resulting in aggressive price discovery lower toward $48 into January 2015. The macro fractal pattern of a 3 Wave corrective phase beginning from the 2008 high resumed.

The intent of the analysis offered here is not to denigrate Mr. Maxwell, a highly knowledgeable energy professional. Rather, the data is offered to illustrate the point that misapplied data models, no matter how robust, will give the wrong answers a predominance of the time. Based on the positioning of leveraged capital and the subsequent global US dollar demand created by the $9 trillion carry trade unwind beginning in mid-2014, there was very little empirical data to support a probability path to $200-300 oil. This excludes the paradigm shift in shale production that dramatically increased US supply during this period.

From an asset management perspective, knowledge of these market conditions provide insight into the risks of long exposure in both crude derivatives and meaningfully correlated energy equities (royalty trusts, MLPs, offshore drillers, and onshore independent drillers as examples). Reduction of these types of long energy allocations would have been prudent in both mid-2011 and mid-2014 consistent with the leveraged capital conditions. Further, properly constructed short delta/long volatility hedges or similar outright directional plays would have provided asymmetric reward:risk profiles.

Markets are probabilistic, complex-dynamic systems that exhibit fractal behavior. It is critical in an era of data saturation to study carefully what data really matters, filtering the rest, addition through subtraction as the saying goes. Leveraged capital flow can reveal locations of extreme herding behavior. This herding behavior is almost always “substantiated” in mainstream financial press by supporting expert opinion. Rather than fearing the cognitive dissonance that can arise when thinking in a contrarian manner following extreme directional behavior, focus on the market generated data confirming herding behavior coupled with expert cheerleading. Probability will often favor an asymmetric opportunity in these areas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.