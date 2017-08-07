Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Shale Oil Growth Starting To Get Questionable But Consensus Refuses To Accept Reality

We remain one of the few dying oil bulls out there calling for $60 oil by year-end.

The "buy the quality" theme is starting to deflate, and investment banks' underwriting profits via raising external financing are dwindling.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI (USO) finished the week lower by 0.26%.

It was a hectic week for energy companies. Q2 earnings are well underway and so far, Permian producers led by Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Parsley Energy (PE) have brought the energy sector lower despite resilient oil prices.

Investors were concerned after multiple Permian producers disclosed higher gas-to-oil ratios and further delays in completion combined with lower oil prices saw producers cut capex for the second half of 2017.

In the meantime, however, none of the investment banks came out and reduced production growth estimates for shale producers over the next 18 months. Despite Newfield Exploration (NFX) CEO, Lee Boothby, talking about servicing cost inflation outstripping projections, none of the analysts even updated assumptions for basin breakeven. This is sign of complacency amongst the analyst community.

Here's what he said on NFX's Q2 earnings call:

But the average it'll vary across the footprint but I think that we're somewhere in the, 78, 83, for bouncing around in there as far as averages that we're demonstrating but I'll remind you we said in the last call that inflation in the first half year outstripped our forecast so, people might tell a lot of other cute stories but I'm just going to tell you that inflation is real and we don't live in any different universe from everybody else, you put 10% inflation and 12% inflation which I guess has been our observation. We forecast 7.5 there is, you can do the math on that sort of good portion of this Delta is related to inflation pressures in the first half of the year.

It's all about the incentives...

Over the last 2 years, investment banks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and others have touted Permian quality names as the go-to if investors have wanted energy exposure.

These investment banks touted 1) high quality reserves in Permian, 2) "new" technological improvements that are boosting production results, and 3) ability to grow at low oil prices.

Now, we will ask a question in reverse: How do investment banks make money?

Answer - external capital financing underwriting fees.

Over the last several months, the mainstream media is finally picking up on a phenomenon that has been casually ignored in the investment community. All US shale growth has come from the subsidies of external financing. This rings true for both shale gas and shale oil.

Source: WSJ

Taking a look at the chart above, 2016's external financing was dominated by Permian, and followed by the Appalachia (Marcellus and Utica, shale gas).

For investors taking a hard look at their investment dollar at work, their contribution to the external finance driven shale oil and gas production growth is backfiring. S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (NYSEARCA:XOP) is back to levels seen last year when oil was below $45, and the divergence between producers and oil has been increasing since the start of 2017.

It's also not a surprise then to see that external financing in 2017 has been minimal at best and all focused in the Permian region. It's a testament to investors being more aware of the growing phenomenon that the reality of US shale is where "external financing is needed to grow overall production."

Too bad for the investment banks, investors are getting smarter...

This week, we saw more clear evidence of investors getting smarter and shunning the "grow at any cost" and rewarding producers that are actually focused on generating free cash flow.

In Cabot Oil & Gas's (COG) Q2 earnings call, the management team went on to reiterate the commitment to return capital back to shareholders:

Our year-to-date results further highlight what our high-quality asset base is capable of delivering, including the generation of $123 million of positive free cash flow despite realizations of an average price of about $2.50 for natural gas and $45 for oil. This positive free cash flow is net of the capital we utilized during the first half of the year to invest in growing our year-to-date production volumes by 10% year-over-year, to contribute to our equity ownership interest in the Atlantic Sunrise and Constitution Pipeline projects and to fund our grassroots leasing efforts in our two exploratory ventures, all of which provide us with optionality to create value for our shareholders. Of the $123 million of positive free cash flow, we have returned $100 million to the shareholders year-to-date via dividends and share repurchases. As a reminder, during the second quarter, we increased our dividend by 150% and repurchased 3 million shares at an average share price of $22.41. As I've reiterated over the past few quarters, we are committed to returning cash to shareholders while generating double-digit returns focused growth for the foreseeable future and I believe our actions during the quarter demonstrate that commitment. We will continue to focus on increasing our return of capital to shareholders as we gain more conviction in the timing of our new infrastructure and power plant projects and our resultant ability to execute on our robust growth plans over the coming year.

In contrast, Range Resources (RRC) reported stellar production growth of 30%, but because it outspent cash flow to get there and combined with disappointing drilling results out of Terryville, the stock was hammered. When asked about if RRC will follow the same capital return program as COG, CEO Jeffrey Ventura had this to say:

Translating that to plain English: no, we will keep growing production instead of returning capital to shareholders because that's how we get paid.

There's a reason why COG's stock has remained resilient despite the energy sector sell-off versus RRC's shares.

When reality sets in, it's not so pretty anymore...

The consensus driven narrative that "US shale will push the global oil markets into oversupply" will be tested repeatedly in the second-half of 2017.

First, the frontal assault comes from EIA's own 914 monthly production reports versus the weekly estimates.

Second, the lack of capital raised this year in both debt and equity markets for US shale producers will put 2018's outlook on pause if WTI STRIP 2018 remains around $50/bbl. Let's see if US shale producers' magical low breakeven will allow it to grow 1.2 to 1.6 million b/d in the face of water and frack crew shortage combined with rising servicing cost inflation.

Lastly, a potentially higher gas-to-oil ratio could see the peak in "productivity" in the form of longer laterals and higher sand usage, something the analyst community calls "technological improvements" (an asinine term). Higher GOR isn't necessarily that the reserve is losing pressure or that Permian is doomed, it's more a reflection of the type of drilling done today and the impact it has on EUR, something not widely discussed in the analyst community.

Why does this matter again?

The global oil market has been rebalancing since the start of the year. Despite rising production from Libya and Nigeria, the Atlantic Basin is no longer oversupplied with light sweet crude. Physical markets continue to point to higher oil prices, yet we are still stuck below $50/bbl.

Why?

The consensus's powerful narrative that US shale will grow above $50/bbl is giving pause for the traders, and this delusional narrative will pay the price of deceit in the long term when non-OPEC production ex-US declines more than the rate at which a fully externally funded US shale oil can grow.

The outcome? Oil prices will need to rise to a level at which global upstream capex ex-US shale can grow again.

At HFI Research, we remain one of the few remaining bulls in the market calling for much higher oil prices by year-end. Our analysis is derived from our reasoning that 1) US shale growth is not as strong as many have projected to be, 2) global oil storage will continue to decrease into year-end, 3) global oil demand growth will continue to the upside, and 4) Saudi and Russia's incentives are aligned for higher oil prices, reducing the risk of them attempting to flood the market again.

We expect $60/bbl by year-end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.