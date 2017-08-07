MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip

MannKind (MNKD) saw script levels of Afrezza dip this week and return to a normalized trajectory after a spike that was likely related to the beginning of a sponsored television show complete with airings of an Afrezza commercial.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The script action over the past several weeks has seen the best traction that MannKind has been able to deliver yet. Anecdotally, the company seems to have found a recipe for getting some new scripts in the door. The big question is exactly how that is happening and what the cost of accomplishing that new traction is. Examples of what is driving the growth pie include:

Doctors are getting exposed to Afrezza and are now more willing to prescribe it than they were previously. Patients are learning how to use Afrezza in a more effective way. The beginning of a bit more advertising and exposure. The sales force is now bigger and that larger number of reps is driving growth.

Growth in sales numbers is something that long term investors certainly want to see. Now it is time to see how that growth is happening and at what cost. That is an important piece of the puzzle that needs full consideration before we get ahead of ourselves. By example, organic growth is relatively free. Refilling patients are inexpensive. Growth by increased marketing has a cost, as does increasing the sales force by a reported 25% from about 80 people to 100 people.

Why is understanding the cost of growth important? Because this company is, relatively speaking, cash poor. If you increase sales by 15% but are only able to accomplish this by increasing the costs of the sales force and marketing by 25%, then you are not seeing smart growth, you are seeing expensive growth.

What investors know is that some sales traction is happening. What investors do not know is the cost of that traction. A young product will see initial costs outweigh the sales for a period of time. Afrezza is much more mature, and assessing how the growth is achieved is critical. As a person that analyzes this company, my concern remains the slow traction on refills. If Afrezza was able to retain a bigger percentage of patients that try it, I would have a lot less worry about spending money up front in hopes of getting a reward later.

I give a lot of credit for the growth patter over the last 12 weeks or so. Now I want to know what is driving it and how that growth pie is divided up into less expensive and more expensive slices.

Looking at the sales numbers since MannKind took control, there is little doubt that bulk of progress has been happening over the last 12 weeks or so. In fact, we are finally seeing the refill trendline move into positive territory. The recent progress cannot be denied, but we also need to be realistic. The current growth rate is not happening fast enough to offset the cash worries of this company, or truly impress the street. We have seen a step in the right direction, where several steps are needed, and missteps need to be avoided. An example of a step in the right direction is getting new RX to a point of better traction. An example of a misstep is a patient savings program that expired on July 30th and has not yet been updated. The creation of even the slightest consumer hampers progress, and this is an unforced error in my opinion. Some readers will say that I am being hyper-critical in pointing this out, but the cash situation at MannKind is such that unforced errors can be quite expensive.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis, MannKind is on the cusp of demonstrating its best performance yet. Script sales of Afrezza are pacing 33.21% better than they were in Q2. Bear in mind that Q2 of 2017 was the best sales performance to date. Being 33% better than the best performance thus far is a step in the correct direction.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year comparisons are performing well on a percentage basis as well. Scripts sales at this point in Q3 of 2017 are pacing 38.11% better than what was delivered a year ago. More importantly, the average revenue per script is substantially higher this year vs. last. Now that nice news is done, the cautionary statement needs to be delivered. Sales are still well below what is needed to impress the street or assist the cash situation in a meaningful manner.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In comparing the Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) effort to the MannKind effort there is a positive development of note. For the first time since the initial weeks of the MannKind launch effort, script sales have surpassed the Sanofi line. This is, if nothing else, a perception victory. MannKind has not yet reached the peak sales levels in scripts that Sanofi delivered, but is approaching the peaks of script revenue that Sanofi had. Essentially, in terms of revenue per script, MannKind is in the ballpark. This dynamic has been created by increasing the number of cartridges in a script. The most important metric is revenue, but do not lose sight of the script count. The script count gives us an accurate measure of the number of patients.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As readers know, I put projections out for Q3 and Q4 at the end of Q2. Any analyst worth their salt revisits these types of things when appropriate. With the first month of Q3 in the books, I feel it is time to revisit. The first couple of weeks of Q3 delivered script levels in line with my projections. The last two weeks have been comfortably above my projections. As a result, I am adjusting my projections to reflect slightly stronger than previously anticipated traction. Overall, the new projections do not shift the overall narrative very much, but do fall in line with the trends that we have seen over the past several weeks. The shift in projections will also impact my revenue projections in the cash section of the article.



Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains pretty much the same. The company is short on cash and some form of resolution is needed. Even with the adjustment in my projections, the critical dates do not really move. The chart below reflects the estimates I have for cash, and the estimates of how long that cash will last if nothing substantial changes. Essentially, what I am saying is that a solution to the cash problem needs to be addressed in some form. Investors would most likely prefer that solution is shareholder friendly. Savvy investors are trading the stock on swings, but really waiting to see how the company can progress forward.

I have had readers say that dilution does not matter. To those readers, I say it does. If you are on the sidelines assessing investment opportunity, why absorb the risk of dilution when you can simply apply a wait and see attitude to the matter? If you are already in the equity, and feel that dilution is inevitable, why take the hit of the dilution when you can step to the side? This group has a lot more to consider, but the history of the stock should be a strong consideration. Let's assess the mechanisms for cash:

The company could get bought out. This could be a big boom for new investors and could leave long term investors less than whole. How attractive is the company to a potential suitor? Is an offer of 3 times the current price reasonable? Would such a buyout number make you whole? The possibility of a buyout is a matter that keeps some investors in the game. What odds do you as an investor assign to a buyout, and what real world data (not hope) do you assign to the amount of such an event? The company could get a loan. Personally, I view this as unlikely to happen at terms that are reasonable for investors. Simply stated, a loan with good terms is not very likely. The company could dilute. The problem with this is a lack of enough authorized shares to raise meaningful cash. This would mean that MannKind needs to seek shareholder approval to authorize more shares. This takes time, and could impact the stock price greatly. The company could do a rights offering and "sell" that concept as "non-dilutive". A rights offering also requires more authorized shares. It is only non-dilutive if to shareholders that participate, and requires those shareholders to put up more money. The company could partner either Afrezza or Technospere with a deal that delivers a large sum of up-front cash. The problem with this is that our experience shows that such deals have not traditionally delivered large sums of cash. Receptor Life Sciences partnered with Technosphere for a few hundred thousand up front. Biomm SA partnered with Afrezza for Brazil, and it appears that if there was up-front cash, that it was minimal.

As you can see, the options for the company are narrowing and with precious little cash, MannKind lacks leverage.

I estimate that MannKind finished July with about $34 million in cash. I estimate that company can get to the end of October (about 13 weeks away) with the current cash situation. I estimate that MannKind can not be in compliance with Deerfield covenants at the end of October. I estimate that company will not be able to afford the $3 million dollar payment to Amphastar in mid November.

At this stage you can see that it is critical to get the cash issue addressed in some form or another. I have long maintained that A MannKind with $100 million in cash will be given a shot at delivering a success. The problem is that anything shy of that number means that financial overhang will continue to exist.

I have traditionally offered up a cash chart, which includes projected revenue. Some readers seemed to have an issue in seeing the reflection of the higher revenue per script that we are seeing these days vs. a year ago. For that reason, I am adding a new chart that graphically illustrates that dynamic. The caution I give readers is that spike in revenue per script came in Q1. That delivered an immediate spike in revenue growth. That spike is now absorbed, and there is not much room to grow the revenue per script further. Simply stated, we are now at a point where revenue growth will only be derived from delivering more scripts.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind will conduct its quarterly conference call on August 7th. This should offer investors a chance to confirm the cash numbers, and perhaps better assess the actual cash runway that exists. I anticipate that management will accentuate the positives as much as possible, but not have all of the answers that investors want to hear. In my opinion the most critical component of the call will be any discussion centered on the cash situation. Savvy investors will read between the lines and focus more-so on what is not said than what is said. The management sales pitch is getting old for many investors. It is time to deliver the goods. Stay Tuned!

