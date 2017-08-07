What Investors Need To Know About Sony's 'Dark Tower' Gamble

Overall, Sony investors have a lot to be excited about given its strong Q1 earnings and a number of successful films that should help the company's Q2 numbers stay on track.

Sony entered into this film with a different plan than prior studios, and that helped safeguard against ballooning budgets and overspending.

However, Sony's film costs a modest $60 million, and despite a low debut, it was still a better gamble than other studios that poured millions more into flops this summer.

The reaction from critics was not positive, and many investors may look at this another setback for both the studio and the ambitious project based on the Stephen King books.

Hollywood is built on big swings.

Star Wars, The Matrix, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe - all are big risks that have led to big rewards.

Sometimes, though, those swings don’t work out the way they were intended, and sometimes they just need time to thrive. It's the latter part that Sony (NYSE:SNE) and its investors may be banking on following this weekend's box office.

First, some background. Without a doubt one of the most prolific writers of our time is Stephen King, and Hollywood has embraced his quirky, creepy and creative literary style. From It to The Stand and The Green Mile to Under The Dome, King is pop culture horror royalty.

Now enter The Dark Tower.

For decades this has always been that project that King couldn't fully finalize. Something about the literary series always drove King back to this story and its characters. He's either continued to add to it or revise it over the years, which turned what was a series of short stories into a sprawling narrative that has taken on a life of its own.

Of course, with something so rich and yet so complicated, Hollywood had to come calling. It makes sense, as The Dark Tower franchise, if done right, could turn into something special. The problem is that it turned into a dark hole for studios and a financial concern for shareholders.

This all started back in 2007, when Paramount (NYSE:VIA) was on board to distribute an adaptation of the novels helmed by Lost pair Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams. The problem was that after about two years, Lindelof conceded the books were harder than he thought to adapt, and his team was stepping away.

Fast forward to 2010, and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stepped up with their A-team of Ron Howard, Akiva Goldsman and Brain Grazer. The plan was ambitious and involved a trio of movies, with a pair of TV movies meant to break the gaps between the films.

As I said, ambitious.

And it would have been awesome, especially given Universal is part of Comcast and corporate sibling NBC was going to handle the TV part. This would be something that would unite film and TV in a way not achieved before - but alas, it was not to meant to be.

Investors who have stood by the company over the years likely also remember what it was like back in 2011 when this was proposed.

Remember Battleship? How about 47 Ronin? Well, neither had hit theaters yet, but the studio knew the insane amount of money it had invested in the pair and how much weight was on the film's shoulders to succeed. Executives were now trying to tighten Universal's bottom line and hedge its bets in case those movies tanked.

It's also a good thing they did, because Battleship cost $200+ million to produce and earned just $65 million domestically, and 47 Ronin ran up a $175 million tab on its way to a stunningly bad $38 million. Luckily for investors, both films found life internationally, which offset some of the losses, but Universal being gun-shy got them out of what likely would have been another massive and costly undertaking.

As a result, The Dark Tower went away until 2015, when Media Rights Capital (NYSE:MRC) and Sony (SNE) (along with Goldsman) teamed up to revive the project (after a brief stop at Warner Bros. in 2012). That brings us back to the present, where Tower finally hit theaters.

Now, if investors didn't have enough nerves about the project before, they did at opening following an onslaught of negative reviews. Seriously, some of these were scathing, and while Sony took steps to minimize the damage by embargoing reviews until late, the damage is done.

Here's the thing investors need to remember - this is nowhere near as bad as it sounds. The bottom line is that The Dark Tower cost $60 million to produce, that's it!

This wasn't like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Plants that cost $180 million to make and globally has just crossed the $55 million mark weeks after its debut.

Baywatch, which bombed in the States for Paramount earlier this summer, also cost $60 million, and even that made $58 million domestically (and a surprising $111 internationally). This was not a 47 Ronin situation, where Sony now has to explain to its board and investors that it blew nearly $200 million on a misfire.

And let's be realistic - if Universal had made this film, it was looking like it was going to cost more than $60 million, which is part of what contributed to the franchise getting shelved in the first place. With Sony, though, the movie came in at a respectable price tag because the expectations were presumably set from the start.

A $19.5 million debut that was "just" enough to win the weekend isn't what the studio had in mind, but for a studio having the summer Sony is, executives will take it and spin it to their advantage.

Shareholders also shouldn't forget this movie is also only part one of The Dark Tower rollout. Just as Universal was planning, MRC and Sony are looking to bring this to TV with a limited run series.

That vision became a little clearer last week when it was announced former Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara would shepherd the project. We already knew Tower lead Idris Elba and a few of his co-stars were committed to the prequel series, and the fact that the back-end is being handled by a pro like Mazzara now is a plus. While Sony may not be gunning to greenlight a sequel anytime soon, a successful series could re-ignite those hopes down the road.

Again, I'd also be remiss to not mention how banner of a summer Sony is having thus far. The combo of Baby Driver and Spider-Man: Homecoming put the studio back in the spotlight for good reasons, and despite abysmal reviews, the relatively cheap Emoji Movie has still earned close to $50 million.

And if you need any more solace, look at Sony's Q1 earnings, which don't even include those of Baby Driver or Spider-Man. The Dark Tower could easily have erased all of that positive momentum if it had a higher budget, but as it stands it could have been a lot worse.

Investors should keep in mind that while Tower may be casting a shadow, at least it's not collapsing, and its overall success or failure is still to be determined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.