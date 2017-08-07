How To Plan For Retirement At 45 With Dividend Stocks

By ranking the stocks in their wish list, I can help Warren and Oprah pick which companies to add.

Investors should be looking to use their money wisely, and put away what they can for their future.

They have chosen companies across many sectors and want to focus on dividend growth investing.

Warren and Oprah are both 45 and starting to plan for retirement. They picked a lot of their own stocks for a beginning portfolio. Investing was overwhelming, so they went to a financial advisor who use s CPMS. Warren and Oprah know the importance of living frugally and putting money aside for their future. Their current portfolio was based on what research they had done on Seeking Alpha. They didn’t have a lot of time to plan, and over the next several years plan on ironing out the portfolio. For now, they wanted to put some money into the market with long-term goals.

Warren and Oprah started their drive for investing after reading about the top 40 dividend stocks.

Portfolio

Let’s take a look at their starting portfolio:

Warren & Oprah's starting portfolio Ticker Name Ticker Name (IBM) Patent Troll (PEP) PepsiCo (DUK) Duke Energy (ABBV) AbbVie (CVS) CVS Health (PG) Procter & Gamble (PFE) Pfizer Inc (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (XOM) Exxon Mobil (AAPL) Apple (GE) General Electric (DIS) Walt Disney (LOW) Lowe's (ROST) Ross Stores (MO) Altria Group (KO) Coca-Cola (PM) Philip Morris (SBUX) Starbucks (AMGN) Amgen (EXPE) Expedia

They bought these stocks before having a thorough plan for what the entire portfolio should look like. Consequently, some of the stocks may seem like strange partners in building the portfolio. After a longer discussion, it became clear they wanted to focus primarily on dividend growth investing. Consequently, I designed ranking criteria to help evaluate the holdings and assess which stocks from their wish list should be added over the coming months.

Diversifying across sectors



Let’s talk about why Warren and Oprah picked each of these stocks.

PG: The consumer staples giant has a very diverse line of products and a stellar dividend history.

KO & PEP: Oprah likes the way KO and PEP are transitioning to healthier foods. Perhaps, healthier is only accurate in the sense of how low the bar was set.

PM & MO: PM should benefit from the weakening of the dollar. Their share price has been dipping lately since the FDA’s announcement. The FDA has very little impact on PM since all of PM’s sales are international. MO is exposed to risk from the FDA, but their lobbying dollars should influence regulation.

CVS, JNJ, PFE, AMGN, ABBV: Warren and Oprah chose CVS because it was good enough to be chosen as the healthcare allocation to a consumer staples fund. If it’s good enough for the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), then it’s good enough for them. JNJ got included because a lot of Seeking Alpha authors believe it’s a great dividend champion. PFE was included because Warren believe it was stable and liked the 3.8% dividend yield. AMGN and ABBV were included because even though they have had a rocky price, they are trading at attractive PE ratios, offer a strong dividend yield, and Oprah read they were some of the best companies to get dividends from in the sector.

SBUX: Starbucks was chosen for being a go-to for many customers and its growth potential.

LOW: Warren and Oprah live right next to a Lowe’s. They enjoy doing projects and question whether Amazon can effectively compete in this space.

DIS: Disney is likely to be around for eternity. Why not?

ROST: Discount stores have been faring better than most retailers in the face of online competition.

EXPE: Expedia was Warren’s pick. The couple loves to travel and have used Expedia for most of their traveling needs. They are convinced the company will be successful in growing revenues because their service helps hotels reach customers and helps customers evaluate their options.

XOM, GE, & DUK: XOM is big oil. This helps protect them if fuel prices increase. Mostly these three were chosen for their high dividend yields.

AAPL & IBM: Two giant tech exposure companies. IBM was chosen for its already high yield. AAPL should continue to see dividend growth in the future because earnings go well beyond covering the dividend rate.

I took Warren and Oprah’s holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Returns

As Warren and Oprah have just started their portfolio, they haven’t seen any returns. However, for future weeks, Warren and Oprah will be choosing additions to their portfolio.

There haven’t been any returns, but here’s the beginning portfolio:

There are many strategies to investing. Warren and Oprah wanted to mainly start out with large companies which have a proven track record. They also wanted some strong dividend champions in the portfolio. Most of their beginning choices were built around a defensive portfolio. The advisor they have chosen will help them with later additions to the portfolio. They are screening for high dividend yield stocks trading at low earnings multiples. This will help them to see current valuations of companies where they believe they will find good deals.

What stocks Warren and Oprah are interested in

Warren and Oprah, along with their advisor, have chosen stocks they are interested in across several sectors. We will use CPMS to rank the companies.

Consumer staples

Warren and Oprah realize that the current market situation looks crazy. Current valuations are at all-time highs, and they believe there could be a serious market panic. Given how well consumer staples did during the last recession, this is where they want a substantial part of their portfolio.

Here are the companies:

Consumer staples wish list Ticker Name Ticker Name (TGT) Target (CLX) Clorox (KR) Kroger (MKC) McCormick & Company (WMT) Wal Mart (MDLZ) Mondelez (ADM) Archer Daniels (NUS) Nu Skin Enterprises (VGR) Vector Group (COST) Costco Wholesale (GIS) General Mills (ENR) Energizer Holdings (SYY) Sysco Corp (STZ) Constellation Brands A (K) Kellogg Co (CL) Colgate-Palmolive Co (UVV) Universal Corp (CASY) Casey & General Stores (CPB) Campbell Soup (EL) Estee Lauder Cos Inc (BG) Bunge Limited (WFM) Whole Foods Market (SJM) J.M. Smucker (DLTR) Dollar Tree Inc (CAG) Conagra Brands (CHD) Church & Dwight (KMB) Kimberly-Clark (COTY) Coty Inc. (TSN) Tyson Foods (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Co (WBA) Walgreens Boots (HLF) Herbalife Ltd. (INGR) Ingredion (THS) TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (TAP) Molson Coors (POST) Post Holdings, Inc. (DPS) Dr Pepper Snapple (PF) Pinnacle Foods Inc. (DG) Dollar General Corp (EPC) Edgewell Personal Care (HSY) Hershey Company (LW) Lamb Weston Holdings (HRL) Hormel Foods Corp (HAIN) Hain Celestial Group (SPB) Spectrum Brands (SFM) Sprouts Farmers Market (NWL) Newell Brands Inc (MNST) Monster Beverage Corp.

Here are the companies plugged into CPMS:

Healthcare

The healthcare sector may not be as defensive as consumer staples, but it is a sector that Warren and Oprah doubt is going to go anywhere over the next several decades. As investors with a long-term horizon, they wanted a portion of their starting portfolio in healthcare.

Here are the companies they are interested in:

Healthcare wish list Ticker Name Ticker Name (GILD) Gilead Sciences (BMY) Bristol-Myers Squibb (ANTM) Anthem, (ABT) Abbott Laboratories (MRK) Merck & Co Inc (BDX) Becton, Dickinson & Co (AET) Aetna Inc (DHR) Danaher Corporation (LLY) Eli Lilly & Co (BIIB) Biogen (UNH) UnitedHealth Group (SYK) Stryker Corp (AMGN) Amgen Inc (TMO) Thermo Fisher Sci Inc. (MDT) Medtronic PLC (CELG) Celgene Corporation

Here are the companies plugged into CPMS:

Consumer discretionary

There are some companies within consumer discretionary which are borderline consumer staples. While some of them will see significant volatility, they should be around for the foreseeable future. This is also a good sector to watch in the event of a large market drop. Many of these companies should bounce right back and create great returns.

Here are a list of the companies they are interested in for this sector:

Consumer discretionary wish list Ticker Name Ticker Name (GM) General Motors (LVS) Las Vegas Sands Corp. (F) Ford Motor Company (VFC) V F Corp (CCL) Carnival Corporation (HD) Home Depot Inc (OMC) Omnicom Group Inc (DLPH) Delphi Automotive (BBY) Best Buy Co Inc (CBS) CBS Corp. (TJX) TJX Companies Inc (AZO) AutoZone Inc (TWX) Time Warner Inc (MCD) McDonald's (FOXA) 21st Century Fox (NKE) NIKE Inc

Here are the companies plugged into CPMS:

Information technology & others

With the growing internet sales, information technology should continue to see substantial growth. There are some giants within this sector that will be able to withstand almost anything the market can throw at them. However, many of the companies are valued insanely high. Along with technology stocks, Warren and Oprah diversified into a few other sectors with one or two stocks.

Here are their choices for tech and other sectors:

Tech and others wish list Ticker Name Ticker Name (CTL) CenturyLink Inc. (PNC) PNC Finl Services Grp (T) AT&T Inc. (CMCSA) Comcast Corp (LYB) Lyondellbasell Ind (HON) Honeywell Intl Inc (VZ) Verizon (GS) Goldman Sachs Group (SO) Southern (USB) U S Bancorp (EXC) Exelon Corporation (ACN) Accenture plc (VLO) Valero Energy Corp (PX) Praxair Inc (PEG) Public Svc Enterprise (PPG) PPG Industries Inc (INTC) Intel Corporation (BA) Boeing Company (PCG) PG&E Corp (AVGO) Broadcom Limited (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc (APD) Air Products & Chem (AEP) American Electric (KMI) Kinder Morgan, Inc. (ED) Consolidated Edison (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc (PPL) PPL Corporation (MON) Monsanto Company (IP) International Paper (ORCL) Oracle Corporation (D) Dominion Energy (MMM) 3M Company (DOW) Dow Chemical (MSFT) Microsoft Corporation (EIX) Edison International (DD) Dupont EI De Nemours (WEC) WEC Energy Group (SHW) Sherwin-Williams Co (XEL) Xcel Energy Inc (ADP) Auto Data Pro Inc (QCOM) Qualcomm (ECL) Ecolab Inc (PSX) Phillips 66 (HAL) Halliburton Company (AIG) American Intl Grp Inc (OXY) Occidental Petroleum (UPS) United Parcel Service (COP) ConocoPhillips (CB) Chubb Limited (V) Visa Inc. (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co (MA) MasterCard Inc. (UTX) United Technologies (EA) Electronic Arts Inc (NEE) NextEra Energy Inc. (ATVI) Activision Blizzard Inc (UNP) Union Pacific Corp (TMUS) T-Mobile US, Inc. (JPM) J P Morgan (GOOG) Alphabet, Inc. (AXP) American Express (LVLT) Level 3 Communications (SRE) Sempra Energy (FB) Facebook, Inc. (MS) Morgan Stanley (EOG) EOG Resources Inc (CAT) Caterpillar Inc (PYPL) PayPal Holdings Inc (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp (CHTR) Charter Communications (CVX) Chevron Corporation (S) Sprint Corporation (FDX) FedEx Corporation (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation (BAC) Bank Of America Corp (CRM) Salesforce.com, Inc.

Here are their choices put into CPMS:

Conclusion

Investors who are thinking about retirement should be more like Warren and Oprah. Investors should be looking to use their money wisely, and put away what they can for their future. All too often, people wait too long to start saving for their retirement. The younger an investor starts, the less they need to worry about putting in a significant portion of their paycheck. Warren and Oprah wish they would’ve started a bit earlier, but they still have plenty of time to buckle down and plan accordingly.

