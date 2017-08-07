Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bullish Physical Flow Plagued By Bearish Weather

Market is concerned about higher storage by end of injection along with higher than expected Lower 48 production growth.

Weather progressively worsened throughout this week, but implied physical flow showed very minimal impact on storage injections thanks to lower natural gas prices boosting power burn demand.

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 5.68%.

Weather turned remarkably bearish throughout this week. Day after day, CDD (cooling degree days) were revised lower, and yet the total impact to storage was only 25 Bcf, a reflection of sentiment versus fundamental price move.

Here's the reality...

The market is starting to worry about natural gas production and total storage. While our estimate for EOS remains at 3.72 Tcf, this requires weather to at least be normal to slightly bullish for September and October for this analysis to pan out.

Our estimates show that storage by August 25 will end around 3.185 Tcf leaving just 10 weeks of injections left until November 3rd (the official end to the injection season).

That means for storage to end at 3.72 Tcf, those 10 weeks will need to average 53.5 Bcf per week versus the 5-year average of 65.6 Bcf per week and 2016's 57.7 Bcf.

There's a plausible scenario for this to happen and it requires natural gas prices for both September and October to trade below $2.90/MMBtu. Looking at the futures curve, that's how the market is currently pricing it:

But what about production...

The second big concern for the market continues to be the growth in Lower 48 production. August has once again surprised to the upside so far with production averaging just below 73 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

As you can see, 2017 production growth is moving in the exact opposite trend to 2016, and looking across natural gas producers' capex and production guidance, readers should expect the trend to continue with more to come in Q4.

What does that mean for price?

For the time being, natural gas will be in the grasp of weather model changes. Bullish weather in the second half of August will push prices back to $2.90/MMBtu, while further bearish surprise will likely see September tank to $2.65 to $2.70/MMBtu.

Traders we talk to are hoping for a buying opportunity in the winter months if another sell-off takes place. January 2018 contracts are being watched closely.

We continue to urge readers to watch production figures closely. Continued growth in Lower 48 production should be expected, however, if the pace of the growth surprise to the upside in the second half, natural gas fundamentals could deteriorate headed into 2018, an important theme to watch.

