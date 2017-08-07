United Therapeutics: The Expectations Are Too Low.

Time for value?

I’m not telling something new when I say that the US stock market is not cheap. The numbers in Exhibit 1 speak for themselves.

Exhibit 1: Worldwide valuations

This leaves US equity-investors two options:

Invest in foreign stocks and/or Invest in US value stocks.

According to Franklin Templeton there's a strong historical relationship between value and non-US equities. Over the past two decades, non-US stocks have tended to outperform US stocks when value starts to work.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) is a value stock belonging to the Healthcare-sector. We believe the recent weakness in the share price offers a nice buying opportunity. The Healthcare-sector is, together with Financials and Utilities, one of our favored sectors.

United Therapeutics specializes in products that combat serious cardiopulmonary diseases, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (or PAH), a disease in which blood vessels in the lungs become overloaded with fluid, usually as a result of failure of the left ventricle of the heart.

Four PAH-products—Remodulin, Tyvaso, Adcirca, and Orenitram—make up the bulk of Untited Therapeutcs’ sales. The 5th product is Unituxin, an oncology product.

Thre are two possible treatments for PAH: prostacyclin analogues and PDE-5 inhibitors.

Orenitram, Tyvaso and Remodulin are so-called prostacyclin analogues. Orenitram are Extended-Release Tablets, Tyvaso is an Inhalation Solution and Remodulin is approved for subcutaneous (under the skin) and intravenous (in the vein) administration.

Adcirca is an oral PDE-5 inhibitor therapy. United Therapeutics acquired exclusive commercialization rights to Adcirca for the treatment of PAH in the United States from Eli Lilly.

PDE-5 inhibitor are used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and were the first effective oral treatment available for the condition. Because PDE5 is also present in the arterial wall smooth muscle within the lungs, PDE5 inhibitors have also been explored for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

United Therapeutics is currently involved in six Phase 3 studies as well as multiple other drug device combination studies.

The company is also engaged in early-stage research and development of a number of organ transplantation-related technologies.

Wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Exhibit 2: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries healthcare companies like United Therapeutics have to face:

Regulatory changes

Patent expiry

Unsuccessful clinical trials

(Generic) competition

Patent litigation lawsuits

Cash-burn, etc.

The expectations are low

In the first quarter of this year United Therapeutics released disappointing figures (flat sales). The competition from the generic players in the PAH-drug market was the primary reason for those disappointing revenues.

In April 2017, United Therapeutics announced regulatory delays in the approval of RemoSynch, an implantable infusion pump for the administration of Remodulin. The commercialization of the device, which is developed in collaboration with Medtronic, would be postponed to 2018.

Both the Q1-figures and the RemoSynch-delay caused a sharp drop in the share price and lowered the expectations for United Therapeutics.

Exhibit 3: United Therapeutics revenues projections

Analysts lowered their rating. Only two analysts have a buy-rating and none has a strong buy.

Exhibit 4: Analysts’ ratings

In the first half of 2017 United Therapeutics generated revenues of $815.1 million, which is a 4% increase compared to 1H16. After the flat sales in the first quarter, the second quarter showed an 8% growth in sales.

Exhibit 5: United Therapeutics 1H17 sales

According to United therapeutics “the decrease in Tyvaso sales resulted from the availability of oral prostacyclin-class therapies, and increased propensity to treat patients with multiple oral therapies earlier in their disease progression, which can delay the need to prescribe inhaled therapies. Given the progressive nature of PAH, we believe many patients will initiate Tyvaso in the future as their disease progresses.”

Generic competition

Adcirca faces generic competition due to the current commercial availability of generic sildenafil and potential commercial availability of generic versions of Adcirca following its patent expiry in November 2017.

Generic sildenafil’s lower price relative to Adcirca could lead to pressure from payers to use generic products within the same class of therapy initially, which could erode Adcirca’s market share and limit its potential sales. Although we believe Adcirca’s once-daily dosing regimen provides a significant competitive advantage over generic sildenafil’s multiple dosing regimen, government payers and private insurance companies may favor the use of less expensive generic sildenafil over Adcirca.

Generic versions of Remodulin are expected to be launched in the United States by Sandoz in June 2018 and by Teva, Par and Dr. Reddy’s in December 2018.

Despite this generic competition, United Therapeutics’ management is convinced that overall revenues are set to continue to grow with Orenitram, Tyvaso and Remodulin.

Money is not an issue

United Therapeutics has no long term debt.

On top of that, it has more $1 billion in cash. This is more than $22 cash per share!

United Therapeutics financial health is also reflected in its Altman Z-score of 7. The Altman Z-score gives an indication of financial health (or distress). It uses profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency and activity to predict whether a company has a high degree of probability of being insolvent. A score below 1.8 means the company is probably headed for bankruptcy, while companies with scores above 3 are not likely to go bankrupt.

United Therapeutics recently announced it will buy back $250 million of its common stock before year end. Given the current low valuation, we applaud this decision.

Valuation

Based on figures provided by FundamentalSpeculation, we can clearly see that United Therapeutics is cheaply valued, certainly when compared to the Biotechnology & Medical Research Industry. Given United Therapeutics’ high profitability, we expect that they will get over time a valuation more in line with their peers.

Exhibit 6: Valuation United Therapeutics

Price momentum

On the graph of the United Therapeutics (UTHR) we can clearly see that, despite the weakness after the first quarter figures and the RemoSynch-delay, the momentum is positive.

Take-over candidate?

If we have to believe the rumors, both Gilead Sciences (GILD) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are considering taking over United Therapeutics. Given the latter’s low valuation this would be a sensible option.

Conclusion

We would label investors in Emerging Europe “bargain hunters” using the terminology of exhibit 2.

The combination of:

low expectations,

a cheap valuation and

positive price momentum

should reward investors: buy United Therapeutics (UTHR)!

