Bioverativ: Advancing Hemophilia Treatments

Bioverativ (BIVV) is a recent spin-off from Biogen Idec (BIIB), which focuses on rare blood diseases, primarily hemophilia. Their products ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX represent one of the most significant advances in hemophilia treatment over the past 20 years. The main advantage is a longer duration in the patient's bloodstream which decreases the number of hospital visits per week needed for treatment, decreasing the costs for the patient and the healthcare system in general. As a result, the company has been rapidly taking market share from incumbent players.

The stock is currently undervalued and an investor buying now can purchase the hemophilia business for less than it's worth, plus he will get all potential gains from pipeline products for free.

Business description

Bioverativ is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It was spun out of Biogen Idec on 1st of February 2017 as a separate entity. The company has two main products: ELOCTATE (60% of sales) and ALPROLIX (32% of sales), extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the control and prevention of bleeding episodes of hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients. Bioverativ also cooperates with Swedish company Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), from which it earns collaboration revenues (8% of sales).

Disease description

Hemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding. That means that a simple scratch can cause intense bleeding and threaten the life of a patient.

According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, there are over 300,000 people in the world with this terrible disease, 20,000 of them in United States. Around 75% of all patients globally still do not receive adequate treatment. The most common type is hemophilia A, which occurs in about 1 in every 5000 male births. Hemophilia is treated by injecting the missing clotting factor directly into the patient's bloodstream.

Disease treatment

The factor concentrates that are injected into blood are made in two ways. Either from donated human blood (plasma-derived) or manufactured using genetically engineered cells that carry a human factor gene (recombinant). Bioverativ's products are based on Fc fusion technology, which was acquired by Biogen with the acquisition of Syntonix Pharmaceuticals in 2007. It links recombinant factors VIII and IX to a protein fragment in the body known as Fc. In simple terms, it extends the half-life of the factor, making it last longer than traditional factor therapies. The disease is usually treated in hospitals or specialized hemophilia centers. There is no cure available, treatment depends on continuous injections of clotting factors to prevent bleeding.

Bioverativ's financials

As can be seen on this chart, revenues have grown considerably, but the growth rate is expected to slow to 12% by 2018. In 2016 and first two quarters of 2017, revenue growth was driven mainly by higher sales volumes of ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE, not price increases.

Because Bioverativ was a part of Biogen until February 2017, their financial statements for previous years might not accurately reflect their position as a standalone business due to following reasons:

1. The company had distribution synergies with Biogen as it could use a well-recognized brand for their sales efforts.

2. Biogen allocated certain R&D and SG&A costs not related to hemophilia to Bioverativ's financial statements for previous years.

3. The cost of goods sold number for 2016 ($238 million) includes a $41 million charge for the closing of a hemophilia product manufacturing facility in Cambridge. This cost is non-recurring.

As a result, the financials that will come in the few quarters will tell us a much more accurate picture of the business. For example, in the second quarter of 2017 ending June, operating margins reached 41%, an 8% improvement compared to the previous year.

Bioverativ cooperates with Swedish company Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) to develop and commercialize both products globally, however BIVV has rights to commercialize both products only in U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia, Latin American countries and all other markets excluding Sobi's commercialization territory. Sobi's commercialization territory includes Europe, Russia and certain countries in Northern Africa and the Middle East.

Bioverativ earns collaboration revenues from their agreements with Sobi. The royalty rate is set at 17% based on Sobi's sales of ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE in their respective territory for the next 6 years, after which it declines to 12%. On the other hand, the company pays Sobi a royalty rate of 7% of sales of both products in Bioverativ's territory for the next 6 years, after which it rises to 12%. This expense is included in cost of goods sold. In addition, Sobi has to reimburse Bioverativ for previous development and marketing costs incurred between 2009 and 2015/2016. The sum of the reimbursements was c. $224 million at the end of June 2017.

Update on second quarter of 2017

Revenues increased 37.5% to $289.1 million with net income rising 21.4% to $77.1 million in the quarter ending June 30th. Sales of ALPROLIX grew 12% ($89.7 mil.) while ELOCTATE was up 40% ($174.2 mil.) for a total growth of 29% thanks to higher volumes, not price hikes. The rest of the increase was driven by collaboration revenues, which increased 366% YoY to $25.2 million. Bioverativ also updated its full year revenue guidance to 23-25% growth ($1.1 bil. 2017 revenue) and operating margins between 36-39% (c. $400 million operating income).

The company also added Geno J. Germano to its board of directors. Mr. Germano has several decades of experience in the industry and previously served as President of Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology.

Global Hemophilia market

According to estimates from Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), the rare hematology market is worth around $10 billion today and is forecasted to grow to $13 billion by 2020, or a CAGR of 7%. As a result, I expect that Bioverativ's growth will come largely from taking market share from incumbents, rather than organic market expansion.



Bioverativ's current market are patients with Hemophilia A and B, so around $7-8 billion of the total. Some people develop inhibitors (antibodies) which render them immune to most treatment options. Currently, Bioverativ has no presence in this market and Shire plc and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are the dominant players. However, the company is focusing their R&D efforts on exploring the Fc fusion technology further, potentially treating patients with inhibitors as well.

We can see that roughly 60% of the market is outside United States, with large patient populations in India, China, Western Europe and South America. Both ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE were approved in United States in 2014, and the company received further approvals in Japan, Canada, Brazil, EU and certain other countries.

The company is already selling both products in U.S., Canada and Japan, with Australia and Latin America coming in the next several quarters.

Major competitors

There are already a few large competitors who hold the majority of the market. Shire plc (which acquired Baxalta in 2016) is the no.1 player, with 37% estimated market share. From the table below, we can see that Bioverativ is growing rapidly and took market share especially from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Novo Nordisk and smaller players. We can also notice, that for Novo Nordisk, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Pfizer, hemophilia treatments are a small part of their overall business. Shire and CSL Behring are the most formidable competitors who focus a large part of their R&D expenses on this area. The growth rates in hemophilia market in 2016 were between -2% to 4%, which means the industry was relatively stable and Bioverativ's novel treatment options have allowed them to capture market share rather quickly. However, Bayer, Shire and Novo Nordisk have already secured or are working on approvals for long-lasting medicines for hemophilia, potentially threatening Bioverativ's fast growth.

So far, the company seems to be holding its own against competitors. Shire's long-lasting treatment ADYNOVATE was approved in November 2015, but still hasn't meaningfully impacted their overall results, as hemophilia sales grew only 1% in Q2 2017. Same goes for Bayer's long-lasting hemophilia drug KOVALTRY, which was approved in U.S. and EU last year, and which didn't have any meaningful impact on revenues. Sales of hemophilia products at Bayer were actually down 7% YoY in Q2 2017. CSL Behring long-lasting treatment Idelvion was approved also in 2016, and the response from patients has been very positive. While the growth figures are not yet available, the drug must be doing quite well as Bioverativ has launched a patent infringement lawsuit against CSL.

Competitor comparison (USD mil.)

Bioverativ is not asleep at the wheel, and they are already working on longer-lasting and improved versions of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX, potentially leapfrogging their competitors again.

Pipeline

The company is working on two preclinical programs (BIVV001 and BIVV002), which are meant to lower the dosage for hemophilia A and B patients to only once a week vs. 2-3 times per week for current treatments.

They are also collaborating with Sangamo Therapeutics to develop products using gene editing technologies, for the treatment of two rare blood diseases: beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Both affect tens of thousands of people globally.

Bioverativ has agreements with other smaller biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop and commercialize various types of rare blood disease drugs. Overall, the total amount that the company could pay under these agreements in milestone payments is currently $440 million excluding the recent acquisition.

The pipeline is promising, but it will take several years before we can judge the impact of these products on revenues and cash flows. In the foreseeable future, ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE will be the sole growth drivers of the company. The researchers that have developed both products for Biogen have mostly joined Bioverativ and I am confident they can come up with more innovative treatments in the future.

Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is an experimental treatment, that inserts a gene into patient's cells, replacing or disrupting defective genes. For example, it can replace a mutated gene with a healthy one, disable or inactivate a gene that is not working properly or insert a completely new one into your DNA. Scientists now focus on diseases caused by single-gene defects, such as cystic fibrosis, haemophilia, muscular dystrophy, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia (mostly current or prospective markets of Bioverativ). Gene therapy has the potential to cure these diseases, as it replaces the damaged cells with healthy ones.

The leading gene therapy companies targeting hemophilia are Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). Baxalta (hematology unit of Shire plc) discontinued their hemophilia B gene therapy efforts in 2016, stating that data from various studies were not convincing enough to pursue it further.

Biomarin and Spark have both announced encouraging results recently, although their gene therapies were tested on a smaller sample of patients. Biomarin's product could hit the market in 2019, while Spark and Sangamo are currently enrolling Phase 1 studies, which means several more years before they potentially get the final approval. UniQure already succeeded in getting an approval for a gene therapy in Europe, albeit for a different disease than hemophilia. However, it was later pulled out of the market due to its steep price and low demand from patients.

As already mentioned, Bioverativ has collaboration agreements with Sangamo, but for two other genetic diseases not hemophilia (collaboration with Pfizer), which means that these novel treatments represent a significant future risk for the company.

Acquisitions

In the last quarterly conference call, management mentioned that they were looking for attractive opportunities and we didn't have to wait long for them to find one.

In May 2017, the company announced the acquisition of True North Therapeutics for $400 million in cash and $425 million in additional milestone payments. True North has one product candidate in the pipeline, which aims to treat cold agglutinin disease, a chronic autoimmune condition that can lead to severe anemia. There are no available treatments at this point and the drug candidate has received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA.

Some analysts think the drug has potential to reach $1.5 billion in sales, but it will take several years before it can reach the market. The initial results are promising but there are still many risks and obstacles that the company has to overcome. I have not included possible revenues from this acquisition in my valuation estimate below.

Management

The company is led by CEO John G. Cox, who joined Biogen in 2003 and held several senior executive positions in operations, manufacturing and commercialization of Biogen's biosimilar business. Mr. Cox was granted $6.5 million in stock options after the spin-off and if exercised he would hold approximately 143k shares of BIVV. His annual salary is $800,000. In a video from February, Mr. Cox is confident that the company can keep up with competition and doesn't see gene therapy as a significant threat at this point.

The board of directors also includes Alex Denner, the founder of Sarissa Capital Management and former healthcare deputy of Carl Icahn. According to some sources, Denner was instrumental in the turnaround of several life sciences companies and brings with him valuable of experience from the industry. Before working for Icahn, he was a portfolio manager at Viking Global. Denner also sat on the board of Biogen Idec and was the chairman of Ariad Pharmaceuticals, which was sold for $5.2 billion to Takeda Pharmaceuticals. In May, he purchased around 1 million shares of BIVV, bringing his total holdings to 1.165 million shares, which makes it one of the largest positions in his fund.

Major shareholders

Apart from Blackrock and Vanguard, the largest shareholders are ValueAct Holdings (7.8%), Primecap Management (7.2%) and Healthcor Management (4.6%).

Primecap Management manages more than $100 billion and despite their size has one of the best long-term track records in the investment management industry. They first invested in Biogen in 2003 and still hold a large chunk of their stock and when Bioverativ was spun off, they didn't sell it either. Primecap maintains a focused portfolio with low annual turnover and has a long-term investment horizon.

Healthcor Management is a healthcare focused value fund founded by former SAC Capital alumni Arthur Cohen and Joseph Healey. They have handily beaten their benchmark since inception according to Novus. Bioverativ was their largest position as of March 31st this year.

ValueAct Holdings is an activist fund run by Jeffrey Ubben, one of the masterminds behind the rise and fall of Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Despite the collapse of the company, Ubben still made a decent return on his original investment in Valeant and his performance since inception in 2000 until 2016 was 15.5% per year. ValueAct is interested in a board seat at BIVV, but so far they haven't secured it.

Having such high-caliber investors on board doesn't guarantee success, but certainly gives me more confidence in the future growth of Bioverativ.

Investment risks

The biggest risk to Bioverativ are novel treatments for hemophilia. Gene therapy has the potential to cure the disease once and for all, and this would severely reduce their revenues as the company does not have a significant presence in this area. Nevertheless, the results of these therapies are still a few years away and management believes its current pipeline will better serve the needs of patients for the foreseeable future.

Competition in the hemophilia market is very intense. In addition to gene therapy, existing competitors can introduce superior and longer-lasting products, impairing Bioverativ's growth. So far, only CSL Behring's Idelvion has shown strong acceptance among patients, but still has not significantly impacted sales of ALPROLIX.

The company has agreements with Biogen to manufacture and distribute both ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE, as they are still securing necessary licenses. Should Bioverativ outsource these tasks to some other third-party, the prices and fees paid could be higher and less favorable as Biogen is a related party.

Biogen received communications from Pfizer, regarding a proposal that Biogen take a license to Pfizer's U.S. Patent No. 8,603,777

(Expression of Factor VII and IX Activities in Mammalian Cells) and pay royalties on past and future sales of ALPROLIX. The company has not created any reserves for this yet, as they don't believe this could negatively affect ALPROLIX sales.

Valuation

Bioverativ has a market cap of $6.6 billion, cash balance of $137.4 million and total debt of $110.3 million (notes payable, amounts due to Biogen and True North shareholders). The 2017 forward P/E is 24 and 2018 forward P/E is 20.7. The company is on its way to generate approximately $410 million in free cash flow this year (using margins from the first six months). I have built a 2-stage DCF model for the hemophilia business with the following assumptions:

- Revenue growth of 23% for 2017, 12% for 2018 and 10% for 2019-2021

- Terminal growth rate of 3% for years after 2021

- Discount rates of 9-11%

Here is a summary table:

I am more inclined to use 10% as the cost of capital, hence the implied value is $7.1 billion, 8% above current market cap. This is the value of the hemophilia business, without considering additional revenue from their pipeline products or recent acquisition of True North Therapeutics. This means that an investor can buy the business for a slightly lower price than its actual value, plus he gets an option on future revenues from products in development. The value of that option is very difficult to estimate at this point, but I am very confident that it's worth much more than 0.

Summary

Bioverativ is a promising company with strong leadership and expanding market share. Their products have an advantage over competition for now, and I believe they can maintain it for the next several years, as they improve their own long-lasting treatments and established players merely catch up with current treatments. Even if growth in hemophilia slows down, the shares are worth more than the current price with the option of significant gains if their pipeline products fulfill expectations. Management has years of experience in the hemophilia business and is staying within its circle of competence by focusing on rare blood diseases. On top of that, largest shareholders are companies that focus on long-term value creation, rather than financial engineering and I will gladly invest alongside them. The next few quarters might be bumpy, but I am fairly confident that 3-5 years from now, Bioverativ's value will be significantly higher than it is today.

