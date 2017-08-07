Bioverativ: What A Pipeline

Bioverativ (BIVV) is the spunky spin-off from Biogen (BIIB) that could be incubating a blockbuster drug to treat hemophilia. Since this baby biotech was divested from Biogen in February, it has generated almost a billion in revenues. Earnings per share have risen 50 percent in 2017 to $4.09. Companies typically spin-off high-growth businesses to capture such shareholder value, which is often lost in a large conglomerate. Spin-offs are more likely to thrive as agile pure plays whose profits are plowed back into their growth.

Bioverativ’s interesting story has peaked the market’s interest — innovative therapies for hemophilia A (ELOCTATE®) and hemophilia B (ALPROLIX®). Requiring only weekly dosing, these therapies are improving the quality of life of hemophiliacs by protecting them from bleeds.

Filling the Pipeline

But there is a downside to spin-offs. After successful IPOs, their stock prices can trend down over the long term. The reasons vary. One heavy weight on performance is debt. Companies have been known to saddle spin-offs with debt. Bioverativ has started its life as a pure play in fine form. The biotech has zero debt and a cash cushion of $325 million. The divested company’s profits can be directly reinvested in developing existing and new blood disease therapies, whereas a conglomerate may need the funds to support operations, pay dividends or buyback shares.

Bioverativ’s pipeline includes:

Innovative early pipeline - The anti-hemophilia drug ELOCTATE® has entered the first stage of the FDA-approval process in June with acceptance of the Investigational New Drug Application (NYSE:IND). They are far from the homestretch but early clinical and market indications bode well for this stock.

Drug Platform Diversification - In Q2 2017, Biorativ completed its acquisition of True North Therapeutics, which is developing a drug to treat cold agglutinin disease. The drug is in Phase 3 trials so could soon be providing a revenue stream while Bioverativ continues with its planned development of other blood disease therapies.

Is this biotech spin-off fairly valued?

By August, the stock had risen 6.5 percent since its public offering on February 17th.

Q2 2017 revenues increased 37.5 percent to $289.1 million from the year ago period. Hemophiliac product sales jumped 9 percent in Q2 over Q1 2017, and 28.8 percent over Q2 2016.

If we assume a fair value price-to-sales multiple for BIVV is 3x (although former parent BIIB trade at 5x), the stock can be considered overvalued. The average analyst estimate for 2017 revenues is $1.09 billion, which would equal a market cap value of just over $3 billion. The current market capitalization is $6.2 billion. This measure implies the stock is overvalued but fails to capture Bioverativ’s fast growth.

Revenue estimates are conservative at $1.09 billion for 2017 and $1.22 billion for 2018 considering the early growth stage company is almost at $1 billion in revenues less than six months after its IPO.

The number of potential patients for its lead hemophilia drugs is the 150,000 hemophilias worldwide. Market share is more difficult to determine. Potential competitors include Shire, CSL Behring, Roche, Bayer, and Novo Nordisk. Biovrerativ is first to market its extended half-life therapies for hemophiliacs, and it is already benefitting from a first-mover advantage.

The 2017 forecasted price-to-earnings ratio of BIVV is 15x versus 67x for the biotech industry average and 18x for BIIB. BIVV is very attractive given its pipeline and future growth that might be getting overlooked given the relative ‘newness’ of the company to the public markets. Even in terms of price-to-earnings-growth, or PEG, BIVV is at just 1.0 - a very respective number of a biotech. BIVV is a much better bet at this point than its former parent BIIB — which has a PEG ratio of 3.