Lithium Earnings - What To Watch For

FMC (NYSE:FMC) has reported earnings and the news is great. From their release:

FMC Lithium reported second quarter segment revenue of $74 million, an increase of 17 percent from the prior-year quarter. Segment earnings increased 47 percent to $24 million in the quarter versus $17 million in the prior-year quarter. Significantly higher prices and improved mix were partially offset by increased costs.”

If you are invested or thinking about investing in lithium, this is exactly what you want to be seeing. And with Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (NYSE:SQM) up next, what should you keep an eye on? Well, here are a few things we are watching:

Supply and demand in the marketplace

Profit margins

Lithium pricing

Potential delays related to the recent major weather event in Chile in June

We know that the market right now for lithium is tight and that prices for lithium are steady or rising. Further, we know that every additional dollar the miners receive from pricing flows directly to the bottom line, as it doesn’t affect costs associated with production. Now, SQM and ALB are two of the cheapest producers in the world which means their margins are already strong. But with higher pricing, they get an additional bump in margins. With the market not currently pricing that scenario into the stock, any pricing surprises on its own would lead to an upward repricing of the stock, as earnings expectations are revised upward.



One thing that we are watching for closely is any mention of production being affected by adverse weather. There have been reports about heavy rain and snowfall in Chile over the last couple of months, which forced Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) to cut their production forecasts as a result. If ALB follows suit, it could lead to a temporary selloff in their stock, especially since it is currently at all-time highs and just continues to trend up. With demand not slowing down anytime soon, and new supply slow to come online, any short-term volatility would present a long-term buying opportunity in ALB (If you don’t know why, refer back to our long-term outlook on ALB).



The same would go for SQM as well. They’ve recently climbed close to 30% from the lows of the June pullback. So any weather related issues would give the stock a much-needed break. Again, any sell-off would be a blessing for investors on the sidelines looking to get in. One thing to note, however, is that traders will often use ALB’s earnings to trade SQM. So if there is a sell-off next week on the back of ALB’s earnings, anyone on the sidelines wouldn’t need to wait until SQM’s earnings release to get into the stock, as the market will begin to price in the pessimism prior to that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.