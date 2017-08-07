Clean Energy Fuels Corp.: Q2 Margins And Revenue Disappoint

No new contracts of substance on the product side of the business. One small contract on the services side. Again, nothing to get excited about.

Volume growth was decent at 8.2% y-o-y, but not robust enough for Clean Energy to break out of its trading range or push it to cash flow positive near term.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) released earnings after the close on August 3rd. The earnings were on the disappointing side with the $.25 margin per gallon equivalent falling at the low end of management's forecast range of $.25 to $.30 and volume growth at a decent 8.2% y-o-y, but below the low double-digit growth level needed to light a fire under the stock. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $3.2 million (close but still less than the $4.3 million of interest expense), but cash earnings less CapEx continued to be negative.

The results were insufficient to dispel questions about CLNE's near-term growth and its ability to turn cash flow positive. CLNE declined 8% on August 4th as a result. There were no significant announcements regarding contract wins on the CNG and LNG side and only a minor new contract on the services (compressor sale) side of the business.

With $200 million of cash and short-term investments at June 30th, CLNE should have sufficient cash to fund operations through the end of 2018 while funding the repayment of the $110 million of 5.25% Notes Due October 1, 2018 and the $25 million principal payment on the 7.5% Notes Due July 2018. So at current quarterly cash burn rates of $4 million to $6 million, CLNE has about six quarters to demonstrate it can become cash flow positive after growth CapEx. If it can achieve this, the stock will breakout of the roughly $2.18 to $4.80 range it has experienced over the last 12 months. CLNE closed Friday, August 4th at $2.41, so there is probably very little downside from here since the company is not in danger of failing.

Volume Growth

Volume growth was a decent 8.2% y-o-y as mentioned above. Management has forecasted CapEx at $22 million for 2017. A quick back of the envelope calculation that assumes that the repayment of the $110 million 5.25% Notes and the $25 million of 7.5% had occurred already and that the CapEx was $5.5 million per quarter reveals that CLNE had negative cash flow of roughly $4.4 million per quarter. To break even at a $.25 per gallon equivalent gross margin, CLNE would need to sell another 17.6 million gallons equivalent. That equals an annual growth rate of almost 20% based on the 88.4 million gallons sold during Q2. At a $.30 gross margin (the top end of management's forecast range), CLNE would need to sell an additional 14.7 million gallons, equal to a 16.6% annual growth. This is why an 8.2% annual growth rate, though decent, is insufficient.

VETC

The expiration of the VETC at the end of 2016 was a blow to CLNE's revenue and cash flow during 2017, but even if reinstated, it would only fill a portion of the negative cash flow hole. The current political environment makes it unlikely that any clarity on a renewal of alternative fuel tax credits will emerge prior to late 2017, if at all. Given the administration's gutting of the EPA and the conservative/moderate Republican party split in the House of Representatives, there may not be sufficient political support from the executive branch or congressional branch to push renewal of this particular federal tax credit across the finish line. Management was somewhat optimistic about the reinstatement of the VETC during the conference call, but I believe it is a coin flip at this point.

Expansion Contracts and Increase in Growth CapEx

There was very little on the new contract front. Here is a quote from the conference call:

In the second quarter, we signed up three different USPS carriers operating in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida totaling 47 new CNG trucks that are expected to consume 545,000 gallons per year.

That was it on the product side. CLNE also mentioned the sale of compressors to a Spanish company, but later in the conference call, it stated that the sale would not really impact its forecasts for the services side of the business.

Management reaffirmed its current CapEx forecast for 2017, i.e., there is no plan to ramp up growth CapEx. This is understandable since CLNE does not have the financial resources. It does beg the question, however, where the growth is going to come from to reach cash flow breakeven.

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Nothing new in the earnings release or the conference call. See the overview in the "Earnings Preview" article.

12.9 Litre Engines

This is the other holy grail for CLNE investors. 12.9L engines are used in the largest over the road trucks. It is a huge potential market, but little progress has been made to date in penetrating this market. Here is management's comment about heavy duty trucks (arguably a broader category but still applicable):

We also recognize that we continue to be in an environment where the price of oil, the commodity that we compete against will probably remain at current level for the foreseeable future, which we believe is caused the pace of heavy-duty natural gas truck adoption fall short of our expectations. Consequently, our volume is growing but less than we would like.

Andrew Littlefair is by nature a promoter, not necessarily a bad thing, so for him to be so circumspect regarding heavy duty natural gas truck adoption, the near-term prospects are grim.

More Asset Sales and Rationalization

During the conference call, Littlefair strongly hinted at asset sales and shutting down underperforming stations. Here are the quotes:

I mean look we've had to rationalize and look at our airports stations and change our business model a little bit because taxi cabs went out of business for the most part with Uber and they were one of our biggest customers a few years ago. So, this is something that's ongoing for us. We bought stations 20 years ago from the Southern California gas company from SoCalGas and over time, we closed a lot of those stations just because we needed stations in different places. I think we're at a point though with the low oil environment and frankly the strength of our business and recurring revenue stream. That is probably is a really good time to look a little bit more closely at our stations and look to see where we might optimize, where we may close, rationalize some of our operations. We don't want to do anything and it's - when you're introducing a new market, you want to be careful, you don't kill the golden goose here. So we don't want to ruin the business but we're going to embark really the second half of this year on looking really closely at couple of our business units and how we've got them structured and also our stations. We're doing a very careful review of stations. It would surprise me that we closed some that they are just aren't operating like we think we'll relocate some. And so something that stay tuned for in the third and fourth quarters, but we're going to take a really tough look. We understand we have to get our operating income some point here. And so we're at a position be able to do it, it's going to take a little bit and looking at our operations, going to - it could be and our expense side is going to key to that.

It is a good thing that management is looking at underperforming assets and considering shutting them down to reduce expenses and improve cash flow. Selling assets if they are not core to the business also makes sense. When I read these comments, however, this sounds like a CEO who is concerned about his business.

Footnote 10 of the Q2 10-Q suggests that the NG Advantage subsidiary is either seeking additional third-party equity investment or potentially being put on the auction block.

On July 3, 2017, NG Advantage received a nonrefundable payment of $8,350 in connection with an arrangement for the purchase, sale, and transportation of CNG over a five -year period that was entered into in June 2017. The arrangement is customary and ordinary course and the payment is to reserve a specified volume of CNG transportation capacity under the arrangement. NG Advantage is under no obligation to return any portion of the payment in connection with its use of the capacity or otherwise. On July 14, 2017, the Company contributed to NG Advantage all of its right, title and interest in and to a CNG station located in Milton, Vermont. The Company purchased the Milton CNG station from NG Advantage in October 2014 and, also in October 2014, entered into a lease agreement with NG Advantage pursuant to which the Company leased the station to NG Advantage. This lease agreement relating to the Milton CNG station was terminated contemporaneously with the contribution. As consideration for the contribution, NG Advantage issued to the Company Series A Preferred Units with an aggregate value of $7,500. The Series A Preferred Units provide for an accrued return in the event of a liquidation event with respect to NG Advantage and will convert into common units of NG Advantage if and when it completes a future equity financing that satisfies certain specified conditions, but the Series A Preferred Units do not, in themselves, increase the Company's controlling interest in NG Advantage. As a result, following the contribution, the Company's controlling interest in NG Advantage remains at 53.3% . On July 25, 2017, the Company entered into an arrangement for the purchase of 147 used natural gas heavy-duty trucks valued at $9,408 by December 29, 2017.

Conclusion

CLNE's Q2 results were insufficient to dispel questions about its near-term growth prospects and its ability to turn cash flow positive. CLNE declined 8% on August 4th as a result. There were no significant announcements regarding contract wins on the CNG and LNG side and only a minor new contract on the services (compressor sale) side of the business. That said, CLNE closed Friday, August 4th at $2.41, near the bottom of its 12-month trading range, so there is probably very little downside since the company is not in danger of failing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.