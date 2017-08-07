Exchanges With 'Tude. Change The SEC

Nothing could be worse than the mess the SEC has created!

This article considers the thesis put forward in my previous article that the theory of the monopolistic firm does not apply to exchange management companies. The thesis comes in two parts:

First, in my perhaps demented way of seeing the world of exchanges, the natural state of markets under competitive conditions is a single exchange for every liquid financial instrument in every significant time zone.

Second, in exchange markets, since the advent of electronic trading, monopolists do not present barriers to market entry, unless protected by government regulation.

The regulatory issue the first postulate raises was addressed differently by the two major market regulators, the CFTC and the SEC. The CFTC’s laissez faire attitude resulted in a single monopoly, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), controlling every futures market of significance. The SEC’s more invasive approach to market competition produced the National Market System (NMS), resulting in 14 superfluous exchanges, and three superfluous exchange management firms. Three abuses that result from the NMS are:

Excessive fees for exchange services, especially data fees.

Proliferation of exchanges.

An enormous number of orders placed with no thought to profit from the rise or fall of security values. In fact, most resting orders are never filled at all!

Exchange data fees

Kudos to IEX and CME Group, both of which take a long view of profitability by avoiding usurious data fees. These two have the right attitude about trading data. In the words of Brad Katsuyama, CEO, announcing IEX’s launch of a free, web-based Application Program Interface (API):

"IEX is simply providing our Members their own information back to them at no charge. The role of an exchange is simple: Members send orders to exchanges and exchanges match orders into trades. Legacy stock exchanges obstruct transparency and create an uneven playing field by overcharging for market data on orders they did not create.”

Right. Why should exchange customers, who pay to place orders, pay again to learn the combined results of their own actions? Profitable IEX has given the lie to the SEC excuse that such exchange fees-for-data are necessary for the exchanges to survive, and that the size of the data fees is the minimum necessary for exchange survival.

Perhaps we should all invest in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE)! Then when they soak us with data and access fees, we’ll get some of the money back with the income from the stocks.

Are we to believe that if all exchanges followed IEX's lead, providing data at no cost, there would be no exchanges? Horsepatooties. What there would be are fewer exchanges and more “real” transactions. We would lose the 99+% of orders that exist to game the NMS.

Exchange proliferation

The competition-determined number of exchanges per market instrument is one. The other exchanges in the American stock market would vanish like morning fog without the protection of the SEC’s NMS. Investors and broker-dealers pay billions every year to maintain the SEC’s antiquated NMS and the myth that we need more than a dozen exchanges to create “fairness.”

The gaming of the NMS takes several forms:

Placing small limit orders at multiple exchanges by high frequency traders (HFTs) - orders that these HFTs intend to pull. The idea of this HFT strategy is to induce buy-side customers to place market orders, in the expectation of picking off limit orders. It was this strategy that inspired executives from the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to establish IEX with its “speed bump,” a long fiber optic cable that slows down orders arriving at IEX, thwarting this HFT strategy.

IEX itself games the SEC’s NMS. IEX slows down HFT orders, a game-theoretic answer to the HFT inefficiency. The IEX inefficiency limits HFT's ability to outrace lowly buy-side orders slowed by the SEC’s “fair” Securities Information Processor (SIP). The SIP combines all exchange fees to produce a single data feed. The SIP would provide in one feed the best bids and offers if the process of combining bids and offers from multiple exchanges did not make the SIP impossibly slow. Instead, the SIP is useless, except as a way to mislead traders into thinking the market is fair.

Securities firms such as Citadel and Virtu game the NMS by marketing a service to retail electronic brokers, for example E*Trade (EFTC) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) - a service that usually succeeds in meeting or improving on the SIP price.

The smoke and mirrors that NMS creates

One recent and entertaining result of NMS is the contretemps resulting from BATS's (a subsidiary of CBOE) proposal to the SEC to create a new type of order that would give BATS the same closing prices derived as the closing auctions on Nasdaq and the NYSE for ETFs listed on those exchanges, but with lower execution fees. As Reuters reports, the dispute reveals a multitude of sins committed between the NMS's sheets.

First, the closing auction prices themselves are frequently a figment of the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange imagination. In BATS's response to the Nasdaq/NYSE complaint about BATS’s proposed new order:

Nasdaq and NYSE affiliate NYSE Arca already run closing auctions for securities listed on rival exchanges every trading day… For instance, Nasdaq-listed exchange-traded fund PureFunds Solactive FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINQ) had no volume in Nasdaq's closing auction for the entire month of June, but orders were entered and executed in NYSE Arca's competing auction in 14 of June's 22 trading days.

Second, as NYSE/Nasdaq point out:

...the BATS proposal would risk undermining exchanges' closing auctions by siphoning orders away from the primary markets, resulting in distorted prices and a more fragmented market that would harm companies and their shareholders.

This is yet another new way in which multiple exchanges plan to feed off SIP. SIP will look at closing prices of all 13 of the old-line exchanges, and find no way to distinguish among them in price. Brokers, on the other hand, will have an incentive to send their orders to BATS.

The bizarre result will be that NYSE/Nasdaq will not be in their old position of guessing the closing prices of markets that are illiquid at the close. Instead, in the NMS-created hall of mirrors that the American stock market has become, all the closing orders will be filled by BATS at closing prices determined by NYSE/Nasdaq - based on no trades on these exchanges whatsoever!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.