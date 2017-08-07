Johnson & Johnson Receives Massive 'No' From Panel: Hope Left?

Recently, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) drug sirukumab was voted down in an advisory panel. The panel recommended against approval by an overwhelming majority. The main issue with the drug had to do with patient safety. That is why the panel did not want to recommend approve for the drug. I feel that this is a big setback for Johnson & Johnson, but not all is lost yet. It will still take time to get the drug to market, but it could be a long road ahead.

Panel Vote

The advisory panel overseeing the recommendation for sirukumab approval was the Arthritis Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The panel voted 12 to 1 against the recommendation for approval of sirukumab in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The reasoning for denying recommendation for the drug was because of safety concerns. The panel noted that there were a huge imbalance of patient deaths in the trials. With this concern, the panel wasn't up for approving the drug with minimal safety data. So what was the concern with the overall safety data? The issue was that out of the 35 deaths that had occurred within 16 weeks of the final dose, 34 of the deaths involved patients who had received sirukumab. The cause of death for these patients were cardiovascular disease, and major infections. Johnson & Johnson didn't seem to have enough safety data on hand to sway these panelists towards its favor.

Phase 3 Data

It was a long road to begin with for sirukumab to attempt to gain FDA approval. The phase 3 development program included a total of five studies with more than 3,000 patients that have RA. The overall results were that patients showed improvement with their symptoms. The treatment from Johnson & Johnson was able to improve upon any damage caused by the RA, and improved in many outcome measures as well. Such reported improved outcomes were: Pain, Fatigue, physical function, and quality of life. A good trial to point to would be the conclusion of a long-term phase 3 study known as SIRROUND-T. The trial tracked the long-term safety and efficacy results of patients with RA. The trial recruited a total of 878 patients and were treated over a 52-week period. One quick thing to note, the patients recruited in the trial were those who had failed with a TNF inhibitor therapy drug such as Humira for example. Patients were split into two dosing groups. One dosing group took 50 mg of sirukumab once every 4 weeks, and the other group took 100 mg of the drug once every two weeks. It was observed that at least 54.3% of patients administered with 50 mg of sirukumab saw signs of improvement with their RA by 20%. Around 59% of patients that were given 100 mg of sirukumab saw improvement by 20%. Both these arms demonstrated that the drug was able to meet the objectives of the study. In addition, it was also observed that patients in the trial that took sirukumab even improved in terms of quality of life from baseline to week 52.

Competitors

Sirukumab itself is an IL-6 monoclonal antibody treatment, that targets the IL-6 molecule itself. There are two other RA drugs approved by the FDA that are also monoclonal antibodies, but target the IL-6 receptor instead of the molecule itself. These two drugs are Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN) Kevzara (sarilumab) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra (tocilizumab). Roche's drug Actemra has been doing pretty well in the market place, just last year it produced $1.7 billion in sales last year. Sanofi and Regeneron have made a name for themselves in the RA space, because they priced their drug 30% lower than competing TNF drugs to a list price of $39,000 per year. TNF inhibitor drugs such as Abbvie (ABBV) Humira and Amgen (AMGN) Enbrel are used to treat RA. The problem is that some patients that take TNF inhibitor drugs either receive no response after taking them, or end up switching between multiple types because they can't find one that works for them. Well, these new class of IL-6 drugs are new treatment options for these patients. Johnson & Johnson not receiving approval is a huge blow for the company, but with time I believe it could eventually receive approval. The problem is that it will first have to run one or more safety studies to do so.

Risks

The biggest risk here is that even if Johnson & Johnson was to start additional safety studies, there is no guarantee the outcome will be what the company needs for approval. In addition, starting such trials will not only cost a lot of cash, but also be time consuming. Depending upon how many patients must be recruited into the trial, it could take two or more years to complete. By then competitors noted above such as Sanofi/Regeneron and Roche will already have most of the IL-6 market cornered. Even though the panel didn't recommend the drug for approval, it is up to the FDA to ultimately decide its fate. That means if the FDA rejects the drug it would be a negative catalyst for the stock.

Conclusion

It is now up to the FDA to decide the fate of the drug. I'm more inclined to say that the FDA might possibly approve it because it is a new way to treat RA patients with IL-6. It just depends how the FDA feels about the risk/benefit profile of the drug. Even if it gets rejected I think that it won't be the end for sirukumab in the RA space. Although, that will highly depend upon whether or not Johnson & Johnson wants to continue to develop the drug. If the drug is approved analysts expect that it could produce up to $450 million by 2020. That means it just depends on Johnson and Johnson's plans for research & development. If it feels that it needs to complete the program, then expect another safety study to pick up soon. If not, that could be the end of the program. Either way Johnson and Johnson will not be severely crippled by cutting this program.

