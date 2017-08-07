Inovio: The Dilution Solution

Inovio likely has many more public offerings and possibly even a few more reverse splits in the not so distant future.

Introduction

Startups of every variety need cash to operate. Biotech startups often find that they can use shares in their company as a means to acquire cash. Since it takes so very long to develop successful therapies and is so very expensive this process of issuing shares for money often continues again and again.

Each time more shares are issued it creates a solution for the company which needs the cash to operate. It also causes dilution where existing earlier investors in the company find that their percentage interest in the company is declining.

That is not a problem if the company's value is increasing by a commensurate amount. The question that shareholders must ask themselves as this process plays out over time is whether value is increasing as fast as their percentage interest is declining.

Just about every developing biotech company that I can think of faces this issue to some degree. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) offers an interesting take on the process as I discuss in the following article. My thesis for Inovio is that it's an interesting name for trading, but so far has not shown any investment merit.

After its Q1, 2017 earnings report, things were looking rosy for Inovio Pharmaceuticals; it didn't last.

Following its May 10, Q1, 2017 earnings report, during which Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported higher than expected revenues, its share price started to move up smartly.

For those who do not follow the stock closely it may not be exactly clear why this occurred. According to Inovio's press release on its Q1, 2017 earnings, revenues were:

...$10.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2016. Total operating expenses were $32.3 million compared to $23.6 million. The net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, was $23.1 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The increase in net loss for the quarter resulted primarily from a higher non-cash accounting expense related to the change in fair value of the investment in our affiliated entity.

The nice bump in revenues was more than matched by the increased loss. The explanation for the loss increase was not very specific.

The second paragraph of the CFO's two-paragraph CC presentation perfunctorily addressed the related party accounting issue as follows:

I also want to know that a key contributor to the change in our net loss year-over-year was due to a significant change in the value of our investment in GeneOne Life Sciences. These fluctuations in fair market value occur on a regular basis. Thank you. Joseph, back to you.

So I consider this revenue beat to be somewhat dubious. Nonetheless the stock was acting as if it were favorable. Then, more excitement, on May 17, 2017 Inovio issued its press release announcing favorable preliminary results from a study on its HIV vaccine. This quickly catapulted the stock up towards $9.00 a share. Gradually it settled into a seemingly comfortable slot at ~$8.00.

INO data by YCharts

As seems always to be the case with clinical stage biotech companies, no sooner do you get comfortable with a price point than poof....it disappears.

Such was very much the case with Inovio's ~two month spring/summer fling with ~$8.00 per share.

I took advantage of the opportunity to take a small position in this apparently vibrant, but overall confusing, company at a lower price.

Trees do not grow to the sky. Inovio trees definitely do not grow to the sky. In late July 2017, Inovio's share price plummeted down to $6.00, a loss of 25% in days. On July 19, the company issued a press release announcing an upcoming underwritten secondary stock offering. Then on July 20, the company issued its 8-K describing the offering as one of 12.5 million shares to underwriters for a fixed price of $5.64 share, with an additional option to purchase 1.875 million shares at the same price.

That put the kabosh on the ~$8.00 price. As a result you could, and I did, recently buy shares (just a small number for me) in early August 2017 for <$5.64.

The recent July secondary was far from the only time that Inovio has taken large drafts from the secondary offering trough. Nor is it the only time the share price has suffered by reason thereof.

Inovio announced an offering of ~19 million shares for a public offering price of $2.90 a share on 2/24/14. Then again on 4/30/15 it announced the offering of 9.5 million shares for the public offering price of $8.00 a share.

INO data by YCharts

I am assuming that the reason the chart suggests that the 2/24/14 offering price is off kilter is because Inovio's 1:4 reverse stock split effective 6/5/2014 skews the picture. The $2.90 offering price actually reflects a price of $11.60 on the chart.

Inovio likely has many more public offerings and possibly even a few more reverse splits in store for its future.

The above listed offerings do not capture all the public offerings that Inovio has undergone in the last several years. Its Q1, 2017 10-Q at page 12 references sales made during 2016 under an "at the money" offering described as follows:

During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company sold a total of 658,748 shares of common stock under the Sales Agreement. The sales were made at a weighted average price of $ 9.75 per share with net proceeds to the Company of $ 6.3 million.

Share counts can also get boosted by deal terms. For example a pending deal with ApolloBio includes the following:

ApolloBio will invest in Inovio common stock subsequent to lifting of the clinical hold [the hold has since been lifted] at a volume weighted average price encompassing a trading period prior to and following the lifting of the clinical hold. The aggregate investment, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, will not exceed $35 million and may be a lower amount such that ApolloBio will not be the largest shareholder in Inovio.

The chart below excerpted from YCHARTS shows the extent to which Inovio has grown its share count since 2014 to date:

When you compare this to Inovio's price chart over the same period from January 1, 2014 to date as set out below it becomes readily apparent that

INO data by YCharts

share count is far from the only factor affecting Inovio's share price. Inovio's pipeline boasts a broad array of therapies undergoing study as subsequently discussed. As the news cycle touches on these therapies from time to time it impacts Inovio's share price. Nonetheless, the inexorable rise in Inovio's share count does bear a distinct negative correlation to the dominant downward trend of its share price over time.

Inovio's pipeline offers distant potential and makes it an attractive candidate for future secondary offerings.

Inovio has an extensive two part pipeline. The bulk of the pipeline, including those further along on the regulatory journey, are cancer therapies. It also lists four phase one trials advancing infectous disease vaccinations.

A significant feature is that is that of the fourteen listed therapies, eleven are still in phase I. Only two have advanced to phase II and just one is shown as phase III.

This is somewhat disappointing for a company that is >30 years old. Particularly, when over the course of the company's life it has burned through >$400 million according to its Q1, 2017 10-Q.

One redeeming feature that also shines through the pipeline is the entities that are assisting Inovio with its development of certain assets. These include MedImmune, Regeneron, Genentech, DARPA and NIH/NIAID/HVTN.

Conclusion

I bought a token position in Inovio for the most speculative bit of the speculative portion of my portfolio. I intend to trade around the margins. Inovio seems to go through regular spurts of investor enthusiasm. Its vaccinations candidates for HIV, Zika, MERS and Ebola always present the potential for big run ups.

I urge caution in connection with this name. I consider its reverse split as sharply indicative that it is losing the battle of increasing its value at a faster rate than it is diluting itself.

I am still interested in this name nonetheless. I consider that it is moving with good company as shown by its list of funding sponsors. Its vaccination candidates address high profile diseases.

I intend to be watching as it moves onward in time. It is expected to report Q2, 2017 earnings after close of the market on 8/8/17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in INO over the next 72 hours.