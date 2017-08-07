iShares MSCI The Netherlands Capped ETF Is Soaring

Going forward one can expect more of the same.

Since writing about the Netherlands in February 2017 this ETF is up 33% in 12 months.

I last wrote about the Netherlands in this article here in February 2017. Since that time the iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable ETF (EWN) has risen over 30% and has gained over 33% in the last 12 months. This is an impressive gain and worthy of a closer look to understand how and why this happened.

The Netherlands stock market has a lot to party about.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

EWN is number three at the top of the table.



The chart below is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a lot.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries have been replaced by the Europeans, except for Brazil. Euroland countries now dominate the top 10.

Netherlands was not in the top 10 six months ago.

Government Sector

The government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector has been net adding to the private sector over the last five years. The injection of funds was getting smaller each year and has now become a net drain. In 2016 the government drained money out of the economy, and the drain in 2017 looks larger still. This is a bad trend for the private sector.

As a member of the European Union, the Netherlands has to stay within the fiscal guidelines of the Fiscal Compact, and this calls for government deficits no larger than 3% and government debt no more than 60% of GDP.

The Netherlands looks to be over-complying with its financial obligations to the EU.

External Sector

The near-term current account position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the current account is a net add to the private sector. This is positive for the private sector. The way the numbers are trending a 10% of GDP result is likely for 2017 and is the main reason why the stock market is doing so well.

The Netherlands is a beneficiary of the artificially cheap Euro and a rising Euro will put pressure on future results.

Private Sector

The private sector can also produce income flows through private credit creation. The chart below shows total loans to the private sector.

Since January 2017, private credit creation has changed trend and increased 3% year to date. People in the Netherlands are borrowing again, and loan generation is accelerating and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector. Loan growth is on trend to contribute 1.3% of GDP in 2017.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. GDP is rising to the absolute numbers are greater each year as well.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 -1.4% 8.4% -0.4% 6.6% NOW 1.3% 10% -1% 10.3%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

One can see from the flows that they look to be almost double the flows of 2016. The Netherlands is small, and large changes to flow rates can happen in small countries due to external events.

While the government sector is draining funds, the other two sectors are making up for this drainage and this year looks to be a bumper year for export income. This enables financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks, bonds and real estate to increase in value.

The Netherlands is still a buy and trending upwards, and investors wishing for exposure to the Netherlands can participate using the iShares MSCI the Netherlands Capped ETF.

