Pfizer Highly Recommended By Panel, Time For FDA Showdown

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) received a positive recommendation from a panel for its psoriatic arthritis drug XELJANZ (tofacitinib). The FDA Arthritis Advisory Committee (AAC) voted 10 to 1 to recommend for approval of the drug. The doses that Pfizer is seeking approval for is XELJANZ 5 mg twice daily (BID) and XELJANZ XR extended release 11 mg once daily (QD). In my opinion, this is highly positive for Pfizer, which is looking to expand its product variation for XELJANZ. XELJANZ is already approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with moderate so severe rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA doesn't have to listen to the recommendation of the advisory panel, but I believe that the FDA has plenty of reason to approve the drug. The date on which the FDA will decide the fate of the drug is by December of 2017. This is not only important for Pfizer, but for patients as well. That is because if XELJANZ receives approval for this patient population, it will be the first Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor to do so.

Phase 3 Data

In my opinion, the positive panel recommendation came from the positive results observed in the phase 3 trial. The phase 3 trial was known as OPAL Beyond. The trial recruited a total of 396 patients with psoriatic arthritis ((PsA)). There was a catch though for those who were recruited into this clinical trial. These were PsA patients who had not adequately responded to TNF inhibitors. The trial was split into three different dosing groups. One group took 5 mg of XELJANZ twice daily and the second group took 10 mg of XELJANZ twice daily. The final group took a placebo compound. The trial met the primary endpoint compared to placebo according to a measurement known as American College of Rheumatology 20 response and Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index. This measurement was evaluated over a 3 month period. Both the 5 mg and 10 mg doses achieved statistical significance compared to placebo with respect to this scale, with a p-value of p < 0.0001. I believe that these results are quite substantial, especially since these are patients who don't have many other options. They hardly responded to current TNF inhibitor therapies, and having a new option such as XELJANZ is good news.

Competitors

There are three competitors in the PsA space that hope to maintain market share should XELJANZ be approved for the indication. The first is a highly popular TNF by the name of Humira which is marketed by Abbvie (ABBV). A second one goes by the name of Enbrel, which is sold by Amgen (AMGN). The last one is Remicade which is sold by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). All of these drugs are TNF inhibitors. In the process of psoriatic arthritis or PsA the immune system develops TNF, which is a protein. This protein is responsible for the inflammation and joint damage that is caused by PsA. These treatments work by blocking the creation of TNF in the body. So where does XELJANZ come into play here? Well, these TNF inhibitors typically only work in up to 70% of PsA patients. That means that not every patient responds. There are two good points here to consider. When patients don't respond to these TNF inhibitors, then they can be switched over to Pfizer's XELJANZ drug. Plus the market opportunity for XELJANZ will be huge despite the immense competition in the space. That is because the PsA market is expected to grow to $12.6 billion by 2025 according to research firm GlobalData. That is expected to bring a host of other competitors that use IL-17 to target PsA. A competitor that uses IL-17 as a therapy for PsA would be Novartis (NVS) with Cosentyx. Another powerful PsA drug is Eli Lilly (LLY) Taltz which is estimated to earn up to $1.42 billion in sales by 2025 for this space. Another key point to mention is that should XELJANZ be approved it is an oral pill treatment. The TNF inhibitors along with the IL-17 drugs are given either as injections or via IV infusion. That means that XELJANZ could have the upper hand being that it is given as an oral pill.

Risks

There is always a chance that the FDA may not approve the drug for whatever reason it deems necessary. If anything I don't see them not approving the drug over efficacy. It might be on the basis of a safety concern. But seeing as the advisory panel voted 10 to 1 as a huge majority it has a good chance at approval. The biggest risk would be once XELJANZ hits the market. That is because of how crowded the PsA space has become. It will not be easy to gain market share. The bright side is that the market opportunity is still there for the grabbing despite how crowded it is. That means Pfizer will still have the possibility to eventually earn up to $1 billion or more in this space. Of course, that all depends if the FDA decides to approve the drug.

Conclusion

The phase 3 data has sown positive efficacy in patients who have not responded properly to TNF inhibitors. In my opinion, XELJANZ should hold a spot in the PsA space. The competition will continue to get fierce, but that won't stop Pfizer from profiting in this patient population. I believe that XELJANZ has a good shot at being approved for patients with PsA. That should give patients more treatment options. For patients that don't respond well with current therapies that is a good thing.

