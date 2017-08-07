GoPro Isn't $52 A Share Anymore

Many are comparing GoPro to its glory days, but there's just one problem with that: the stock isn't $52.

It appears the turnaround efforts are taking hold, yet other contributors believe the stock is just as much a sell as it was six months ago.

It's been a while since I've written on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), mainly because the stock and company have been uneventful, to say the least. My last article called to hold off on any kind of investment until understanding whether the changes made to the business would flounder or begin a turnaround. After Q2 earnings, however, it appears GoPro is showing signs of life.

My take about the company needing actual positive financial news to get the stock moving was on point but, to be honest, not entirely profound:

In order to reestablish investor confidence, it's going to take a series of strong(er) quarters than we saw last year. This means no subpar guidance, no falling short of guidance, no "whoopsies" along the way, and a few positive surprises for good measure.

With Q2 earnings coming in well above estimates on both revenue and earnings per share as well as rocketing past its own guidance, the stock has finally caught a bid as expected. Revenue of $296.5 million was well above the $270 million set by the midpoint of guidance as well as analysts' consensus. What's more is, gross margins came in much stronger than the company anticipated, which entertains the thought it's making the right decisions in supply chain and, more importantly, not seeing competitive pressure, which would cause pricing cuts. This is exactly what it needed in order to prove a turnaround was possible.

Stand Back And Reassess For A Moment

The problem with looking at GoPro today is it has been tainted with a negative view of its financials and products. Negative metrics such as cash flow and profitability make anyone looking into the stock get squeamish and reject it for further research. Production delays for HERO5 and a recall for its Karma drone have been the main factors and have provided for a negative feedback loop for financials.

But then, the other problem is everyone looking at GoPro and comparing it to its glory days of 2015. There's an inherent problem with this: GoPro isn't trading for $52 a share like it was back then. It's trading for $10.

Therefore, to compare its sales, its units sold, and gross margins to those from 2015 creates a fallacy. This fallacy says GoPro is selling 33% less cameras in 2017 than it was in the same quarter of 2015, but is fully valued at 80% less of the share price (just 20% of its former self). By that logic, the stock should be trading at $34.50. Even if you were to argue there was so much growth priced in at that point in time, we could cut the stock valuation in half and still have a share price of $17.25. So, this is not a basis on which we figure if GoPro is worth buying or selling.

There are, however, a few ways to determine the merits of investing in its shares with GoPro now showing signs of a turnaround. The first is the company's ability to sell product and sell more of it over last year.

If the product were not in demand, then we would continue to see dwindling sales regardless of a refresh or not. Instead, sales are improving again after releasing HERO5 in the fourth quarter of last year. If the market was saturated or GoPro was losing market share, it would see a continual decline in sales.

Again, some would say these figures are lower than 2015, but we are dealing with a company set for cash burn toward bankruptcy and product releases in a tailspin... but again, trading at historical lows. However, it appears the company has bottomed financially and is heading back in the other direction. So let's not look at GoPro like it's still in the $50s and $60s, and instead compare its financials and valuation to where it is right now - and that's a fifth of where it once traded.

Another aspect is the company's ability to get product delivery back on track. Management said product launches are on schedule for delivery later this year and to actually ship at the end of Q3, which is why the guidance of $300 million is in excess of analysts' consensus of $280 million.

... we're not sharing specifics around the timing, but we generally will sell in product - ship product to customers in advance of a launch and we realize those revenues at that point. So that is why we are able to realize revenue from new product shipments in the third quarter.

This means we're within two months of product launches. But don't be so quick to cheer about this, because it is also a risk with GoPro - and one that should not be underestimated. Remember, management hasn't gotten a release right since Q3 2014 with HERO4 - this is another attempt at getting it right, but it doesn't mean the company necessarily will. However, with cost cutting, better sales, and other turnaround objectives looking to be successful, it seems probable the team is running smoother and development and manufacturing is likely on the right track, too.

Finally, inventory has been a cause for concern over these last two years. Too much inventory to work through is not good for new releases and not good for retailers. If demand is not high enough to support inventory levels, then sales get backed up, channels can't be turned over and revenue can't be realized. Management has decided to go back to its former ways - which is to limit releases regardless of whether demand exceeds supply - in order to set the company up for leaner channels and better inventory levels.

CEO Nick Woodman was very specific on this subject on the conference call:

I want to be very clear that we are building specific inventory levels to achieve low double-digit revenue growth and profitability. And if there is demand that exceeds this, we won't be able to realize it, but that's okay. This is how we ran GoPro for many years before going public. It's a very responsible approach that allows us to be more predictable and manage our growth, and as you noted, importantly, exit the year with appropriate inventory levels.

In other words, there's no reason to get inventory levels above $150 million, as 2014 appeared to drive the best channel levels and sales moving out of the holiday season. Using a $285 average selling price, this means roughly half a million units in inventory. This would allow GoPro to turn over its inventory twice this quarter and likely three or four times in Q4.

This shift is due to another turnaround effort in which GoPro hired CJ Prober as COO. I've always felt the company lost a vastly important role when Nina Richardson stepped down in the first quarter of 2015. GoPro was a great product with a great use case, but Nina is what put the business in GoPro. Her experience with channels and supply chains was second to none, and it was readily apparent in the company's 2014 and early 2015 endeavors. With no replacement until the first quarter of this year, the company has been flying blind in its channel and supply chain management. CJ is bringing back this much-needed management, and this is what gives me more confidence GoPro is steering the ship in the right direction once again.

Where Should We Be Positioned?

Let's not forget GoPro isn't valuation-rich anymore. It's trading at an estimated 1x sales, while comparable peers like Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) trade for 3.2x sales. One times sales is fair for a company heading toward complete cash burn and debt - there is no doubt. But based on the turnaround efforts showing signs of success, GoPro should start heading for 2x sales, though only after the financials prove the turnaround efforts are real.

We're seeing the fruits of this labor with earnings well in excess of estimates and guidance exceeding consensus, and at the same time shares are bottoming valuation-wise, so this is a good time to position ourselves for share price appreciation. Considering I have been cautious and telling my readers to stay away from GoPro since November of last year, I won't flip so drastically today. I would, however, begin positioning for some nibbling here, especially as the stock has broken past its 200-day moving average on very strong volume and has a gap to fill in the mid-to-upper $10s still. This is the first time the stock has been over the 200-DMA since November of last year, so it could signal the beginning of a reversal.

Approach with caution, but don't exclude this from your screening any longer; GoPro may be gaining some momentum heading into the end of this year.

