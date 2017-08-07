MPLX: Top Pick In The Large Cap Midstream Space

Domestic energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) have been one of my favorite asset classes this year. While energy pricing has been negative this year, the improving stock market, as well as a healthy corporate debt market, has allowed many beaten-down upstream producers to refinance and reposition their balance sheets in order to maintain or boost production levels. Many MLPs learned some tough lessons in the recent energy rout, and have reexamined how they contract out their business in order to more safely maintain cash flow within the energy market. However, many of these companies are still far from recovering price levels reached during the boom times of 2014. MPLX (MPLX) is one of these firms, and has seen its share price cut in half since the end of that fateful year – a worse performance than most peers. Rather than being the result of poor operating performance, this underperformance seems like it could be blamed on management unwilling to take the foot off the accelerator. Is this unfettered approach set to pay dividends, or are future plans and the balance sheet simply too aggressive?

Business Overview and Operations

MPLX is a diversified MLP that was formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to own, operate, and develop midstream energy infrastructure assets. The asset base is quite broad: thousands of miles of crude oil, natural gas, and refined product pipelines, petroleum storage assets, fractionation facilities, and even inland marine transportation vessels (tow boats and barges). After a highly contentious merger with MarkWest (so much so that former CEO of MarkWest Energy Partners John Fox tried to scuttle the deal), a deal that made the combined entity one of the largest publicly traded MLPs within the market as well as a defining player in the Northeastern natural gas shale revolution, it is hard to understate the combined company’s importance to the domestic energy space.

The relationship between MPLX and its sponsor Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has historically been a favorable one. Marathon Petroleum recently announced a significant acceleration of dropdowns, to be done as soon as practical ($1,400M worth of EBITDA targeted in 2017), and like so many other midstream firms recently, the two recently announced the dissolution of the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) structure. By exchanging its economic interest in the general partner and IDRs, the cost of capital for MPLX will be lowered as a result, enhancing the distribution growth potential for limited partner units. To be clear, Marathon Petroleum will retain voting control, but this move more closely aligns the interests of the general partner and limited partners when it comes to distributions – I suspect shareholders will continue to laud moves like this within the MLP space. Actual details on how much dilution shareholders will have to bear to remove the IDR weight has not yet been revealed, but management has pinned the likely valuation range in the 15-20x multiple area, or $9-12B valuation in the exchange (~$40/share unit price). More detail should be available by the end of the year as the process moves through the conflicts committee.

Asset-wise, MPLX operates through two segments: Logistics & Storage (“L&S”) and Gathering & Processing (“G&P”). L&S is primarily made up of crude oil and refined product pipeline systems, as well as the company’s barge transportation assets and storage facilities. Key systems in the segment include the Catlettsburg and Robinson crude system (515mpbd of capacity), the Garyville products system (389mpbd of capacity), over two hundred small capacity inland tank barges, and 4,533 mbbls of scattered tank farms that support Marathon Petroleum’s Midwestern refinery assets. G&P operates a vast network of natural gas gathering systems (5,439 mmcf/d of throughput capacity), with capability of handling either dry gas (sent downstream to transmission) or so-called wet gas (contains valuable hydrocarbons, which are sent to processing complexes). MPLX operates sixteen of these complexes, with 7,467 mmcf/d of capacity (1,400 mmcf/d of expansion under way). After processing, the extracted NGLs are handled further and sent along to fractionation facilities, which separate the mixture into individual purity products for sale (MPLX operates five of these fractionation facilities). More than half of this natural gas infrastructure is located in the Marcellus shale region (Sherwood, Majorsville, Mobley are key locations), an area that has seen its importance only grow given MPLX is now the largest processor/fractionator in the region, with likely further expansion into neighboring Utica with time. Processed volumes rose 14% in fiscal 2016 versus the prior year, with fractionated volumes up 29% in the same timeframe. Range Resources (RRC), Antero Resources (AR), and CONSOL Energy (CNX) are just a few of the key partners in the Northeast, and most of the Marcellus assets (65%) contain minimum volume commitment requirements which protect the revenue stream here. MPLX has had no problems rolling over agreements, and in many cases has seen expansion projects pushed by its partners, such as the construction of an additional processing facility at the Houston complex in Pennsylvania, as well as a new processing facility at Harmon Creek, both of which are being built to support Range Resources growth plans in the region.

2017 and 2018 Focus, The Distribution

Despite strength in Marcellus and Utica, immediate company focus over the next two years is going to be elsewhere when it comes to asset growth. Areas of emphasis include the entirety of the Midwest pipeline system, particularly the expansion of the Ozark Pipeline (Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois) which was purchased from Enbridge (ENB) earlier this year after being plagued with some troubles. The pipeline received enough long-term volume commitments to justify an expansion of the pipeline’s capacity to 345K bbl/day, with that expansion set to be finished middle of next year. Storage is getting a big focus as well, particularly since G&P became such a large contributor to earnings after the MarkWest acquisition (which was substantially all G&P assets). There are quite a few neat assets under development, such as the construction of a butane cavern in Robinson (economically more feasible than above ground storage) where gas is literally kept within non-porous rock walls versus traditional man-made storage. Butane is extremely seasonal, so storing it during the summer season economically so that it can be sent to refineries for blending in the winter into gasoline can be a big driver of earnings if there is a cost advantage to be had within storage. To elaborate further on why this is done, many consumers likely notice falling gas prices in the winter, and it is because of butane blending that this occurs. The colder the temperature, the more butane can be blended while maintaining liquid form (which decreases gasoline prices). In a similar vein, the company is expanding its Texas City tank farm (obviously located in Texas), which is already contracted out and should help alleviate continued supply undercapacity issues throughout the deep South. Per the EIA, tank farm working storage remains high, and PAD 3 (Gulf Coast) utilization rates remain above national averages. There is some strong potential here.

Long-term, focus will be in Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties (thankfully abbreviated “STACK” by those within the industry), which is located in central Oklahoma, a couple hundred miles north of the Permian basin (also a focus area for MPLX). This has become a hot area for onshore oil development, with the wells here throwing off egregious returns on investment. Former COO of Continental Resources (CLR) Jack Stark referred to STACK by saying “We have never had a play this prolific evolve so quickly...” and that sentiment is echoed throughout the industry. Major players are moving into the area quickly to develop supporting midstream assets to handle all this growth, so expect MPLX to move quickly.

Guidance, Valuation

Leverage is a touch high – 4x net debt/EBITDA, which is a touch on the high side compared to most peers. MPLX has managed to keep investment grade credit ratings, but it is on the border (Baa3 at Moody’s, BBB- at S&P) which puts the company at risk. Given management’s stated goal of funding more of growth internally (via cash flow), as well as likely focus on bringing down leverage, I think investors should be cautious on having outsized distribution growth expectations beyond current guidance (13.5% growth in 2017, “double digits’ in 2018). Nonetheless, the indicated yield of 6.6% (assuming the company meets its target for growth in Q3/Q4) is very healthy as it is, and has been well-covered by distributable cash flow (“DCF”) thus far this year (1.25x DCF coverage).

Excluding impact from further dropdowns this year (which are highly likely), adjusted EBITDA guidance is for $1,750-1,900M, but this remains incredibly conservative guidance, even after the recent $50M bump. The likely reality is near the top of that range, putting forward EV/EBITDA multiples in the 10.5-11x range. Trading history for MPLX is light, but as I noted in a recent review of Williams Partners (WPZ), most companies in this space are trading in the 11.5-14x EBITDA multiple range – a discount I don’t feel should exist here. The reality here is a non-marginal discount, likely in the 20% range that really should not exist. I like the company and its operating history, and if I had to choose one of the larger MLPs to hold as an investment, this would be my pick – hence why I own it. I normally don’t venture into owning larger firms like this one, so I’d call this a strong vote of confidence from me.

