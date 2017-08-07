iRobot Corp.: Nowhere To Go But Down From Here

If we apply the 5-year P/E average to the current stock price, our analysis shows that shares are currently 35% overpriced.

Shares are now at the point of maximal danger - future growth is priced in without any room for disappointments.

The shares of iRobot Corp. (IRBT) are up about 166% over the past twelve months, and in my view, investors would be wise to take their gains and run at this point. The reason for this is that the actual business under girding the shares themselves has shown impressive growth, but nothing worthy of the premium that the shares carry at the moment.

I’ll go through my argument below by focusing on some of the financial highlights (and low lights) along with the stock. I’ll also attempt to forecast a reasonable price for the shares based on historical P/E multiples. After running through this analysis, I estimate that shares are currently about 35% overpriced.

Financial Snapshot

The first thing that leaps off the page when I review the financial performance of iRobot is the fact that revenue and net income seem to be completely disconnected. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 6% over the past six years, while net income has grown at a CAGR of about .7%. This weak correlation between revenue and net income, suggests that higher sales don’t get thrown to the bottom line. In my view, the bottom line is the one thing that investors should care about. Rising sales are nice, but if they don’t translate into rising income, there’s little point to the exercise.

There will obviously be readers who object that earnings are an accounting fiction, and that the only thing that matters is “free cash flow.” In my view, the debate between advocates of cash flow versus net income comes down to a debate between groups who prefer putting decision-making power in the hands of management versus some governing body like the FASB. Although I’ve mentioned the flat lining growth of net income, I can also speak to the problems with cash here, as it’s equally unimpressive in my view.

In 2016, cash from operations was about $116 million and net income was about $42 million, for a difference of $74 million. Much of that is made up of depreciation ($13.6 million), which is actually a legitimate economic expense as capital does wear out over time. There was another $16 million “added back” because it was “only” stock-based compensation. It’s true that paying employees with stock doesn’t cost management any cash, but such a practice isn’t necessarily good for shareholders, which is why it’s expensed on the income statement.

There were also a host of changes to things like accounts receivables (up $25.5 million). In other words, when I take off my “net income” hat and put on my “cash flow” hat, I’m equally unimpressed with the financial performance here.

For those who prefer a graphical representation of the problems with both free cash flow (per share) and net income, I offer the following:

Forecasting The Stock

Although iRobot’s past financial performance has been unspectacular, investors buy a future and not a past. It’s with that in mind that I must now make an attempt at forecasting a reasonable price for these shares in the future. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. In this case, I’m going to move the P/E multiple back to its historical (5-year) average and try to infer a reasonable price based on that. Given that the average P/E over the past five years has been about 33.76, I conclude that a reasonable price for this company is about $66.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for IRBT would turn bearish with a daily close below $101.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a Bearish Island Reversal pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares falling to the $75.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday, we may buy IRBT put options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $107.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Investors typically access the future cash flows of a given company via the public markets. This can be a blessing or a curse depending on the mood of the market at a given moment. It’s a curse if the market is particularly manic in its orientation because that means that shares are bid up to higher and higher levels. Buying at these levels is dangerous because the risk-reward is skewed against the investor.

When perfection is “baked in” to the price of the shares, excellent execution on behalf of the company will do little, as the company is simply meeting expectations. If, on the other hand, competition, the business cycle, management missteps or a host of other inevitable problems conspire to make the company deliver something imperfect, the shares may be punished drastically and quickly.

It’s obvious that iRobot has some amazing growth drivers ahead, and is one of the dominant players in the IoT/Smart Home market. My difficulty is that the excellent future this company will have is already priced in. The shares have already run up, which means that they are now at the point of maximal danger. In my view, it makes sense to avoid these shares, at least until they drop about 35% from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IRBT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.