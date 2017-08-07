Margin Pressures Weigh On Leggett & Platt

At 12x 2017 EBITDA guidance, the company is trading at a 20% premium to its historical multiple. Leggett & Platt has always been expensive, and now it's trading expensive to itself historically.

Thus far in 2017, they've come up short. Revenue and margin guidance was cut relatively quickly this year, and it might occur again.

I occasionally like to throw cold water on retail investor favorites, and Leggett & Platt (LEG) fits the bill. This Dividend Aristocrat has long been a favorite of many investors, but the company has gotten dragged up a little too far by the recent high-flying market. While operating results have improved recently, revenue growth targets appear a touch aggressive, and there are some valid concerns if margins might see some pressure from rising steel costs in recent months.

Periods of stagnation are normal for the company; Leggett & Platt equity was dead money for nearly fifteen years from 1997 to 2011, significantly underperforming benchmarks like the Russell 2000 (up 80% over that time frame) or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 60%). There is no doubt that Leggett & Platt management puts total shareholder return high on its priority list, but have the fundamentals simply outpaced the stock price in recent years? Could shareholders be doomed to another decade of no meaningful price appreciation?

Business Overview, Stagnating Revenue

Leggett & Platt can trace its roots back more than one hundred years, when the company began its life as a coiled bedspring maker. It still makes those products today, but now has become a widely diversified supplier of engineered components found in homes, offices, and even automobiles worldwide. The company operates four segments, which essentially break out results by end market: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products.

While the end markets differ widely, the structure of Leggett & Platt continue to revolve around drawn wire, wire products, and steel rod: innerspring manufacture, wire forms for mattress foundations, control cables, and racks and shelving. Building off that core competency, the company also sells its own private-label finished furniture (beds, bed frames, office chairs and associated components), with a little bit of a divergence into fabrics and cushions as well.

No matter how you slice it, these are not high growth businesses. Roughly two thirds of sales occur in the mature United States market where sales have fallen nominally over the past several years, and the European and Canadian markets have been stagnant as well. In fact, growth of any kind has been hard to find outside of China and Mexico. As a result, without substantial market share gains (hard-fought given the company is already a key player), revenue growth expectations should be close to that of Western country GDP most years.

The fact that the company is looking for 6-9% average annual revenue growth (organic and inorganic) to me points to fairly heavy acquisition activity – something that Leggett & Platt hasn’t done much in recent years. There isn’t anything wrong with that – boring is oftentimes sexy in the investing world, and that isn’t a reason to exclude Leggett & Platt as a potential investment, despite the rather abysmal 2.2% growth on the top line from 2012 to 2016.

I do pause, however, when the Street is expecting 5.2% revenue growth this year, particularly when Q1 and Q2 saw fairly light y/y comps (2.3% and 3.2%, respectively). Even excluding divestitures, this is running much lower than current management targets. I suspect the revenue guidance cut that occurred in Q2 may not be the last one this year.

The saving grace here has been operating margin expansion, which has been quite laudable in recent years. Adjusted EBIT margin has expanded from 10.2% in 2014 (after years in the 9-10% range) to 13% in fiscal 2016 (guidance of 12.75% at the mid-point this year as well), and that isn’t due to any non-GAAP funny business. However, less than half of this has come from operating expense expansion: selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs as a percentage of revenue fell 130bps from 2014 to 2016: 11.8% to 10.5%.

The rest has appeared on the gross margin side, which likely has come from cost savings (falling commodity costs in steel, which runs 25% of cost of goods sold, pricing peaked in 2014) and product mix. The company can typically pass through costs quickly (pricing is negotiated versus contractual), but wire rod pricing has made pretty aggressive upward price moves over the past ninety days (5-11%) for most products, which, when coupled with last in first out (“LIFO”) accounting treatment on raw materials, could cause some issues in Q3.

This is balanced to some extent by the company’s vertical integration, given it operates a fairly large steel furnace in Sterling, Illinois, which uses steel scrap to make billet, which is drawn into 500,000 tons of steel rod at the company’s three domestic wire mills. Given steel scrap prices have moved up recently as well (see Nucor (NUE) and other arc furnace operator margins recently), Leggett & Platt may not find reprieve there either.

There are some potential positives. Leggett & Platt has pegged 25-35% contribution margin in businesses with spare capacity; what segments or areas have spare capacity has not been expanded on. However, this goes both ways, and softer-than-expected revenue growth in the first half of the year has dented reported EBIT margin; 12.1% in Q2 2017, well below prior year results and guidance.

EBIT margins in the Specialized and Industrial segments have both been the big drivers of consolidated earnings growth, and while industrial sales (and therefore margins) are expected to remain healthy, there is likely to be some weakness in specialized, particularly within the automotive sector as new car sales come under some pressure.

Balance Sheet Health, Valuation

The debt situation at Leggett & Platt is perfectly stable. Net debt stands at just $849M, with the company paying just a 3.7% average interest rate. Liquidity is high - $386M available on the revolver – and the company could easily tap corporate debt markets for more funds if it needed to in case of a large-scale acquisition. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA is just a hair over 1x, but given management’s gross debt/adjusted EBITDA target of 2x by 2019 (despite expectations of further EBITDA improvement), it is clear that they are looking for some bigger acquisitions over the next two years.

In the meantime, the issue is that EBITDA has been guided to $600M for 2017, essentially flat versus the prior year. At 12x EV/EBITDA, Leggett & Platt is trading well above its historical averages; traditionally, the company has traded in the 10x range. So while the company has seen improved operating results, particularly over the past two years, the share price has simply risen above what is normal for the firm. Has anything materially changed within the business to justify a higher multiple? Not in my view.

The steep sell-off on Q2 results is justified in my opinion given the guidance cut, and largely outweighs the dividend increase that was announced on August 3rd. There are much better opportunities for income investors exposed to similar end markets in my opinion, and while they may not have the pedigree that Leggett & Platt has, I think the purchase premium here is simply too much to pay.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.