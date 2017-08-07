ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Have Increased 30.5% In The First Half Of 2017

At the end of June 2017, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 364 ETFs/ETPs, with 432 listings, assets of US$57 Bn, from 78 providers listed on 18 exchanges.

YTD through end of June 2017, active ETF/ETP assets have increased by 30.5% from US$43.46 Bn to reach a new record of US$56.74 Bn.

(All dollar values in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

At the end of June 2017, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 364 ETFs/ETPs, with 432 listings, assets of $57 Bn, from 78 providers listed on 18 exchanges in 14 countries. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

65.5% of the assets in active ETFs/ETPs are in the 190 active products that are domiciled and listed in the United States. 72.9% of the assets in active ETFs/ETPs are in the 116 active fixed income products.

Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $2.68 Bn in June marking the 30th consecutive month of net inflows. YTD through end of June 2017,active ETFs/ETPs have gathered net inflows of $12.95 Bn.

Samsung AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with $527 Mn, followed by First Trust with $458 Mn and KB AM with $436 Mn net inflows.

YTD, First Trust gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $2.55 Bn, followed by PIMCO with $1.31 Bn and SPDR ETFs with $1.06 Bn net inflows.

