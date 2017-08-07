Retired And Looking For More Dividend Income? The Top 10 International Dividend Stocks

Across multiple sectors, dividend yields from international stocks exceed yields from their U.S. based peers.

Investors tend to focus on U.S. stocks. But dividend investors would be wise to consider international stocks as well.

Discussion of high-quality dividend stocks tends to be focused on companies based in the U.S. There are undoubtedly many excellent dividend stocks to buy from the U.S., but income investors could do themselves a service by considering international stocks as well.

Perhaps the best aspect of investing in international dividend stocks is that many of them offer significantly higher dividend yields than their U.S. counterparts.

This is true across several industries, including energy, healthcare, and consumer goods. In fact, many of the stocks on this list offer 5%+ dividend yields. We compiled a list of 405 stocks that have a current yield above 5%. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

In addition, the companies on this list all have established and highly profitable business models, with strong brands and durable competitive advantages. Some have even paid a dividend to shareholders for more than 100 years, and offer a dividend yield of 3%+. This combination fits Sure Dividend’s definition of ‘blue chips’. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

The following 10 stocks are ranked, in order from best to worst, based on their dividends, valuations, and growth prospects.

International Dividend Stock #1: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)



Dividend Yield: 6.7%

Taking the top spot is oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell. Shell earns the number one spot because it has a very high dividend yield, and strong growth potential.

Shell has a 6.7% dividend yield, which towers above the yields available from domestic Big Oil stocks. Consider Shell’s yield in the context of the available yields from the two U.S. based integrated majors. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) both have 3.9% dividend yields. In comparison, Shell offers roughly 70% more dividend income than Exxon and Chevron.

It has held up very well during the recent downturn in the oil and gas markets, and its resilience has allowed it to keep paying a very high dividend to shareholders. Core earnings soared to $5.3 billion over the first half of 2017, from just $1 billion in the same period last year. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring items, were $7.3 billion in the first two quarters of 2017.

There are a number of reasons why Shell has maintained its dividend through the downturn.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

First, Shell benefits from a large refining business. The integrated majors operate both sides of the spectrum, through upstream (exploration and production) and downstream (refining) segments. This balance helps integrated giants remain profitable when oil and gas prices fall, because refining can actually perform better when oil prices are volatile.

Downstream accounted for $5 billion of Shell’s earnings over the first half of the year. The upstream segment earned just $879 million, although this was a huge improvement from a $2.6 billion loss posted in the first six months of 2016.

Second, it has significantly reduced costs. From 2014-2016, Shell slashed $20 billion from its annual capital spending. Lastly, Shell has employed a large divestment program. From 2016-2018, Shell expects to realize $30 billion in proceeds from divestitures of non-core assets.

Shell’s earnings-per-share of $0.90 did not cover its $0.94 dividend payment through the first six months. Going forward, there is a good chance Shell can maintain its dividend. The reason for this is that Shell has a large pipeline of new projects.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

By the end of next year, the company expects $10 billion of new cash flow each year from its project lineup. Even if commodity prices stay low, the company nonetheless will benefit by no longer having to spend billions each year developing these projects.

This is why Shell forecasts free cash flow growth, each year, through the end of the decade. Free cash flow growth should continue to support the dividend.

International Dividend Stock #2: Diageo (DEO)

Dividend Yield: 2.5%

Diageo might not be a household name, but it has several household brands. It is a global alcoholic beverages giant. Its enormous portfolio includes the top two spirits brands in the world, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, along with 20 of the world’s top 100 spirits brands.

Some of its major brands include:

Johnnie Walker

Smirnoff

Captain Morgan

Baileys

Tanqueray

Guinness

Crown Royal

Ketel One

Don Julio

Diageo is an appealing dividend stock because it has an above-average yield, growth potential, and a strong product portfolio. Its financial performance has improved significantly over the past few years.

Source: FY17 Earnings Presentation, page 5

For fiscal 2016, it grew organic volumes and sales by 1.3% and 2.8%, respectively. The company did even better in fiscal 2017. Organic volumes rose 1.1%, while organic sales increased by 4.3%. In addition, operating profit margins expanded by 37 basis points. Overall, adjusted earnings-per-share increased 21% for the full fiscal year. Free cash flow increased 27%.

The company has several competitive advantages. As a spirits manufacturer, it holds up well during recessions. Thanks to its brand strength, it benefits from pricing power. Price increases allow for reliable revenue growth. It also reaps economies of scale from its global distribution, which help it expand margins.

Another benefit of Diageo’s business model is its heavy exposure to the emerging markets, which offer relatively higher growth potential than developed markets. Every region posted sales organic sales growth for the year, led by Latin America and the Caribbean.

Source: FY17 Earnings Presentation, page 11

Diageo’s industry-leading products and global scale allows for very high returns on capital. Diageo generated a 13.8% return on capital in fiscal 2017, up 138 basis points from the previous year.

Thanks to its high returns on capital and strong free cash flow, Diageo increases its dividend regularly. It has proposed a 5% increase for the final 2017 dividend payment. The company pays a semi-annual dividend, consisting of an interim dividend in April, and a final dividend in October. The approximate split between the two payments is 40-60.

Diageo’s first dividend payment for 2017 came to $1.1808 per U.S. ADR. The company has proposed a final dividend of $2.0322 per share. Combined, this would result in a total dividend payment of $3.21 per share, which represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

International Dividend Stock #3: BP (BP)

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Not only is BP struggling from low commodity prices, but it also is saddled with billions in payments from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. It paid more than $4 billion in penalties over the first six months of 2017. This caused BP’s earnings-per-share to decline 8.7% in the second quarter.

While these payments will be a continued overhang, the good news is the core operations are rapidly improving. BP shares rose 3% after its strong second-quarter earnings report. The company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue of $56.51 billion came in $7.63 billion above projections, and was up 21% year over year. Earnings-per-share came in at $0.21, while analyst estimates called for $0.17.

BP’s second-quarter report shows its turnaround efforts are finally gaining traction. Specifically, the company has aggressively cut costs and divested non-core assets, just like Shell. BP cut capital spending by $2.5 billion in 2016. For 2017, BP expects $15 billion-$17 billion. This would be a significant reduction from just two years ago, when BP spent $19.5 billion. The company also expects divestments of $4.5 billion-$5.5 billion in 2017.

These efforts have helped BP become much more profitable, even at low Brent prices.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 17

BP lowered its Brent crude breakeven point to $47 per barrel last quarter, which is a positive signal that the company will remain profitable moving forward. By 2021, BP expects to lower its breakeven point even further, to $35-$40.

As a result, the company’s cash flow has significantly improved. Last quarter, operating cash flow (excluding Gulf of Mexico spill payments) increased 31% from the same quarter last year, to $6.9 billion.

There should be room for continued growth moving forward. BP has a well-stocked lineup of future projects. Collectively, the company expects new projects to add 1 million barrels of oil-equivalent production, by 2021. These projects are also expected to deliver 35% better operating cash margins than BP’s project portfolio as of 2015.

If cash flow continues to improve, BP can at least maintain its current $2.40 per-share dividend payout, with a chance of dividend growth if oil prices rise over the next year.

International Dividend Stock #4: Unilever (UL)

Dividend Yield: 3%

Unilever is a huge consumer products company, and was founded in 1885. It has a balanced product portfolio, roughly evenly split between food and beverages.

Unilever’s portfolio has 13 brands that each generate $1 billion or more in annual sales:

Axe

Dove

Heartbrand

Hellman’s

Knorr

Lipton

Lux

Magnum

Omo

Rama

Rexona

Sunsilk

Surf

Unilever has several promising growth catalysts moving forward. First, it has a leadership position in high-growth economies. More than half of Unilever’s sales come from the emerging markets, such as China, India, and Africa.

In 2016, Unilever’s emerging-market revenue increased 6%, thanks to 1% growth in volumes, and 5% growth from price increases.

Unilever’s total earnings-per-share increased 7% last year, thanks in large part to the emerging markets.

The other key growth catalyst for Unilever is its aggressive acquisition strategy. Unilever spent $1 billion for razor blade startup Dollar Shave Club, which is a direct shot at Procter & Gamble (PG) and its flagship Gillette brand.

Not only that, but Unilever also purchased natural cleaning products maker Seventh Generation, for approximately $600 million.

Unilever has proven itself to be unafraid to make large, potentially game-changing acquisitions.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 11

This is a compelling growth catalyst for Unilever. Its recently acquired companies posted more than 20% growth over the first half of 2017.

And, Unilever believes these brands can be quickly taken to scale, which will provide for cost synergies and high returns on invested capital that exceed the company’s cost of capital.

Unilever’s impressive results to start 2017 prove the success of its operating strategy. First-half sales increased 5.5% from the same period last year. Operating margin expanded by 310 basis points, which led to an outstanding 12% core earnings growth rate in that time.

Unilever has a current dividend payment of 0.3585 euros per share. In U.S. dollar terms, the annualized dividend of $1.69 per share represents a 3% yield.

International Dividend Stock #5: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Dividend Yield: 5%

GlaxoSmithKline is a healthcare giant based in the U.K.

This is a transition period for GlaxoSmithKline. Its pharmaceutical business has suffered from patent losses in the core respiratory business, including Advair, as well as other products like Avodart.

The company is in the process of transforming its business model. In 2014, GlaxoSmithKline sold its oncology drug portfolio to Novartis (NVS) for $16 billion. In exchange, GlaxoSmithKline received several of Novartis’ vaccine products for $7 billion. In addition, the two companies created a consumer health joint venture.

The restructuring accomplishes two main goals. First, it reduces GlaxoSmithKline’s exposure to pharmaceuticals, which can offer higher growth when times are good, but can also be more volatile. And, there is the persistent threat of generic competition.

In addition, it allows GlaxoSmithKline to focus more on its best-performing areas, namely vaccines and consumer health, while maintaining its strongest-performing pharmaceutical products, particularly respiratory.

Source: Q2 Presentation, page 16

Approximately 80% of GlaxoSmithKline’s research and development spending will be allocated to its two most important therapeutic areas, respiratory and HIV/infectious diseases.

GlaxoSmithKline is investing heavily in very promising therapeutic areas, such as HIV, with the launches of Tivicay/Triumeq, and also meningitis. Its consumer business has several strong brands, including Aquafresh, Flonase, Sensodyne, Pronamel, Excedrin, and more.

The deal with Novartis also expands the company’s geographic diversity, with a nearly even balance between the U.S., the U.K., and under-developed economies.

The restructuring is already showing good results. Total group sales increased 3% last quarter. The company expects earnings growth of 3%-5% for 2017.

Through 2020, GlaxoSmithKline expects low-to-mid single digit revenue growth each year, along with mid-to-high single digit earnings growth.

Investors should be aware that there could be some risk to GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend, if its turnaround efforts to not materialize as expected. The company has a high dividend yield, with the pressure of significant internal investment needs going forward.

Management has committed to the dividend this year, but has not promised the dividend would remain intact going forward. This could be a case of overly cautious management, but is something investors should keep in mind.

International Dividend Stock #6: Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Dividend Yield: 2.8%

Nestle is a consumer products giant. It is a major food and beverage company, with a market capitalization of $255 billion.

Nestle has been in business for more than 150 years, and has a massive portfolio of more than 2,000 brands.

Nestle is a very strong company. Over the first half of 2017, total sales declined by 0.3%, but this had much more to do with unfavorable currency exchange.

On an organic basis, sales rose 2.3% in the first six months, due to 1.4% volume growth, and 0.9% price increases. The combination of higher volumes and pricing indicates strong demand for Nestle’s products, as well as pricing power. This speaks to the high brand strength of the company.

Almost all of Nestle’s various product segments posted revenue growth to start the year, with the exception of confection.

Source: H1 2017 Presentation, page 16

That said, the company has more than offset confectionery weakness, with particularly strong growth rates in water, beverages, and pet care.

As a global powerhouse, Nestle has a huge presence in the emerging markets, which are leading its growth. Over the first two quarters of 2017, Nestle grew sales in all three major geographic segments—North America, Europe & the Middle East, and Asia & Africa.

The Asia & Africa segment led the way, with 4.4% organic growth, a very strong performance.

In response to sluggish confectionery performance, the company recently announced it will explore strategic alternatives for the business, including a possible sale. This would allow the company to reinvest in its higher-growth alternatives.

Nestle is an attractive stock for a mix of growth and income. It pays an annual dividend in December, in Swiss Francs. Last year’s dividend totaled $2.37 in U.S. dollars, which equates to a solid 2.8% yield, with the potential for a mid-single digit dividend increase in 2017.

Nestle operates in a very stable industry--food and beverage--which is highly profitable, and resistant to recessions. This makes the stock a worthwhile consideration for investors interested in stable dividend income.

International Dividend Stock #7: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

TD Bank is a major financial institution located in Canada. In fact, it is the fifth-largest bank by total assets, and the sixth-largest bank by market capitalization.

It has more than 2,400 locations across North America, most of which are in Canada. It has three main segments:

Canadian Retail (61% of earnings)

U.S. Retail (30% of earnings)

Wholesale Banking (9% of earnings)

The Canadian & U.S. retail segments provide personal banking, credit cards, auto loans, and commercial banking. The Wholesale Banking business provides research, investment banking, and capital markets services.

TD Bank is off to a good start this year. All three operating segments grew earnings for the second quarter, led by U.S. Retail, which posted 18% net income growth, year over year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Profits in Canadian Retail and Wholesale Banking increased 7% and 13%, respectively, for the quarter.

TD Bank has a strong balance sheet. It had a 10.8% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio last quarter, which represents strong liquidity.

Its loan portfolio is improving as well. Impaired loans fell by $299 million last quarter, year over year. Provision for credit losses declined by 7%. And, TD holds a credit rating of AA- from Standard & Poor’s, with a stable outlook.

Going forward, TD Bank stands to benefit from higher interest rates. For example, net interest margin in the Canadian Retail segment expanded to 2.81%, from 2.77% in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. segment will benefit from growth in loans and deposits, which were up 9% and 7% last quarter, respectively.

TD Bank is a strong dividend growth stock. From 1995-2016, it increased its dividend by 11% per year. It passed along a hefty 9% dividend hike in 2017.

Its 3.5% dividend yield exceeds the dividend yield for many of the major U.S. banks, including JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

International Dividend Stock #8: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Dividend Yield: 9.5%

AstraZeneca is a global pharmaceutical giant. Its core therapeutic areas are:

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Respiratory

Inflammation

Autoimmunity

Infection

Neuroscience

AstraZeneca is in a challenging environment, because of patent expirations. Patent losses are one of the biggest risks for pharmaceutical companies. Once key drugs go off patent, new generic competitors enter the market and can take market share.

In 2016, AstraZeneca suffered a 7% decline in total revenue. Product sales fell 10% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings-per-share fell 5% for the year, to $4.31. The reason for the declines was that AstraZeneca has experienced patent losses, for some major products like Crestor, which went off patent in the U.S.

Things haven’t gotten much better so far in 2017. Product sales declined 10% over the first six months. AstraZeneca beat estimates for earnings-per-share last quarter, but revenue missed expectations by $20 million. This sent the stock price down 15% after earnings.

That said, AstraZeneca remains a top international dividend stock, because it has a strong pipeline. 2017 will be a challenging year, but management views this year as an inflection point.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 7

The reason is that Crestor is the last major product (one with $1 billion or more in annual sales) to go off patent.

AstraZeneca’s pipeline is robust. It has over 130 products in its pipeline, 12 of which are in the late-stage of development.

The focus of AstraZeneca’s pipeline investments is on oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and respiratory areas. Last quarter, Brilinta and Farxiga grew revenue by 28% and 22%, respectively.

The portfolio is doing particularly well in the emerging markets, which were up 6% last quarter, including 8% sales growth in China.

AstraZeneca’s full-year earnings-per-share are expected to decline in the low-to-mid teens on a percentage basis, with a return to growth next year and beyond.

In the meantime, investors can collect a strong dividend yield.

AstraZeneca pays two semi-annual dividends. It recently declared its final dividend for the year. Total 2017 dividends will total approximately 2.19 GBP. Based on current exchange rates, this amounts to approximately $2.85 per share in U.S. dollars, good for a 9.5% dividend yield.

International Dividend Stock #9: Total (TOT)

Dividend Yield: 5%

Total is an oil and gas giant based in France. It is an integrated oil and gas company, meaning it operates upstream, downstream, and marketing businesses.

It has appeal for income investors because it has a much higher dividend yield than the U.S. integrated majors.

Like its competitors, Total struggled in 2016. Adjusted operating profit fell 17% for the year. Brent crude prices averaged $43 per barrel for Total last year, down from $52 per barrel in 2015.

In response, Total slashed spending to keep earnings afloat. For example, Total cut costs by $2.8 billion last year. It expects $3.5 billion in operating cost savings this year, and $4 billion for 2018.

Capital spending is expected to total $16 billion-$17 billion for 2017, and $15 billion-$17 billion in 2018-2020. This compares to $18.3 billion in 2016.

Total is also selling off non-critical assets to raise cash. It has nearly completed a $10 billion asset sale program, and has used the proceeds to pay down debt. Its gearing ratio declined by four percentage points from 2014-2016.

Plus, Total is aggressively growing its production.

Source: H1 2017 Results Presentation, page 8

Total increased total production by 4% in 2016. It expects to increase production by 4% in 2017. From 2015-2020, production is expected to increase by 5% per year. Total has 11 major projects scheduled to start up through mid-2018.

The combination of production growth and cost cuts has had a very positive impact. Total’s net income rose 32% in the first half of 2017, to $5 billion. Profits nearly doubled in the exploration and production business, thanks to higher Brent prices.

And, Total’s strong downstream segment contributed $1.8 billion of profit over the first six months of the year.

Total’s consistent profitability allows it to pay a high dividend to shareholders. It has a 5% current dividend yield. Investors should consider that U.S. investors are typically subject to a 30% withholding tax from France, which cuts into Total’s dividend yield.

However, the yield is still very competitive with Exxon’s and Chevron’s. And, Total is a stable dividend stock. It has paid a flat or increasing dividend for 30 years in a row.

International Dividend Stock #10: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is another major Canadian financial institution. It offers a full range of financial services, including Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses.

It serves 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. 2017 marks CIBC’s 150th year in business.

The company has a highly successful business model. Profits have increased over the past several quarters, while loan losses have declined.

Source: Investor Fact Sheet, page 1

Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 10% last quarter, year over year, and its loan loss reserve ratio fell by 34%.

One of the most important growth catalysts for CIBC is acquisitions. M&A is a key piece of CIBC’s growth strategy, including the 2016 acquisition of PrivateBancorp, which was completed on June 23rd, 2017.

PrivateBancorp is a major commercial and private banking company. It has a focus on high net worth clients, and expanded CIBC’s presence in the U.S, particularly in Chicago.

According to CIBC, Chicago is one of the most attractive cities in the U.S. for banking.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 7

More recently, on July 10th CIBC announced the acquisition of Geneva Advisors, also based in Chicago, for up to $200 million. Geneva Advisors has $8.4 billion in assets under management, and significantly expands CIBC’s investment management business.

CIBC will have approximately $50 billion in assets under management, and the company expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings-per-share by 2019.

CIBC has a strong balance sheet, with an ‘A+’ credit rating and stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s. As of April 30th, 2017, the bank held a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.2%.

And, it has a remarkable dividend track record. CIBC has not missed a dividend payment since its first dividend in 1886. It has a current dividend payout of approximately $4.02 per share in U.S. dollars. Based on the recent share price, CIBC has an attractive 4.7% dividend yield.

Final Thoughts

International dividend stocks tend to get less coverage than U.S. stocks. This is understandable, but investors should consider the diversification benefits of owning international companies.

Plus, an added benefit for international stocks is that many of them pay higher dividends yields than their U.S. peers.

The stocks on this list represent a good starting point for income investors, interested in pursuing higher yields from high-quality international companies.

