Vanguard Brings You Banks And Stuff

In the next large market drop, this fund is unlikely to see anything compared to 2007-2008.

Vanguard gives you a low expense way to get allocated to financials.

Financials brings you good valuations compared to the rest of the market.

The Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) seeks the performance of an index which measures the investment returns of financial stocks.

Expenses & yield

Here’s a chart showing the fund profile from the Vanguard website:

For a fund with nearly 400 holdings, having the top 10 account for 44.2% is something investors need to be comfortable with going in. The dividend is on a quarterly basis.

Strong expense ratio at .10% and I do like the direction of the PE ratio for VFH. This information was from February, but it’s changed quite a bit. Here’s the latest information from June:

The PE ratio has dropped to 15.8x. However, historically there has been a jump in the turnover rate. 21.4% is a lot higher than previous years. Here’s the returns from the fund along with the historical turnover ratio from the Morningstar website:

Something else to pay attention to is the 3, 5, and 10-year returns. The financial sector has started to see some serious gains. The 2007-2008 period was a loss for this fund nearing 70%. There wasn’t much of a rebound in 2009, and then another large hit in 2011. However, since 2012, VFH has started its climb. With the current PE ratios still being relatively low, I doubt this fund will take anywhere near the hit it took over the 2007-2008 period in the event of another market panic.

What does the ETF do?

Here’s the investment approach and information about the index from Vanguard:

Who would want the ETF?

This is a great fund for investors who want an allocation to financials. VFH offers a low expense ratio to get an allocation to an entire sector.

Strategy & Risk

In the next big market drawdown, financials shouldn’t see the massive hit they took during the last recession. The sector has been held down compared to the rest of the market over the last 10 years. Recent returns have been exceptional, but the PE ratio is still reasonable. While financials have seen massive volatility, I believe it’ll be lower in the future than historically.

Since 2004, VFH has seen annualized volatility of 28.6% while the S&P 500 (SPY) has seen 18.6%. Financials saw insane volatility, but that was mainly a product of them being hammered in the great recession. To be fair, financials deserved to be hammered since they were one major cause of the problems.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings of the fund:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (JPM) Jpmorgan Chase & Co 8.89% (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co 7.18% (BAC) Bank Of America Corporation 6.61% (BRK/B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 5.71% (C) Citigroup Inc 5.04% (USB) Us Bancorp 2.39% (GS) Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.16% (CB) Chubb Ltd 1.84% (AXP) American Express Co 1.75% (MS) Morgan Stanley 1.70% (AIG) American International Group Inc 1.67% (PNC) Pnc Financial Services Group Inc 1.65% (BK) Bank Of New York Mellon Corp 1.44% (SCHW) Charles Schwab Corp 1.40% (BLK) Blackrock Inc 1.39% (MET) Metlife Inc 1.39% (PRU) Prudential Financial Inc 1.26% (CME) Cme Group Inc Class A 1.16% (MMC) Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc 1.09% (COF) Capital One Financial Corp 1.08% (ICE) Intercontinental Exchange Inc 1.07% (SPGI) S&P Global Inc 1.03% (BBT) Bb&T Corp 1.00% (TRV) The Travelers Companies Inc 0.96% (AON) Aon Plc 0.95% (STT) State Street Corporation 0.93% (ALL) Allstate Corp 0.88% (AFL) Aflac Inc 0.85% (STI) Suntrust Banks Inc 0.76% (PGR) Progressive Corp 0.70% (SYF) Synchrony Financial 0.66% (DFS) Discover Financial Services 0.65% (MTB) M&T Bank Corp 0.61% (MCO) Moody's Corporation 0.57% (NTRS) Northern Trust Corp 0.57% (KEY) Keycorp 0.55% (HIG) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 0.53% (FITB) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.53% (AMP) Ameriprise Financial Inc 0.53% (WLTW) Willis Towers Watson Plc 0.51%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

For a financial ETF, the Vanguard Financials ETF offers one of the lowest expense ratios on the market. They are also one of the largest financial funds. For investors watching out for some allocation to financials, VFH is a great option for a watch list. While I do somewhat like the valuation of VFH currently, I’m not comfortable investing in the sector.

My primary concern for the financial sector relates to short-term interest rates. I do not believe the economy is strong enough to justify a material increase in interest on excess reserves. The federal reserve has raised rates a few times, but the yield curve is relatively flat and inflation remains low.

