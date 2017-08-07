Oil: The Tide's Still Bullish

After seeing a nice increase, oil prices came under renewed pressure before stabilizing recently. This appears to stem from some mixed but, in my view, generally bullish data that has been presented. In what follows, I will dig through this data and talk about how and why I believe that recent developments have been and are likely to remain bullish for long-term investors in the oil space.

Inventories were mixed

One thing the market appears to have taken issue with is the data presented by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) regarding crude oil stocks. During the week, inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels, dropping from 483.4 million barrels down to 481.9 million barrels. Though any move down is good for oil bulls and the companies operating in this space, the drop was smaller than the 3.1 million barrel decline analysts had anticipated. On the other hand, it was better than the nearly 1.8 million barrel increase the API (American Petroleum Institute) had estimated. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

Although the drop in crude stocks was good to see, not every category posted an improvement during the week. Take, for instance, the "Other" category of petroleum product stocks, which saw inventories soar by 4.2 million barrels to 294.8 million barrels. Propane/propylene stocks managed to rise as well, growing 1.7 million barrels to 67.6 million, while kerosene-type jet fuel inventories ticked up by 0.2 million barrels to 40.4 million.

Thankfully, we did see some areas post better results this week though. Motor gasoline inventories, as an example, dropped by 2.5 million barrels to 227.7 million barrels. Both distillate fuel stocks and residual fuel stocks declined modestly, falling 0.2 million barrels to 149.4 million and 0.1 million barrels to 33.7 million, respectively. Meanwhile, fuel ethanol inventories declined by 0.6 million barrels to 20.9 million. Despite all of these improvements, however, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks still managed to rise by 1.1 million barrels, climbing from 1.3153 billion barrels to 1.3164 billion barrels. Though this is negative in and of itself, I previously wrote a piece about the seasonal trends of "Other" stocks climbing, a trend that should be temporary. As such, when you adjust for this, the picture isn't all that bad.

Growing production... firming demand

One negative that oil pessimists would be right to point to relates to domestic oil production. According to the EIA's estimates, output in the US came in at 9.430 million barrels per day. If this number is correct, it represents an increase of 20 thousand barrels per day (or 140 thousand barrels for the week) over the 9.410 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

While production is rising, demand has been robust. After seeing most of this year suffer regarding motor gasoline demand, the figure for consumption for the week came in at 9.842 million barrels per day. This is a bit above last week's 9.821 million barrels per day and is actually higher than the 9.752 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. On a four-week average basis, demand came out to 9.760 million barrels per day, just 0.1% higher than the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, the four-week average demand figure for distillate fuel was 4.177 million barrels per day, a whopping 14.5% higher than the 3.647 million barrels per day seen in 2016 year-over-year.

The rig count dropped... barely

In addition to the data provided already, I believe it's worth mentioning that the rig count data came in modestly bullish. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the oil rig count in the US managed to fall by 1 unit down to 765 in operation. The rig count the same time last year was only 381 units, so we are still far above where I would love to be. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count happened to dip by 5 units, falling to 124. This is still more than double the 60 units in operation the same time last year

Encouraging motor gasoline demand

Building off of my prior statement regarding motor gasoline demand, I figured it would be wise to follow up on how the picture has evolved throughout this year. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see that, while demand was pretty weak earlier in 2017, the spread here has narrowed and has very recently turned in favor of oil bulls. Of course, we will need to wait and see how this progresses, because it could be short-term in nature.

If it's not, though, the impact could be material for long-term oil bulls. You see, if you look at the graph below, you'll notice that the disparity between the demand figures has been, on a week-to-week basis, using percents, been rapidly improving, which suggests, when combined with falling motor gasoline stocks, that the demand is probably part of a broader economic trend for the year.

To put this data another way, I created the next graph below. In it, you can see the trend that the aggregate demand figures have taken on a percentage basis. While the data is still weak year-to-date this year compared to last, we have seen a gradual improvement that cannot be denied. In fact, since the week ending June 9th, not one week has gone by that the spread between these two has narrowed.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear to me that the oil market still has plenty of room for improvement. That said, inventory data is not terrible, demand is incredibly robust and improving from where it was earlier this week, and that's all just in the US. It does not count what has been happening abroad. Moving forward, I think it will be interesting to see how things change, but I continue to remain bullish regarding this space.

