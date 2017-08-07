Notes From A Long-Time Gastar Preferred Investor

Gastar (GST) was one of my first investments in the oil patch, which for the most part has not worked out well at all. However, because of my faith in its CEO, Russel Porter, I have maintained my preferred position dating back to the suit filed against it by Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and through the company's trials and tribulations since the 2015 oil patch debacle.

For those of you unaware of this, last year Gastar suspended its preferred dividend for the first time and restored it this January when it repaid all the missed and owed cumulative dividend payments. A primary reason why I am exclusively a cumulative preferred dividend investor. If I recall properly, Gastar reinstated the preferred dividend payments as a result of the joint venture that was recently terminated by its joint venture partner.

Unfortunately, this occurred as a result of Gastar's poor drilling performance on more than half of the wells drilled for the partnership, which Mr. Porter regretfully admitted, although he laid much of the blame at the feet of a number of vendors who supplied the materials and equipment that he claims were responsible for the subpar performance.

We have also determined that some of our weaker producing well results were due not only to sub optimal completion procedures, but impacted by reoccurring downhole equipment failures. The downhole equipment failures not only caused additional expenses that prevented completion from being properly and fully implemented. Today, we have been able to confirm that downhole equipment failures impacted cost and or production results on four wells. We have ceased using equipment provided by certain vendors and we’ll be pursuing reimbursement for all costs related to those failures.

Consequently, Stephen Roberts was brought on as the new COO to address the problem. In the short time he's been at the helm, it appears that he's performed admirably as reported in Q2 2017 Earnings Call Transcript:

My team and I have already identified certain issues that were affecting drilling efficiency and have implemented procedures to correct those issues. As a result, our spud-to-rig release is now 14 days at an average of $1.3 million. This is an improvement of approximately eight days or about $300,000 to $400,000 when compared to the prior 15 operated wells drilled before implementing the new procedures.

Normally, this skeptic would attribute the above to happy talk as is prevalent in a majority of CC's, but as I stated at the outset, Mr. Porter has proven, thus far, that he is a straight shooter who has earned my confidence and respect over the many years I have invested in this company.

Now let's do a quick review of the company's past quarter performance as reported in its recent press release that highlighted the following:

Average daily production of 6,100 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day ("Boe/d"), exceeding high-end of guidance by 2%

Production volumes comprised of 73% liquids, in line with high-end of guidance

Mid-year proved reserves increased 18% over year-end 2016 proved reserves

Completion of the conversion of $37.5 million of convertible notes into 25,456,521 common shares

From the above, I anticipated a mild share price increase until I read a bit further and noticed the derailment of the joint venture and its subsequent cause. The thing I didn't expect and dreaded was the second preferred dividend suspension in such a short period of time. Frankly, I considered bailing, however, the preferred bid ask spread was too rich for my blood and I decided to ride this bucking bull to wherever it might take me. And a bumpy ride it was, at least for the first few hours after the market opened. However, I was prepared for the onslaught and kept my trusty tranquilizers with easy reach. Had I a taste for alcohol, I'd certainly have drained the cabinet. Ultimately, saner heads prevailed and as the day progressed, both the A & B preferreds gained back some of what they had lost.

But be assured, we are nowhere near to being out of the woods, as illustrated by this little tidbit, as reported by CFO Mike Gerlich:

Further, we have negotiated an amendment to our term loan agreement, allowing Gastar effective July 1, just pay in kind or pick 100% of the term loan interest through December 2018. In conjunction with our ability to pick the interest, the term loan interest was increased by 1.75% to 10.25% and a pick interest will be paid quarterly by issuing additional term loan notes.

I am not encouraged by the additional cost of money, but hopefully, Roberts will fix the past drilling problems and GST will recoup some of the losses that resulted from the suggested faulty equipment supplied by its vendors. However, as far as this investor is concerned, GST's future success or failure will mostly be determined by the vagaries of the oil market. The price of oil at around $50, it remains a coin flip above $60, and GST might be out of the proverbial woods. Time will tell.