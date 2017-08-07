BAB: When Passive ETFs Don't Make Sense

Income Idea subscribers received a more detail analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

The fund seeks high current income by investing in securities selected by the BofA ML Taxable Securities Index.

Over the last month I have either completed an update on a Build America Bond fund which I previously covered in the past or did an in-depth article on a previously uncovered investment.

In all of those articles the one constant was an index we compared the funds to, the PowerShares Build America Bond ETF (BAB), now known as the PowerShares Taxable Muni Bond ETF.

Since we have not looked at the fund in the past, let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: PowerShares (by Invesco)

Index: BofA Merrill Lynch US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus Index.

AUM: $981.5 Million

Historical Style: Taxable municipal bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks income derived from taxable municipal bonds.

Number of Holdings: 282

Current Yield: 3.96% distribution yield, 3.47% SEC 30 Day Yield

Inception Date: November 17th, 2009

Fees: .28% after fee waiver.



The Sales Pitch

Invesco does a fairly good job summing up the broader benefits of the fund...

Furthermore I will reiterate what I wrote in my previous article,

...the reasons for investing in taxable municipal bonds is that you are generally getting a very attractive yield with the stability of municipal bonds. This is quite beneficial to investors seeking income and who are not earning enough to achieve the maximum tax-free after tax yields associated with traditional tax-free munis.

Source: BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund

The Index & The Strategy

The four previous taxable muni bond funds which we looked at were all actively managed levered closed end funds, varying in quality and focus.

One of the comments for the terrific performing BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (BBN) was "1.33% in fees. Too expensive for my taste!"

So let's take a look at what .28% in fees get us.

As previously mentioned, this ETF follows the BofA Merrill Lynch US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus Index.

The fund's fact sheet gives us a start.

When we dig into the prospectus, we get a more detailed description of the fund and the index.

Source: BAB Prospectus

In general, the securities must be investment rated by the major ratings agencies, at least 1 year in maturity and over $10 million in debt outstanding.

Once the eligible securities are identified, the index is weight base on capitalization.

Voila... a passive fixed income ETF. I expect the fund to primarily be invested in markets that raise the most debt. Let's take a look at the fund and see how the strategy plays out.



The Portfolio

Being an ETF it is expected that the fund is fully invested.

Looking first at the top 10 holdings we see the fund's nature... More debt... more weigh.

The top 10 is dominated by California credit.





In fact, looking at the state breakdown, we can see that California makes up more than 27% of the fund, predominately GO debt. New York makes up more than 16% however looking at the underlying holdings it does seem to be mostly MTA transportation debt.

Looking at the credit quality of the holdings we can see it is predominately AA or better.

Looking at the maturity breakdown we can see that about 85% of the fund is invested in bonds 10 years in maturity or greater. Furthermore, 50% of the fund's holdings are 20 years plus in maturity.

Putting it all together...

... we can see that the fund's average maturity is 18.75 years and the fund's effective duration is 8.39 years.

On the distribution side we can see the fund is currently distributing 3.98% and generating an SEC yield of 3.49%.

The Numbers

We can examine BAB starting with the year to date numbers.

On a total return basis the fund has returned 6.04%. If we break this down further we can see that the underlying price per share increased 3.47%, thus the difference, 2.57% was the distribution.

The underlying net asset value stayed fairly consistent to the price per share, albeit it is only up 3.06%.

BAB data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year time frame, we can see the fund is down almost 1% on a total return basis. Taking out the distribution the fund is down 4.69% while the NAV fell 3.56%.

BAB data by YCharts

Looking at the above chart we can see the fund suffered in Q4 2016.

The most obvious comparison for passive investors would be the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) and the iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

Looking at the same YTD numbers, we can see that BAB outperformed both.

Over the last year however the fund has proven to be the most volatile.

When we look at the longer time-frames, we can see the fund does outperform its peers, returning a total return of 16.21% over the last 3 years.

The same holds true for the 5 year number where the fund has returned 24.82%.

The same holds true for the longest since inception numbers where the fund has returned 75.02%.

Do take note however that even though the fund has been the better performer, it has also been the most volatile.

At this point of the analysis the proponents of ETFs, passive investing and existing shareholders would pat themselves on the back for picking an investment which returned a positive number over its recent history all while they were able to charge a mere .28% annual fee.

But wait.... there's more.

There are those "high fee" closed end funds, 4 of which have focused on taxable munis and Build America Bonds. Here I am talking about the BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund (BBN), Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund (GBAB), the Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) and the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD). How would those do in a relation to BAB?

Let's start with the Year To Date Numbers.

Well I'll be darned. Those "high fee" closed end funds have all outperformed the ETF, net of all fees, on a total return basis anywhere from 1.1% to over 6%, this year alone.

What about if we take out the distribution and focus on the price change.

The same holds true.

BAB data by YCharts

Now, we CAN say that obviously those funds should outperform, they are using a bit of leverage. (although that would explain a 30% out-performance, not double... but alas).

One place where the leverage would hurt the funds is during down years, and the 1 year number would be a terrific example of that.

Humn... that does not work either. In a down year, the leveraged closed end funds still outperformed the low cost ETF.

Okay, 3 years?

The PowerShares ETF gets left behind.

And again over the last 5 years...

And the since inception numbers which includes numerous roller-coasters and rate tantrums.

Bottom Line

So there you go. Yet another example of why passive investing, even at low costs does not make sense for fixed income.

I AM a fan of ETFs for certain asset classes for a myriad of reasons, however over and over I do not see any reasons to invest in fixed income ETFs, especially when there are plenty of solid fixed income managers.

Again, I feel many investors get so caught up into the marketing hype of certain products that they fail to do proper due diligence on them until it is too late.

One of the biggest benefits of etfs is the liquidity brought to the markets.

All of that is fine and dandy for equities where there is already plenty of liquidity, however it is a silly idea for fixed income markets.

First, the fixed income markets are significantly larger than the equity markets and in order to find opportunities, you have to be involved with them.

Secondly, a large portion of the bond market does NOT trade daily.

Therefore... if the ETF is a reflection of the basket, and the ETF is "liquid"... what happens when the fund tries to sell "illiquid" securities.

Simply put, the liquidity of the ETF, the REAL liquidity of the ETF is only as good as the liquidity of the underlying investments.

Another example of this fallacy was investors who purchased "guaranteed" structured products issued by Lehman Brothers and others, or the Auction Rate Securities which were "liquid" every 7, 14, or 21 days.

If investors bothered to look at the underlying issues they would realize the "guarantee" of the structured products was only as good as Lehman's credit.

The "liquidity" of the Auction Rate Securities was there only as long as there was a market for it and when the big banks stopped supporting the market, it collapsed. Investors missed the part that the actual investment was a 40 year bond.

So... let's look at the fine print of this ETF.

Liquidity risk? Check.

Trading risk? Check.

And due to the nature of bonds not trading daily and limited liquidity we have Cash Transaction Risk.

There are plenty of other amazing writers here on Seeking Alpha harking about liquidity risk of ETFs. The "flash crashes" further gave you some demonstrable proof.

Combined with the intricacies of the bond markets, the question is, why NOT buy anything but an actively managed fixed income fund?

Taking the benefits of active management out of the equation and focusing strictly on the fund, the underlying index's only screen of "quality" is based on an investment grade rating from one of the agencies.

The fund however still weights and puts focus on the largest debt issues..., this is like loaning the most money to people who are already the most in debt.

So to sum it up.

Consideration and care should be given to the fact that this fund does have:

significant California.

completely unmanaged index.

a strategy that puts most focus on largest debt issues.

If you are considering this fund, please take a look at my articles on the other taxable municipal bond funds:

If you are looking for tax-free municipal income with a bit more juice, then this article on the VanEck ETF will be of interest: "VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?"

