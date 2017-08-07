Tractor Supply: A DGI Opportunity With Potential 15%+ Total Annual Returns

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is well-off of 52-week highs and provides a great opportunity at these prices for DGI, GARP, and Value investors to capture both long-term income growth and 15% total annual returns.

After putting up strong revenue, EPS, and same-store sales growth numbers in its Q2 report, TSCO silenced its doubters and proved that its moat and business model remain robust in the face of an increasingly competitive retail environment. With share price downside risk now considerably reduced after the stabilizing effect of the recent earnings report, previously hesitant investors should take a closer look at the long-term prospects facing the company.

Qualitatively, TSCO's moat is strong, serving a very unique and loyal niche of customers (rural and recreational farming lifestyle) with strong customer service (TSCO's CEO reported in their latest conference call that their customer service metrics are currently as high as ever), regionally targeted and differentiated product selection (much of which is not economically feasible to sell on Amazon due to shipping costs), and active involvement in local communities (sponsoring and hosting farmers markets, 4H clubs, and pet clinics). Further strengthening their moat are their rapidly growing "One Tractor" initiatives - Neighbors Club (loyalty program) and Buy-Online Pickup-In-Store - which have the added benefit of providing them with the necessary customer data to engage in more effective targeted marketing. Finally, their margins should be supported in the coming quarters by cost savings from heavy investments in IT integration and distribution center construction designed to strengthen their supply chain efficiencies and capabilities.

TSCO is equally attractive quantitatively, appearing to sell at a considerable discount relative to its historical P/E ratio:

With a strong balance sheet (a positive NCAV, a 2.23 Current Ratio, and a 0.45 D/E ratio), the company is in strong shape to weather potential economic downturns. Additionally, its profitable business model enables it to enjoy ROICs consistently above 20%, motivating management to consistently reinvest in and grow the business. Finally, it has consistently and rapidly grown its dividend since it began distributing one in 2010, emerging as a strong DGI opportunity with a ~2% yield supported by a mere 32.5% payout ratio, consistent share repurchases, and strong EPS growth prospects. Management projects same store sales to grow at a 2%-3% clip over the short term (they grew 2.8% adjusted y/y in the second quarter) and eventually to return to a long-term 3%-5% growth rate once deflationary headwinds ease up and online growth, supply chain improvement, and loyalty programs are fully implemented. Management forecasts that deflationary headwinds will remain to at least some extent through 2018 and it will likely take that long as well for the company's organic growth initiatives to be fully implemented. Meanwhile, the company projects reducing float by ~2.5%-3.5% annually through share repurchases, while maintaining a dividend payout ratio of ~30% in order to leave sufficient resources to invest in considerable store count growth.

With 1,630 Tractor Supply stores currently in place, the company projects adding 100 stores per year until it reaches a total count of ~2,500, leaving it with a ~9 year runway of considerable organic growth. Additionally, the company also plans on growing its Petsense business from its current small size of just 160 stores to a total of about 1,000, adding 25-30 stores this year. With higher margins, the pet business is expected to incrementally add value to TSCO over time. Moving forward the potential significant headwinds for EPS growth specific to the business remain poor seasonal weather, instability in energy-impacted markets, and weak agricultural commodity prices. Potential tailwinds include good seasonal weather, strong agricultural commodity prices, stabilizing deflation and energy-impacted markets, corporate and income tax reform promised by the Republican-controlled Congress and White House, ongoing operational efficiency improvements in IT and supply chain networks, and the continued roll-out of the "One Tractor" initiatives.

Given these factors, I assume that TSCO has a 9-year high growth period in which it will experience 2.5% comp growth for the next year and 2.75% comp growth the year following, with a return to 3% comps the year following that. Given the lack of data and small size of the business, I assume a conservative 1% growth rate addition by Petsense for the first year and then 0.2% each year following that (accounting for roughly 20% store count and comps growth combined growth each year) during the growth period. During each of these years, I assume an average float reduction in the low end of management guidance (2.5%, with an increase to 3% in the ninth year due to fewer stores being built that year) and 100 new stores per year (with only 70 being built the final year) producing the following store count growth rates: 6.1%, 5.8%, 5.5%, 5.2%, 4.9%, 4.7%, 4.5%, 4.3%, 2.9%. I also conservatively assume margins will remain constant, as competitive pricing pressures will be balanced out by improving supply chain efficiencies, tax relief, and Petsense's higher margins playing an increasing role. Therefore, comp and store count growth will translate directly to EPS growth. Additionally, I assume that TSCO will maintain its current dividend payout ratio throughout the growth period, as per management guidance. Finally, I assume that following the 9-year high growth period, the company will experience 4.5% EPS growth terminally due to increased buybacks to the higher end of management guidance (3.5%) due to freed up capital from no new stores being built and 1% comp growth due to long-term inflationary trends and increasing operational efficiencies. I also conservatively assume that the payout ratio will remain constant due to monies being used to repay debts from leveraged growth, even though it will quite possibly rise considerably during this period due to surplus cash beyond what is necessary for CapEx (significantly reduced due to no new stores), buybacks, and debt repayment. Using these inputs, we find that TSCO is projected to grow EPS at the following rates:

Year New Stores Buybacks Comps Petsense Projected Growth Rate 1 6.1% 2.50% 2.5% 1% 12.1% 2 5.8% 2.50% 2.75% 0.2% 11.2% 3 5.5% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 11.2% 4 5.2% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 10.9% 5 4.9% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 10.6% 6 4.7% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 10.4% 7 4.5% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 10.2% 8 4.3% 2.50% 3% 0.2% 10.0% 9 2.9% 3% 3% 0.2% 9.1% Terminal 0% 3.50% 1.0% 0.0% 4.5%

Using these conservative inputs along with reinvested dividends in a total return model, we find that TSCO is projected to return 15% annually with a substantial 14.55% margin of safety:

Year Price EPS EPS Growth Dividend Payout % Shares Total Earnings 15% Discounted Value Annual Return 0 57.00 3.32 12.1% 1.08 33% 1.00 3.32 10.73 15% 1 63.92 3.72 11.2% 1.21 33% 1.02 3.79 2.89 Fair Value 2 71.10 4.14 11.2% 1.35 33% 1.04 4.30 2.87 65.43 3 79.03 4.60 10.9% 1.50 33% 1.06 4.86 2.83 Current Price 4 87.63 5.10 10.6% 1.66 33% 1.08 5.49 2.78 57.00 5 96.94 5.65 10.4% 1.84 33% 1.09 6.18 2.73 Margin of Safety 6 107.02 6.23 10.2% 2.03 33% 1.11 6.94 2.67 14.79% 7 117.92 6.87 10.0% 2.23 33% 1.13 7.78 2.61 Book Value 8 129.70 7.55 9.1% 2.46 33% 1.15 8.70 2.54 10.73 9 141.48 8.24 4.5% 2.68 33% 1.17 9.65 2.47 10 147.85 8.61 4.5% 2.80 33% 1.19 10.24 2.38 11 154.50 9.00 4.5% 2.93 33% 1.21 10.87 2.20 12 161.45 9.40 4.5% 3.06 33% 1.23 11.54 2.03 13 168.72 9.83 4.5% 3.20 33% 1.25 12.25 1.88 14 176.31 10.27 4.5% 3.34 33% 1.27 12.99 1.73 15 184.25 10.73 4.5% 3.49 33% 1.28 13.78 1.60 16 192.54 11.21 4.5% 3.65 33% 1.30 14.61 1.47 17 201.20 11.72 4.5% 3.81 33% 1.32 15.49 1.36 18 210.25 12.25 4.5% 3.98 33% 1.34 16.42 1.25 19 219.72 12.80 4.5% 4.16 33% 1.36 17.40 1.15 20 229.60 13.37 4.5% 4.35 33% 1.38 18.44 1.06 21 239.94 13.98 4.5% 4.55 33% 1.40 19.54 0.98 22 250.73 14.60 4.5% 4.75 33% 1.42 20.69 0.90 23 262.02 15.26 4.5% 4.96 33% 1.44 21.91 0.83 24 273.81 15.95 4.5% 5.19 33% 1.45 23.20 0.77 25 286.13 16.67 4.5% 5.42 33% 1.47 24.56 0.70 26 299.00 17.42 4.5% 5.67 33% 1.49 26.00 0.65 27 312.46 18.20 4.5% 5.92 33% 1.51 27.51 0.60 28 326.52 19.02 4.5% 6.19 33% 1.53 29.11 0.55 29 341.21 19.87 4.5% 6.47 33% 1.55 30.79 0.51 30 356.57 20.77 4.5% 6.76 33% 1.57 32.57 0.47 31 372.61 21.70 4.5% 7.06 33% 1.59 34.45 0.43 32 389.38 22.68 4.5% 7.38 33% 1.61 36.43 0.39 33 406.90 23.70 4.5% 7.71 33% 1.63 38.52 0.36 34 425.21 24.77 4.5% 8.06 33% 1.64 40.72 0.33 35 444.35 25.88 4.5% 8.42 33% 1.66 43.04 0.31 36 464.34 27.05 4.5% 8.80 33% 1.68 45.49 0.28 37 485.24 28.26 4.5% 9.19 33% 1.70 48.08 0.26 38 507.07 29.53 4.5% 9.61 33% 1.72 50.80 0.24 39 529.89 30.86 4.5% 10.04 33% 1.74 53.67 0.22 40 553.74 32.25 4.5% 10.49 33% 1.76 56.70 0.20 41 578.65 33.70 4.5% 10.96 33% 1.78 59.89 0.18 42 604.69 35.22 4.5% 11.46 33% 1.80 63.25 0.17 43 631.91 36.81 4.5% 11.97 33% 1.81 66.79 0.16 44 660.34 38.46 4.5% 12.51 33% 1.83 70.53 0.14 45 690.06 40.19 4.5% 13.07 33% 1.85 74.46 0.13 46 721.11 42.00 4.5% 13.66 33% 1.87 78.61 0.12 47 753.56 43.89 4.5% 14.28 33% 1.89 82.98 0.11 48 787.47 45.87 4.5% 14.92 33% 1.91 87.58 0.10 49 822.91 47.93 4.5% 15.59 33% 1.93 92.43 0.09 50 859.94 50.09 4.5% 16.29 33% 1.95 97.54 0.09 51 898.63 52.34 4.5% 17.03 33% 1.97 102.92 0.08 52 939.07 54.70 4.5% 17.79 33% 1.99 108.59 0.07 53 981.33 57.16 4.5% 18.59 33% 2.00 114.56 0.07 54 1025.49 59.73 4.5% 19.43 33% 2.02 120.84 0.06 55 1071.64 62.42 4.5% 20.30 33% 2.04 127.46 0.06 56 1119.86 65.23 4.5% 21.22 33% 2.06 134.44 0.05 57 1170.25 68.16 4.5% 22.17 33% 2.08 141.78 0.05 58 1222.92 71.23 4.5% 23.17 33% 2.10 149.51 0.04 59 1277.95 74.43 4.5% 24.21 33% 2.12 157.65 0.04 60 1335.45 77.78 4.5% 25.30 33% 2.14 166.21 0.04 61 1395.55 81.28 4.5% 26.44 33% 2.16 175.23 0.03 62 1458.35 84.94 4.5% 27.63 33% 2.17 184.73 0.03 63 1523.97 88.76 4.5% 28.88 33% 2.19 194.72 0.03 64 1592.55 92.76 4.5% 30.17 33% 2.21 205.24 0.03 65 1664.22 96.93 4.5% 31.53 33% 2.23 216.31 0.02 66 1739.11 101.30 4.5% 32.95 33% 2.25 227.97 0.02 67 1817.37 105.85 4.5% 34.43 33% 2.27 240.23 0.02 68 1899.15 110.62 4.5% 35.98 33% 2.29 253.14 0.02 69 1984.61 115.59 4.5% 37.60 33% 2.31 266.72 0.02 70 2073.92 120.80 4.5% 39.30 33% 2.33 281.01 0.02 71 2167.25 126.23 4.5% 41.06 33% 2.35 296.05 0.01 72 2264.77 131.91 4.5% 42.91 33% 2.36 311.87 0.01 73 2366.69 137.85 4.5% 44.84 33% 2.38 328.52 0.01 74 2473.19 144.05 4.5% 46.86 33% 2.40 346.03 0.01 75 2584.48 150.53 4.5% 48.97 33% 2.42 364.45 0.01 76 2700.78 157.31 4.5% 51.17 33% 2.44 383.83 0.01 77 2822.32 164.39 4.5% 53.48 33% 2.46 404.22 0.01 78 2949.32 171.79 4.5% 55.88 33% 2.48 425.67 0.01 79 3082.04 179.52 4.5% 58.40 33% 2.50 448.22 0.01 80 3220.73 187.59 4.5% 61.02 33% 2.52 471.95 0.01 81 3365.67 196.04 4.5% 63.77 33% 2.53 496.90 0.01 82 3517.12 204.86 4.5% 66.64 33% 2.55 523.14 0.01 83 3675.39 214.08 4.5% 69.64 33% 2.57 550.74 0.00 84 3840.78 223.71 4.5% 72.77 33% 2.59 579.76 0.00 85 4013.62 233.78 4.5% 76.05 33% 2.61 610.28 0.00 86 4194.23 244.30 4.5% 79.47 33% 2.63 642.37 0.00 87 4382.97 255.29 4.5% 83.05 33% 2.65 676.11 0.00 88 4580.21 266.78 4.5% 86.78 33% 2.67 711.59 0.00 89 4786.32 278.78 4.5% 90.69 33% 2.69 748.90 0.00 90 5001.70 291.33 4.5% 94.77 33% 2.71 788.12 0.00 91 5226.78 304.44 4.5% 99.03 33% 2.72 829.35 0.00 92 5461.98 318.14 4.5% 103.49 33% 2.74 872.70 0.00 93 5707.77 332.45 4.5% 108.15 33% 2.76 918.27 0.00 94 5964.62 347.41 4.5% 113.01 33% 2.78 966.17 0.00 95 6233.03 363.05 4.5% 118.10 33% 2.80 1016.53 0.00 96 6513.51 379.38 4.5% 123.41 33% 2.82 1069.46 0.00 97 6806.62 396.46 4.5% 128.97 33% 2.84 1125.10 0.00 98 7112.92 414.30 4.5% 134.77 33% 2.86 1183.58 0.00 99 7433.00 432.94 4.5% 140.84 33% 2.88 1245.04 0.00 100 7767.49 452.42 4.5% 147.17 33% 2.89 1309.64 0.00

Investor Takeaway

Assuming it has fully regained its growth trajectory, Tractor Supply Company is selling at an incredible discount. Even if it experiences substantial bumps in the road, it is still poised to deliver market-beating returns over the long-term as well as considerable income growth. TSCO is a buy and hold forever investment for Value, GARP, and DGI investors.