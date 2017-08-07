Value In American Airlines Group And Why I Am Not Afraid Of Its Debt

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is currently trading at $50.80 (close 8/4). This is after a pullback of about 7%, or four dollars, since the middle of July. Many investors have cold feet when it comes to putting their money into airlines, as this industry is extremely cyclical and has hit many lows in the past decade. However, I believe AAL is currently a good value play in the market even though it has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. Quarter two earnings were just released on 7/28, with numbers showing YOY increases in revenue and heightened consumer demand. Although EPS and net income shrunk, they still beat expectations. Based on my discounted cash flow model below, I believe the fair market value for AAL sits right around $58.45. This provides investors with a buying opportunity.

The Public's Concerns about Debt

When I was first researching AAL, I found many articles expressing concern over its long-term debt. My first instinct was to compare AAL's level of debt to competitors such as Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU). Long story short, from looking at the chart below, it is clear that AAL is significantly leveraged in comparison to its competitors. The main risk that this puts on the company is liquidity risk; its current ratio is only 0.68, which means that if it needed to pay all short-term debt obligations today, it would not be able to. However, this alone was not enough to fend me off from considering AAL as a buy, so I kept digging.

(I made this chart myself. Data was used from Zacks Research)

The next question I wanted to answer was the purpose of the long-term debt and if it is hampering its operating results. The chart below shows that AAL has not always been this leveraged and it has increased significantly over the past five years. This is a result of a merger with U.S. Airways, so AAL became responsible for its outstanding debt in 2013. Since then, you will see its debt has significantly increased in 2015 and 2016. The main reasons for the increased debt is a result of a plan to update AAL's fleet of aircraft. In 2015 and 2016, AAL invested $5.3 billion and $4.4 billion into new aircraft, respectively. In 2017, the company has a plan to invest $4.1 billion in new aircraft, and of that amount, $1.1 billion was invested in Q2. AAL is also investing $1.6 billion into enhancing its operations in 2017. To investigate the impact of larger debt on financial results, I looked at the Q2 revenue and net income. Revenue YOY increased about $800 million while net income in comparison to Q2 was down about $150 million. AAL attributed this decrease in NI to fuel expenses and higher wages and benefits (operating expenses), not to higher interest payments on debt. The data retrieved about capital investments was taken for American Airlines Group Investor Relations reports.

(I made this chart myself. Data was used from Zacks Research)

Why I Am Not Afraid of Its Debt

I am not overly concerned about AAL's debt because it took on this debt to invest into its aircraft. AAL has decreased its average aircraft age down to 10.8 years. To put that in context, this is a younger fleet than United (14.3 years), and Delta (17.0 years), but older than JetBlue (9.2 years). This is interesting to point out because although United and Delta have lower debt right now, these numbers may be increasing in coming years to update their fleets. Due to the changed industry landscape, I believe AAL will benefit from its large investment in new aircraft. Airlines have become much more sophisticated with their ticket pricing, capacity, and routes which allows them to sell tickets at optimal pricing and to fill the seats on the planes they are flying. The development of emerging markets is allowing people who previously did not have affordable access to air transportation to be more mobile than ever before. AAL has not disclosed a formal debt repayment plan, but it is logical to believe that as revenue increases and capital investment decreases in the future, it will begin to pay down its debt. The upside to its current large debt balance is being well positioned with a new fleet of aircraft.

Discounted Cash Flows Valuation

My DCF yielded a price target of $58.45, which is 15.05% upside for investors. I used a free cash flow growth rate of 19.5% for the next five years. Its average FCF growth during the past five years was 43.25%; however, using that percentage resulted in overly optimistic cash projections. AAL's Q1 quarterly FCF figure was $568 million. If it stays on track with this number for the rest of the year, I expect $1,094 million to be a realistic free cash balance in 2017 based on a growing top line and easing future capital investment. Although oil prices have been rising lately, I do not believe that they are going above $60 a barrel anytime in the near term, having a marginal impact on AAL's operating costs. The data retrieved for the historic free cash flow figures are trailing twelve months (TTM) from Zacks.com. The next assumption I made was the terminal growth rate. IBISWorld (log-in required) database forecasts the international airlines in the US industry to grow at 3.5% YOY over the next five years, after having a -2.4% growth rate the previous five years. Since I am bullish on the industry going forward, I believe a 2.5% terminal rate is valid for AAL. The final piece of data that is critical for my valuation model is the WACC, which I calculated to be 6.75%. Below is a chart of inputs that I used for my WACC. The inputs for WACC were gathered from Zacks Investment Research. From here, I was able to discount the cash flows. From looking at the model below, you can see my exact calculations to get to a price target of $58.45.

(These images were made by me using data from Zacks.com)

Relative Valuation

In addition to the DCF, I analyzed American's multiples against its direct competitors Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue. The multiples that I find to be most relevant for airline valuation are EV/EBITDAR and P/E. I choose EV/EBITDAR because due to the high fixed costs resulting in depreciation that occur in the airline industry, and I chose P/E because it is widely accepted metric to see if a stock is under- or over-valued in comparison to competitors. The conclusion from the relative valuation model is that there is nothing overly positive or negative that stands out. Based on relative valuation, AAL is on par with competitors. Data for these multiples was gathered from Zacks Investment Research.

Conclusion

In today's market, very expensive market, any undervalued stock is worth taking a look at. I am not worried about AAL's debt because it is a result of investment into a young fleet for the company and it has not had a negative impact on profits. I think AAL is well positioned for future success and will eventually hit the price target of $58.45 based on the discounted cash flow model inputs. Its relative valuation does not show that AAL is undervalued but is on par with competitors. Valuation coupled with the macro points about oil and the cyclical nature of the airline industry makes AAL at $50.45 a great buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.