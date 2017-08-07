Bristol-Myers - Adding To The Pipeline With IFM

Investors worry about the reliance on, and competition on and for Opdivo, as more bolt-on deals could fill potential gaps in the pipeline.

The company can use a greater and more diversified pipeline as it relies heavily on Opdivo for its sales and growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announces a bolt-on deal in order to revive its business. The purchase of IFM adds to the oncology pipeline of the company and seems well structured, as the interests of both parties are aligned and risks are shares.

I like such deals, as Bristol-Myers could use some diversification in its pipeline away from Opdivo-based varieties. It is true that the company has recently seen some growth again; however, after a decade long period of sales stagnation, its growth driver, Opdivo, is facing more intense competition. For that reason, and the fact that the pipeline is not very diverse, I see no immediate appeal at market-equivalent earnings multiples, even though the balance sheet is strong.

That being said, deals like IFM come at relatively low cost if they fail, and they also diversify the pipeline - something I applaud. I can see the shares becoming attractive if they hit the $50 mark again, but for now remain cautious at these levels.

Adding IFM Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers has reached an agreement to acquire IFM Therapeutics. IFM is a biotech company that focuses on therapies that modulate novel targets in the innate immune system. These therapies could potentially be used to treat cancer, autoimmunity and inflammatory disorders.

With the deal, Bristol-Myers obtains the right to the STING and NLRP3 programs, which focus on cancer treatment. Through targeting innate immunity pathways, Bristol-Myers is targeting a differentiated approach in immuno-oncology. This is based on the changed response of the body´s natural defense to both recognise and attack tumors.

To obtain this knowledge, Bristol-Myers is paying $300 million in cash upfront. Investors in IFM can furthermore see additional payments upon success of the programs of IFM. Contingency payments run to levels as high as $1.01 billion for each of the first products from the two programs which are currently being run.

Additional milestone payments for additional products will be paid out to those investors if they become successful, potentially boosting the total value of the deal to multiple billions of dollars. In general I like this type of deal structure, as it really aligns and shares the risks among both parties. Due to the relative limited cash outlay upfront, Bristol-Myers is able to close many such deals without impairing the balance sheet to a great extent or putting shareholders at great risk.

Growth Is Needed, And Is Arriving

Bristol-Myers has not seen any growth over the past decade, disappointing investors along the way. Back in 2007, Bristol-Myers posted sales of $19 billion, and sales currently trend around $20 billion. Revenues have ranged between $16 and $22 billion over the past decade.

Margins have fluctuated as a result of one-time items, although the business remains highly profitable. The only bright spot for investors has been the fact that one in every six shares outstanding has been bought back over the past ten years, allowing for low single digit revenue growth on a per share basis for investors over this time frame. Nonetheless, shares have doubled over the past decade, and this has pushed up expectations, driven by the hope of results in the pipeline and further growth of Opdivo and Eliquis. In all fairness, much of the pipeline is tied to Opdivo, and this is a concern given a very competitive environment for oncology drugs.

On the bright side, growth returned in the first half of this year. Revenues were up nearly 6% in Q2, but this is actually a slower pace of growth compared to that of Q1, with sales up some 8% so far this year.

The company has split up its drugs in two categories. Prioritised brands are the growing brands of the company, and include 6 marketed drugs that comprise roughly 75% of sales. The established brands are 5 drug (categories) that are posting declines in sales.

The major drivers of Bristol-Myers include Opdivo and Eliquis. Both products posted sales of nearly $1.2 billion in Q2, and grew by 42% and 51% on a year-on-year basis, respectively. During the quarter, Opdivo was approved in the EU for advanced bladder cancer as well as squamous cell carinoma of head and neck, boosting the near term outlook for sales of the top-selling drug.

Orencia and Sprycel are $650 million and $506 million sales drugs on a quarterly basis, and grow operations by some 10% per annum. Yervoy is an emerging star that treats patients with melonoma, posting 34% growth and sales of $322 million. The smallest drug, Empliciti, managed to grow sales by 62% to $55 million on a quarterly basis. A portion of these gains was offset by a complete collapse of the hepatitis C franchise for obvious reasons (Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)) as well as declines in the Sustiva and Reyataz franchise.

The company has been quite active on the development side, making some advancements on regulatory approval for other indications of Opdivo. This is very much needed, as Bristol-Myers is feeling the competitive pressure from Merck´s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda. While Keytruda´s latest quarterly sales are still lower at $881 million, the 181% year-on-year growth rate is very impressive.

The company furthermore obtained approval for wider indications for Yervoy, as well as numerous advancements in the clinical stage for these and other existing drugs/candidates. This includes collaborations with names like Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN), Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA).

Earnings To Be Impacted In The Short Term

Topline sales growth so far in 2017 has been relatively solid, even as earnings have taken a beating. The company posted operating earnings of $3.25 billion in the first half of this year, down $20 million from the same period in 2016, driven by real pressure on operating margins in the second quarter.

The main driver behind the margin pressure was increased R&D efforts, as those costs have risen by more than half a billion to $2.9 billion so far this year. This was in part offset by growing sales as well as reduced marketing & advertising costs. Unfortunately Bristol-Myers is not really stepping up its R&D efforts, and most of the cost increase is the result of a $443 million license and asset acquisition charge.

Flattish operating earnings, a small reduction in the effective tax rate and very modest share buybacks allowed for earnings per share to rise by 9 cents to $1.50 per share in the first half of the year, although second quarter earnings of $0.56 per share were meaningfully lower thanks to the charges in the R&D cost line. Adjusted for these items, quarterly earnings came in at $0.74 per share and $1.56 per share so far this year, which makes a $3 per share number attainable for the year.

The company remains very well capitalized which allows for dealmaking to further support future growth and advancements in the pipeline. Holding $9.1 billion in cash, Bristol-Myers operates with a net cash position of $868 million, equivalent to roughly $0.50 per share.

Trading around $55 per share and given the flattish net cash position, Bristol-Myers does not appear to be trading at a very high price. Based on the $3 earnings power, the (net) unleveraged company trades at around market equivalent multiples. While the latest deal bolsters the pipeline of the business, note that the company has made many bolt-on deals, ranging from a few hundreds of millions to several billion each in the past decade as the outcome of that has generally been mixed.

Fairly Valued

The good news is that Bristol-Myers is essentially an unleveraged big pharma play that trades at a market multiple and has recently seen revenue growth again. The trouble if you like is that two key drugs each make up nearly 25% of sales, and while top selling drug Opdivo is seeing impressive sales growth, competition is increasing for this drug in lung cancer, among others.

Nonetheless shares have fared well over the past decade as the valuation was not that demanding some ten years ago, and shares now trade at a market multiple. It should be noted that market multiples have gone up given the decline in interest rates, which furthermore makes the 3% dividend yield look reasonably appealing.

While the company seems well positioned to grow for now, growth is concentrated on Opdivo and Eliquis - and the competition, of course, never rests on its laurels. That being said, expectations for the business have come down quite substantially after shares have pulled back from highs around $75 in the summer of last year to $55 at this point, having previously bottomed at $45.

This underperformance has attracted activist investors. They worried about the performance of Opdivo in Q1 following sequential sales declines, but growth returned in Q2, beating downbeat expectations. That said, reliance on Opdivo in terms of the pipeline and growth is concerning to investors given the competition from Merck and, to a lesser extent, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This means that current growth might be short lived again, which prevents me from being a buyer at current multiples. If multiples fall to 15-16 times earnings, I will be a buyer in the $45-$50 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.