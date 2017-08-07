Atwood Oceanics - 3Q'17 Results. Ensco: A Lifeline For Atwood Shareholders

I recommend using caution in trading ATW now, thinking that the acquisition is a done deal which is not. If the deal is rejected ATW will plummet to under $5.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW)

Investment Thesis:

The oil crash in late 2014 has delivered a terrible blow to the oil industry, particularly the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Rowan Companies (RDC), Ensco PLC (ESV) or Noble Corporation (NE) -- the famous five "survivors" -- and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, including Atwood Oceanics, due to a basic lack of drilling contracts, dismal day rates at below-breakeven levels in some cases, and lingering concerns about rig oversupply that continues to worsen as work vanishes.

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market has stopped degrading, prompting oil producers to look ahead for new opportunities in order to increase their fast declining oil & gas reserves at a very attractive cost never achieved before.

The contracting activity in the jackup segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first half of 2017.

It is now slowly expanding to the floater class, and I was glad to report several welcomed contracts, such as the Seadrill Drillship West Saturn in Brazil or the Ensco three drillship contracts in West Africa. However, it is too slow for companies highly specialized in the ultra-deepwater segment, such as Atwood, in my opinion.

This new model is the perfect setting for a consolidation phase in the offshore drilling Industry, that I call M&A phase.

Fleet status.

Fleet status report July 23, 2017. Please click here.

1. UDW - UltraDeepwater Drillships and Semi-Submersibles.

2. Jackups and Others

# Name Year Built Specification Contract End Current Day Rate Location 1 Atwood Aurora 2008 350'*30k Available Malta 2 Atwood Beacon 2003 400'*36k Available Malta 3 Atwood Mako 2012 400'*30k Available Philippines 4 Atwood Manta 2012 400'*30k Available Philippines 5 Atwood Orca 2013 400'*30k 4/18 80 (?) [Mubadala Petroleum] Thailand

Backlog estimated as of August 5, 2017 is ~$293 million.

Atwood Q3 2017 Results - August 3, 2017

Atwood Oceanics reported its fiscal 3Q'17 results on August 3, 2017. The company reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.3 million or a loss of 5 cents. Revenues were $117.23 million (See Chart above). Revenues came short of Wall street expectation ($123.1 million).

However, the main topic here is not really the balance sheet, but rather the controversial pending merger with Ensco (ESV).

As we all know, Ensco will acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction.

Atwood counts four rigs operational or about to work and two under-construction rigs. Only two rigs will be operational in 2018, unless the company manages to get new contracts, of course.

The two drillships under construction are "available" and have no firm contract, despite what Atwood management has indicated about a potential contract in Brazil. The company has five jackups, and only one is under contract until April 2018. Contract backlog as of August 7, 2017 is estimated between $290 million to $300 million, with only $106 million estimated remaining in 2017.

The first and obvious conclusion about the company is that this situation is not sustainable as it is, and Atwood is a serious candidate for either a restructuring under bankruptcy protection or an out-of-court deal, to cut its debt load in light of a disappearing revenues. The debt is $1.3 billion.

It was obvious to me that ATW was about to experience a negative breakout from the descending triangle pattern shown in the graph above.

Next quarter revenues are expected to be 35% lower than this quarter and unless a new contract is announced revenues will fall even further in the fiscal first-quarter 2018. Thus, the acquisition proposal from Ensco in May 30, 2017, was an incredible news, which saved ATW shareholders from an almost certain loss.

ATW data by YCharts

However, the deal is subject to ESV shareholders' approval and it is not an easy task. Many ESV shareholders have expressed their disapproval about the valuation and the timing of this acquisition.

On May 31, 2017, Moody's reviews Ensco's ratings for downgrade; Atwood's ratings for upgrade.

"We view this transaction to be leveraging for Ensco," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst. "While the transaction is an equity for equity exchange with Atwood's shareholders, Ensco still will have to address Atwood's roughly $1.3 billion of balance sheet debt and $249 million in remaining shipyard payments (deferred until 2022) in a weak offshore contract drilling market.

A few days ago, a significant ESV shareholder (Arrowgrass Capital Partners) urged fellow shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

We strongly believe that Ensco's proposed acquisition of Atwood is not in the best interests of Ensco's shareholders due to its high cost, inopportune timing, and excessive risk. Over the past few years, as Ensco has navigated a challenged industry, we have supported the company's actions to strengthen its balance sheet, including through the issuance of both convertible debt and equity. However, the proposed acquisition of Atwood, and the associated issuance of substantial equity and assumption of significant liabilities, represents a severe departure from Ensco's long history of prudence and sound judgement, which had heretofore situated Ensco in a superior financial position relative to its competitors. We are disappointed to witness years of consistency, hard work, and discipline jeopardized by this unwise transaction.

However, if the acquisition is not approved by ESV shareholders, Ensco will have to pay a termination fee of $50 million to Atwood:

By Ensco or Atwood due to the Ensco Merger Consideration Proposal not being passed, or by Atwood due to an Ensco adverse recommendation change in response to an Ensco intervening event, then Ensco must pay Atwood the Ensco Termination Fee within two business days following such termination;

Conclusion:

Viewed from Atwood shareholders' perspective, it is certainly the best outcome that could have happened, in my opinion. An unexpected lifeline coming at the perfect time.

I recognize that Atwood fleet is a solid asset with potential, assuming a deep water recovery next year. However, the situation is extremely volatile and I expect more headwinds for the offshore industry, especially the UDW sector. Ensco move is understandable, but the timing and the valuation are absolutely not. The cost synergies are not sufficient enough to explain such acquisition at such a high valuation, done at an unsettled time.

The question is to know if the acquisition will be approved.

In my opinion, it will not, and the deal will have to be renegotiated before Ensco shareholders are satisfied. Thus, I recommend using caution in trading ATW now, thinking that the acquisition is a done deal which is not. If the deal is rejected ATW will plummet to under $5.

