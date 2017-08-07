New Senior: Where To Go From Here

I wasn’t 100% sold on putting out another research note on New Senior (SNR), given fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value put together an excellent research note on its recent trials and tribulations. After looking through the most recent earnings report in detail, however, I figured I would throw my own hat back into this ring. I’m certainly not as good as hitting the key points as concisely as Trapping Value, but figured my own granular style might benefit some shareholders so that I can hopefully help them make an informed decision. As a recap, I put out a bearish article in December of last year (subject of much debate), which is now behind the Seeking Alpha PRO paywall. Given that many of you do not have access there, I figured I would recap a few of the overarching points made in that work:

Maintenance capital expenditures appear woefully low

Aggressive investor expectations on higher occupancy/room rate growth

Covenant breach issues, which led to a critique of management disclosure

Terrible management effort to control substantial floating rate debt exposure

So what has changed on these fronts since then? We can run through those highlighted issues on by one, starting with maintenance capex issue. Honestly, not much has changed here on the reported front, given management continues to peg sustaining capital expenditures at $2M/quarter (give or take), despite the fact that $1,567M worth of balance sheet assets are held within the Managed Properties segment (down from $1,676M at the time of my original research). Remember, this excludes the triple net lease side of the portfolio, in which tenants are responsible for maintenance upkeep. To put this in context on a per bed level, this represents annual spend of just $730/bed to maintain value – never mind the cost of upkeep of common areas and the building structure (roof, HVAC systems, parking lots, etc.). This is in-line with what most in the real estate industry expect on a per unit basis in apartments, but New Senior assets are much older than most apartment assets – per the company’s disclosure, the average property was built/last renovated in 1999, so most of these assets are two decades old now. This is not normally something I make a grand deal about, but given the razor thin line the company is walking when it comes to its distribution (not covered for three quarters now), it's worth a focus. Investors should be wary of how companies classify maintenance capital expenditures versus growth, given its impact on funds available for distribution (“FAD”). As a side note, New Senior disclosed a 10% increase in targeted per unit capital expenditure growth in 2017 to $1,575/unit, which excludes “material” renovation projects. Any funny business here on classification could overstate FAD and distribution coverage. Food for thought.

Continuing down the line, investors were obviously very aggressive on expectations for higher occupancy rates given their perception of socioeconomic trends (ageing population), which would likely boost room rates as well. 2017 has not been a good start to that thesis. On a straight-line rent basis (which is generally a more accurate representation of the economics of a lease), Managed Properties have seen ~5% y/y declines in net operating income (“NOI”), while triple-net properties (“NNN”) have basically been flat. Occupancy rates were down 220bps y/y to 86.1% in Managed Properties as well. Lower NOI, coupled with higher operating expenses (usual wage growth), and investors are now dealing with falling margins, which is not going to be a positive.

As far as the covenant issue goes, the issue remains transparency. As a refresher, the company’s mortgage notes contain various financial covenants, with the one that caused issues in Q2/Q3 of last year being a covenant on project yield. Essentially, certain properties were not generating enough earnings, which caused the covenant to be tripped. This was easily remedied; New Senior used cash on hand to pay down the debt enough to bring the company back into compliance with the terms of its loan. Given same store NOI is down y/y, the question again becomes if certain properties may trip and cause this issue again, but the issue remains disclosure on how many properties have these types of restrictive covenants in place. New Senior isn’t necessarily rolling in cash to continue to remedy breaches as it did in the past, but planned asset sales may help that issue. In a nutshell, it is worth repeating this paragraph from my report back in December:

Tripping this covenant isn't even my main problem. Management's action toward it is. You'll find no disclosure of the actual terms of the project yield covenant in either the company's Form 10 (initial securities registration), 10-K (annual filings), or 10-Q (quarterly filings). As an investor, how do I know the issue has been remedied? What property was involved? What are the terms, such as if the lender has the right to call for immediate repayment? What are the terms of cross-default provisions? Further, without knowing the intricacies of the agreement, how can I model to test whether this is likely to happen again?

Finally, interest expense issues were all but certain, and that has started to impact earnings. As of the end of Q2, the company had $837M in floating rate debt, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.58%, up measurably over the past year. I will give the company props for paying down debt via cash received from property sales – management has paid off $44M in floating rate debt since Q3 2016. As another positive, the company also negotiated an extension on the maturity of a balloon payment ($98M worth) in April by one year, which is helpful given the likelihood New Senior will see worse terms once refinanced. Nonetheless, despite reducing debt measurably, interest expense increased $0.7M to $23.5M in Q2 2017 y/y, with the increase all attributable to higher interest rates on floating rate debt. As I spoke to before, the company does have hedges in place via interest rate caps, but those caps do not kick in until 1M LIBOR hits 3.3 – 3.8%, which is far off and decidedly not helpful in the short or medium term. Pain is coming, given LIBOR is not far off fifty-two week highs, and futures curves indicate higher rates by the end of the year. This headwind is not likely to abate anytime soon.

Distribution Not Covered, Cap Rate Value Story A Little Sketchy

I would hope any investors here know that the $0.26/quarter distribution has not been covered for three straight quarters now by FAD. New Senior has paid out $42.7M in distributions thus far this year, which has outstripped FAD by several million dollars. The lack of coverage continues to worsen, and is likely only going to get worse, given likely higher interest rates and the impact from asset sales. New Senior stated that more than $100M of additional property sales currently under contract or in process that will close by the end of the year. In my opinion, this is the perfect time for the company to deleverage and cut the distribution by a hair (20% or so), given the pressures on NOI. Just take the pain and make the necessary moves to get the balance sheet back in order.

As an aside, management incentive fees paid to Fortress rose from $4.4M in Q2 2016 to $6.7M in Q2 2017, most likely due to the gains from asset sales (for which they are incentivized). How many shareholders feel Fortress deserves a raise given the share price trends over the past year? Given more planned asset sales, expect Fortress to keep raiding its piggybank here. In the same vein, it's worth attacking the net asset value case here as well, given many assume liquidation value of New Senior outstrips the current enterprise value. While the data is thin, of the four property disposals within the Managed Properties segment that took place this year, two were in independent living (“IL”) and two were assisted living/memory care (“AL/MC”) assets. New Senior realized $110,367/bed on the IL assets that were sold and $72,249/bed on the AL/MC dispositions, which is not far off the results from sales made the prior year. While the company is rather firm on not breaking out data between IL and AL/MC within the segment (whether it be NOI or occupancy rates or really anything) and does not provide an exact bed count breakdown, management has stated that roughly two thirds of the Managed Properties portfolio is IL, or 7,213 beds. Admittedly some dangerous math here given the likely assumption that the company is cutting non-core properties that are likely slightly underperforming, but this pegs the value of the remaining 10,929 beds in the Managed Properties segment at $1,064M. Given these properties can’t be too terrible (New Senior booked $22M in gains on $49M asset sales, a hefty return), but even if you assume a 15% premium on the other beds, the implied cap rate is 8.9% on those properties (keep in mind this isn’t property level). This is in line with what little information I’ve been able to dig on private property sales. Remember that Q2 2017 run-rate implies $222M of NOI going forward, which values the entire New Senior portfolio at a 7.8% cap rate. While the NNN assets certainly will fetch a premium, once you factor in liquidation costs and the likely discount that comes with holding a fire sale, and it's tough to see a real deep value case to be made here.

Since I penned my original research, New Senior has essentially been dead money including distributions. Investors would have been so much better off in many other healthcare REITs (up 7% as a sector since then excluding distributions) or the S&P 500 itself. Like any company, there is a right price to buy, but it isn’t today, and I’d certainly wait to see some improvement in operating metrics. I think it's been made clear that the demographic trend story is not as simple and/or easy as it has been made out to be, and this won’t necessarily be a case where a rising tide lifts all boats; see the bankruptcy of HCR Manorcare, which operates in the adjacent skilled nursing space. I don’t think investors need to get cute in this space; sometimes it is worth paying a little premium for quality. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) continues to look more alluring, particularly given that they trade at nearly the same levels. While the yield at Omega Healthcare is much lower, there is significant cushion in the distribution (Omega Healthcare only pays out 80% of FAD) that simply doesn’t exist here. I understand the massive differences between the two given the world of difference between independent living and skilled nursing facility assets, but I think the massive divergence in balance sheet quality between the two far outweighs the case to be made to be in exclusively private pay/independent living assets. Invest smart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.