Week Ahead For Stocks - Breakout Or Brake Out?

However, several important data points are on tap this week that could indicate inflation is also picking up.

Inflation seems to be the theme this week, and whether it is here yet, coming soon or still missing. After last week's confirmation of economic strength, stocks have catalyst to break out to a new high level. However, investors will eye the inflation data and Fed speak this week for any indication of a pick-up in Fed monetary tightening policy that would stifle upside.

Stocks benefited Friday from a strong Employment Situation Report. Stocks should continue to benefit this week as investors realize a new trend is building for the economy, one in which it will grow at a more robust pace in my view. Readers of this column saw it coming and were positioned for it, but it is still young. As it is young, and given the troubles of this season (more on this soon), expect some growing pains from mid-August through September. For this week, though, I see upside for equities, though with one qualifier.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 209K, above expectations, and the three-month average for job increase is 195K. That is an exceptional level and trend for a fully employed economy, and one in which consumers should increasingly be spending more. This is the reason why I'm looking for the pace of economic expansion to increase substantially in the second half of this year and in 2018.

To this point, inflation has been a nonfactor, and non-existent even, at least above the surface. Still, with labor operating at full employment, pressures are starting to build on compensation inflation. This week, we'll see data on Labor Conditions and also on Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) that might reflect as much.

Importantly, toward the close of the week, we'll get data on producer prices and consumer prices that might show a faster pace of price increase. Economists expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2% in July. More importantly, excluding the volatile changes to food and energy prices, the Core CPI is expected to increase 0.2%. The year-to-year price change for July is seen at 1.8%, a step up from 1.7% in June. The step up matters. If prices are shown to be increasing faster than that, the market may get up in arms as the Fed could step to the table to raise interest rates sooner and more regularly.

Several Fed speakers are due to address audiences this week, including James Bullard and Neel Kashkari on Monday, Charles Evans on Wednesday, William Dudley on Thursday and Robert Kaplan and Kashkari on Friday. If there is a change in tone toward more hawkish monetary policy, look for stocks to find setback. However, I do not expect as much. Rather, I'm looking for equities to take a step higher on the strength of the economy. For more of my work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.